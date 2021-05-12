These celebrity vacation pictures are all about sun, beach and sand!
UPDATED : May 12 2021, 20:08 IST
Celebrities never shy away from sharing their luxurious lives on social media. Here we take a look at some pictures of actresses holidaying at exotic locations.
These celebrity vacation pictures are all about sun, beach and sand!
Actress Hansika Motwani shared this picture herself posing in front of a chartered airplane. Credit: Instagram/ihansika
Hansika Motwani poses in style during her beach vacation. Credit: Instagram/ihansika
Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal gave us major holiday goals with her stunning vacation picture from Maldives. Credit: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial
Kajal Aggarwal enjoys a floating breakfast in a private pool. Credit: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial
Pooja Hegde enjoys some beautiful beach time. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
Pooja Hegde enjoys a brisk walk at Plage de Malpasso in Italy. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
Rakul ups the glam quotient in a bikini. Credit: Instagram/rakulpreet
Rakul chills in a bright striped co-ord set. Credit: Instagram/rakulpreet
Last year, Samantha treated her fans with stunning pictures of her enjoying a holiday in the Maldives. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Here's a candid picture of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from her beach vacay. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Jerusalem Violence: People mourn the loss of their loved ones
UPDATED : May 12 2021, 17:30 IST
Israel | Palestine | Hamas | Jerusalem | World news |
The tit-for-tat trade of fire between militant groups in the Gaza Strip and Israel has been mounting since May 11. The Gaza Health Ministry says the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has climbed to 43, including 13 children and three woman.. Here we take a look at pictures of family members and well-wishers mourning the death of their loved ones.
(Image Credit: Reuters)
Jerusalem Violence: People mourn the loss of their loved ones
Family members mourn the death of Hussien al-Titi during his funeral.
People react as others carry the body of Hussien al-Titi, who was killed during stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral at Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron in Jerusalem.
Relatives mourn the demise of Hussien al-Titi, who was killed during stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces.
Mourners react as others carry the body of Hussien al-Titi, who was killed during stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral at Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron in Jerusalem.
In Pics | Devastating scenes caused from cloudburst in Uttarakhand
UPDATED : May 12 2021, 14:23 IST
Uttarakhand | cloudburst | north india |
Devastating scenes show the destruction caused by cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Devprayag.
(Image Credit: PTI Photos)
In Pics | Devastating scenes caused from cloudburst in Uttarakhand
A cloudburst hit Devprayag in Tehri district of Uttarakhand on May 11.
The cloudburst occurred over the Shanta river, causing inundation of areas along its banks with a huge amount of slush containing boulders, SHO of the Devprayag police station Mahipal Singh Rawat said.
It razed two municipal buildings to the ground, and damaged several shops.
The cloudburst also damaged pedestrian bridges, water pipelines and electricity supply lines.
Two municipality buildings, including the multi-purpose Nagar Palika Bhawan, caved in after being hit by the rubble brought down by the cloudburst.
However, there was no loss of life as people were alert and had moved to safe locations like the bus stand and police station premises.
Rescue and relief operation operations underway after several shops and houses were damaged because of the cloudburst.
News in Pics, May 12: Best photos from around the world
News in Pics, May 12: Best photos from around the world
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interceptor missiles as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza. Credit: Reuters Photo
Colombian indigenous people are transported on a 'chiva' (local bus) during a new protest against the government held in the framework of a national strike triggered by a now abandoned tax reform, on a Panamerican way in Cali, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo
People look at employees from different companies working at the site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it, in Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
Muslim volunteers distribute soda products in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 11, 2021 at Meskel square to break fast at sunset during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Manchester City fans celebrate their club winning the Premier League title, outside the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesters demanding an end to Israeli aggression against Palestine march in the street in Midtown Manhattan in new York. Credit: AFP Photo
Relatives wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE kit) mourn during the cremation of a person who died due to Covid-19 at a cremation ground in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 12, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - May 12, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - May 12, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | There may be issues changing family circumstances. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation and you'll deal with all situations better. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue this now | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Frustration at another's incompetence is building up. Best to move away from the trouble spot. Friends bring joy. Your ideas may be good, but they aren't necessarily right for everyone. Keep your thoughts to yourself. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | You have to let go of your past. The week seems enticing, and you attract new admirers. Mars activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Speculations and romance not viable. A romance needs to be handled with care. Not the day for trips | lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. A day for the big cat to purr, not growl, as things go smoothly. Investments in art and property can be profitable today | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. A long-awaited promotion or bonus comes your way. A move or property investment will be well worth your while | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Colour: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
capricorn | A day when you could make important insights. Siblings prove supportive, Withdrawing from a sensitive situation is not healthy. You need to communicate more to friends and colleagues | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | A friend could be a secret admirer as well. If you stop blowing your own trumpet, it becomes evident. your analytical skills and logical approach are not going to help in matters of the heart | Lucky Colour: Pearl-white | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Holiday plans need working out, while an old foe turns friend.. Shopping proves therapeutic! There is a valid reason for everything that happens today although it may not become clear for quite some time | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo