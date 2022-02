Thousands have fled rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine amid heavy shelling by Russia-backed separatists. Locals boarded buses to evacuate the region after Russia engaged in a dramatic display of military might, test-firing ballistic and cruise missiles in a reminder to the West that a conflict over Ukraine could quickly escalate. So far, separatist officials have said nearly 20,000 people have left, a fraction of the region's estimated population of three million people.