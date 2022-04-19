Today's Horoscope - April 20, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - April 20, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 5.
Taurus: Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 3.
Cancer: It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 6.
Leo: Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 1.
Virgo: Caution advised in all matters of the heart. Try to think before you act. An aggressive male ruins your day. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 4.
Libra: You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 8.
Scorpio: A perfect day for love and romance. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 5.
Sagittarius: Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 9.
Capricorn: Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 3.
Aquarius: It is time to develop a new image of yourself and do away with the societal masks that have been imposed upon you. You need to avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 7.
Pisces: Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 6.
