Today's Horoscope - April 14, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - April 14, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | An unexpected encounter today could bring about a lucrative deal. You have this capacity to be ahead of contemporary thoughts, which sometimes could make you feel isolated. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 3.
Taurus | Work pressure builds up, so take time off to chill and unwind. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 7.
Cancer | An unexpected windfall or gain comes your way. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. Do not rush into long range financial commitments. A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 9.
Leo | Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 6.
Virgo | Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Lucky Colour: Crimson. Lucky Number: 8.
Libra | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 5.
Scorpio | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Colour: Topaz. Lucky Number: 1.
Sagittarius | Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 7.
Capricorn | Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Colour: White. Lucky Number: 3.
Aquarius | Physical activities will keep you fit. A business deal comes through. Overseas contract viable. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 2
Pisces | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 4.
In Pics | These are the top 10 best countries in 2021
Behind a country’s wealth and success are the policies that create possibilities, the people that drive the effort and the history that shapes the environment and perspective. The 2021 Best Countries report and rankings are based on how global perceptions define countries in terms of a number of qualitative characteristics, impressions that have the potential to drive trade, travel and investment and directly affect national economies. The report covers perceptions of 78 nations. It uses a set of attributes such as entreprenurship, quality of life and cultural influence to assign the rankings, assessing them against a standardised total of 100. Interestingly, India ranks 25th on the list.
In Pics | These are the top 10 best countries in 2021
Rank 1: Canada. Agility: 3. Entrepreneurship: 6. Quality of Life: 1. Movers: 46. Social purpose: 1. Cultural Influence: 14. Open for business: 3. Power: 12. Adventure: 19. Heritage: 33. Credit: iStock photo
Rank 2: Japan. Agility: 7. Entrepreneurship: 1. Quality of Life: 13. Movers: 6. Social purpose: 20. Cultural Influence: 5. Open for business: 26. Power: 6. Adventure: 28. Heritage: 10. Credit: AFP file photo
Rank 3: Germany. Agility: 4. Entrepreneurship: 2. Quality of Life: 9. Movers: 39. Social purpose: 11. Cultural Influence: 9. Open for business: 18. Power: 4. Adventure: 47. Heritage: 27. Credit: AFP file photo
Rank 4: Switzerland. Agility: 14. Entrepreneurship: 7. Quality of Life: 5. Movers: 21. Social purpose: 9. Cultural Influence: 8. Open for business: 1. Power: 17. Adventure: 13. Heritage: 21. Credit: Reuters file photo
Rank 5: Australia. Agility: 2. Entrepreneurship: 12. Quality of Life: 6. Movers: 18. Social purpose: 8. Cultural Influence: 16. Open for business: 12. Power: 16. Adventure: 8. Heritage: 23. Credit: AFP file photo
Rank 6: United States. Agility: 1. Entrepreneurship: 3. Quality of Life: 20. Movers: 24. Social purpose: 19. Cultural Influence: 3. Open for business: 45. Power: 1. Adventure: 31. Heritage: 16. Credit: Reuters photo
Rank 7: Wellington. Agility: 9. Entrepreneurship: 19. Quality of Life: 10. Movers: 16. Social purpose: 3. Cultural Influence: 19. Open for business: 6. Power: 31. Adventure: 7. Heritage: 28. Credit: iStock photo
Rank 8: United Kingdom. Agility: 12. Entrepreneurship: 4. Quality of Life: 14. Movers: 42. Social purpose: 14. Cultural Influence: 4. Open for business: 23. Power: 5. Adventure: 37. Heritage: 13. Credit: AFP file photo
Rank 9: Sweden. Agility: 10. Entrepreneurship: 10. Quality of Life: 3. Movers: 45. Social purpose: 4. Cultural Influence: 10. Open for business: 5. Power: 26. Adventure: 22. Heritage: 38. Credit: iStock photo
Rank 10: The Netherlands. Agility: 8. Entrepreneurship: 11. Quality of Life: 7. Movers: 40. Social purpose: 5. Cultural Influence: 18. Open for business: 10. Power: 23. Adventure: 15. Heritage: 31. Credit: Reuters file photo
In Pics | How India celebrated Ugadi amid Covid-19
On April 13, India celebrated the first day of the Hindu calender, which is the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Different states celebrate it in different ways. People of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka celebrate it as Ugadi, Maharashtra and Goa celebrate it as Gudi Padwa. Here are some pictures from Ugadi celebrations.
In Pics | How India celebrated Ugadi amid Covid-19
Devotees visit the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple on the occasion of 'Ugadi' festival or new year's day in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
People shopped for flower garlands before ‘Ugadi’ in Bangalore. People's spirits were high despite a surge in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru urban. Credit: AFP Photo
People shop for fruits and flower garlands on the eve of ‘Ugadi’ festival in Bengaluru. Credit: AFP Photo
People in a Kalaburagi supermarket buy fruits to celebrate Ugadi. Credit: DH Photo
Citizens buy flowers ahead of Ugadi festival at a wholesale market amid surge in coronavirus cases at Bengaluru city railway station. Credit: PTI Photo
Citizens buy dry fruits ahead of Ugadi festival at a wholesale market amid surge in coronavirus cases at Bengaluru city railway station. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | India celebrates new year festivals amid Covid-19
Indians ushered in New Year on April 13, Tuesday, with various states celebrating the festivals of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Cheti Chand -- new year festivals celebrated by people of different regions -- even as spike in daily coronavirus infections prompt experts to demand the cancellation of big events.
Source: PTI/AFP
In Pics | India celebrates new year festivals amid Covid-19
Pilgrims, wearing face masks, pray while on their way towards the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, during Navratri celebrations, in Reasi district, Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
People perform a ritual as part of celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, marking the beginning of Maharashtrian New Year, in Ahmedabad.
Devotees stand in a queue to offer prayers at Alopi Devi Temple on the first day of Navratri celebrations, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Prayagraj.
Sikh devotees visit the Golden Temple on the occasion of Baisakhi festival in Amritsar.
Devotees, wearing face masks, wait in queues to offer prayers at Vindhyavasini Temple on the first day of Navratri festival, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Mirzapur.
People wearing traditional dress and jewellery seen at their homes observing social distancing protocols as they celebrate 'Gudi Padwa' or the Maharashtrian new year in Mumbai.
Devotees dressed in traditional attire click a selfie as they celebrate 'Gudi Padwa' festival, marking the beginning of Marathi New Year, in Mumbai.
Devotees offer prayers at Longa Wali Devi Temple on the first day of Navratri celebrations, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Amritsar.
Villagers participate in community fishing on the occasion of 'Rongali Bihu' festival, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at Digholi Lake in Nagaon district, Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Devotees, wearing face masks, wait in queues to offer prayers at Kali Mata Temple on the first day of Navratri celebrations, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu.
Hindu devotees visit the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple on the occasion of 'Ugadi' festival or new year's day as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar in Chennai.
News in Pics, April 13: Best photos from around the world
Customers enjoy a drink in the outside seating area of a pub in Leeds, northern England as coronavirus restrictions are eased across the country in step two of the government's roadmap out of England's third national lockdown. Britons on Monday toasted a significant easing of coronavirus restrictions, with early morning pints -- and much-needed haircuts. Credit: AFP Photo
A cyclist passes as Camello, an autonomous grocery delivery robot, makes its way during a delivery in Singapore. Credit: Reuters Photo
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (C) speaks at a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo. Japan's government on Tuesday approved a plan to release more than one million tonnes of treated water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, in a controversial decision that follows years of debate. Credit: AFP Photo
Flowers and tributes are seen outside the British Consulate General in Hong Kong on April 11, 2021, following the death on April 9 of Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: AFP Photo
Covid-19 patients admitted for treatment in emergency Covid care center at Shahnai banquet hall in front of LNJP hospital in New Delhi. Delhi recorded over 10,000 cases on Monday. Credit: PTI Photo
People gather during a vigil for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Wright was shot and killed yesterday by Brooklyn Center police during a traffic stop. Credit: AFP Photo
Hospital employees participate in a protest in demand of adequate personnel requirements in front of the Charite hospital in Berlin. Credit: Reuters Photo
French police police officers stand near the Henry Dunant private hospital where one person was shot dead and one injured in a shooting outside the instituion owned by the Red Cross in Paris' upmarket 16th district. Credit: AFP Photo
New Beginning: Girls with mango leaves, Neem flower (Bevu) and Jaggery (Bella), all set to welcome the New Year, during Ugadi festival celebrations in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh
Vendors sell flowers ahead of the Ugadi festival at K R Market in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh
People purchase Neem flower, leaf, Mango leaf on the eve of Ugadi in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh