Paytm parent company One97 Communications Ltd made its market debut on November 18, 2021, and on an opening day, the company's shares tanked over 27 per cent from the issue price of Rs 2,150 and settled at Rs 1,564.15.

PayTm is not the first company that saw a huge price correction on their listing day. Here we take a look at the IPOs that saw the biggest losses on their listing day in the Indian stock market.