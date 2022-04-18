Today's Horoscope - April 18,2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 2
Taurus | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it hass led you to make decisions that may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 8
Gemini | You may feel that you are walking a tight rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 5
Cancer | An agreement could fall easily into place. People are sympathetic to your career needs. Problems with business or personal partners are possible today. Cash flow seems restricted. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 3
Leo | A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Beware of tangled webs that lies can spin. Much appreciation comes your way. You could meet someone important or influential today. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | A lucky day with your intellectual capacity exploited to the full. Keep plans and activities on the simple side, since energy levels deplete quickly. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 9
Libra | Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Minor health problems may flare-up. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio | Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. Not the best day for reaching agreements with others, especially in business. Avoid long trips. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius | Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Agreements, contracts, and joining your efforts with others are successful. A person in authority may offer help. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn | Social life active. Keep your mind on your work and stay away from situations that could ruin your reputation. A move or property investment will be well worth your while. Lucky Colour: claret-red. Lucky number: 5
Aquarius | Job interests go well. A family member may be moody. Check security and safety measures at home. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. A day to keep cool and focus on family. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 6
Pisces | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Lucky Colour: Sea- Green. Lucky Number: 8
In Pics | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt post-wedding party: A star-studded affair
Several Bollywood A-listers including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji attended Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's post-wedding bash in Mumbai. Here are the top photos from the event.
In Pics | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt post-wedding party: A star-studded affair
Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor arrive for the post-wedding party at Vastu apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Ranbir's cousin Karisma Kapoor gets clicked on her arrival. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Arjun Kapoor attends Ranbir-Alia's post-wedding party. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Actor Malaika Arora attends Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's post-wedding party. This was her first appearance since her car accident. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Alia's sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan papped arriving for the post-wedding party. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Karan Johar gears up to attend the bash. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Aditya Roy Kapur arrives for Ranbir-Alia's post-wedding party at Vastu apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan and his wife arrive for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's post-wedding party. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Alia's bestie Akansha Ranjan arrives with friends. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Anushka Ranjan with her husband Aditya Seal. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji attends Ranbir-Alia's post-wedding party. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
SRK's wife Gauri Khan made her presence felt at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's post-wedding party held at Vastu in Mumbai. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain looks stylish as he gears up to attend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's post-wedding bash. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Russia claims full control over Ukraine's Mariupol
The situation in Mariupol is "inhuman" and called on the West to immediately provide heavy weapons said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Russia claimed it was in control of almost all of the strategic port city and urged its last defenders to surrender.
Russia claims full control over Ukraine's Mariupol
The entire urban area of Mariupol city in eastern Ukraine has been fully cleared of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries, the Russian military said. Credit: Reuters Photo
The remnants of the resistant forces have been blocked inside the Azovstal iron and steel works plants, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on Saturday. He said 1,464 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered during the fighting in the city. Credit: Reuters Photo
Moscow said Ukrainian forces in the city must lay down their arms by Sunday, after weeks of relative calm in the capital Kyiv were brought to an end by renewed Russian airstrikes. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that its forces were still fighting against Russians in Mariupol after nearly seven weeks since the city was besieged. Credit: AFP Photo
Moscow officials now say they are in full control there, though Ukrainian fighters remain holed up in the city's fortress-like steelworks. Credit: Reuters Photo
Service members of pro-Russian troops ride on armoured vehicles on a road leading to the city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
A view shows the Illich Steel and Iron Works gates damaged during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the elimination of Ukrainian troops in Mariupol would put an end to any negotiations with Russia. Credit: AFP Photo
A view of the theatre damaged during fighting in Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo
Delhi's Jahangirpuri on high alert after clashes on Hanuman Jayanti
Security arrangements in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area were strengthened early Sunday following communal violence that broke out during a religious procession on Hanuman Jayanti. As many as nine persons, including eight cops and one civilian, were injured. While the groups engaged in stone pelting, a few vehicles were also torched in the violence that took place around 6 pm on April 16, 2022.
Delhi's Jahangirpuri on high alert after clashes on Hanuman Jayanti
Security arrangements in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri were intensified early Sunday following the communal violence that resulted in several injuries, including to Delhi Police personnel. Credit: PTI Photo
Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, leaving nine people injured in total. Credit: PTI Photo
Police said there was stone-pelting, while some vehicles were also torched in the incident around 6 pm on Saturday. Credit: PTI Photo
Additional police forces have been rushed to Jahangirpuri and other communally sensitive areas. Credit: PTI Photo
Senior police officers appealed to people to maintain peace and restraint, and cooperate with police in maintaining law and order. Credit: PTI Photo
The police said that the situation was brought under control and that they will meet citizens' groups. Credit: PTI Photo
The Delhi Police has also apprised top functionaries of the Union Home Ministry about the situation. Credit: PTI Photo
The home ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and gave necessary directions to the Delhi Police. Credit: PTI Photo
Officials said overall security has been stepped up in all the remaining 14 police districts of the national capital and technical surveillance has also been mounted to ensure no untoward incident takes place. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, 17 April: Best pics from around the world
A fire broke out and ripped through a shack dwellings settlement in a township in South Africa's Cape Town city. The city's fire and rescue services spokesman Jermaine Carelse told AFP the fire started just before 6pm (1600 GMT) and that some local residents preventing fire fighters from extinguishing the blaze. Credit: AFP Photo
Peopla attend the performance of US singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Credit: AFP Photo
At least five children and a woman were killed in an eastern Afghan province when Pakistani military forces fired rockets along the border in a pre-dawn assault. Credit: AFP Photo
Hundreds of Peruvians and foreign tourists visit the colonial Catacombs located under the San Francisco de Lima church on pilgrimage for Holy Week. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators hold Sri Lankan national flags and shout slogans during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesters hold signs as they march for Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer, in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan. Credit: AFP Photo