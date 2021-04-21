Today's Horoscope - April 21, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 21 2021, 00:02 IST
Today's Horoscope - April 21, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Venus continues to give dynamic powers of attraction and combined with your innate gentleness, you seem irresistible to the opposite sex. Travel plans highlighted. Lucky color: Teal blue. Lucky number: 7.
Taurus | Partnerships will prosper and bring luck. Travel plans highlighted. A good time for travel, though it would be advisable to confirm all plans beforehand. Lucky color: Burgundy. Lucky number: 2.
Gemini | A good day to take a break from drudgery and routine - go shopping or catch up with old friends. Homelife brings joy. A time to negotiate contracts. Lucky color: White. Lucky number: 5.
Cancer | Added discipline will help you complete unfinished projects. Today is lucky for travel. Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. Lucky color: Tan. Lucky number: 3.
Leo | Stress-related problems occur. Keep a low-profile and be a spectator- all the world is a stage. Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time. Lucky color: Plum. Lucky number: 8.
Virgo | You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Loneliness may be an issue, despite being surrounded by well-wishers. Lucky color: Cream. Lucky number: 6.
Libra | You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation. The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change, as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. Lucky color: Coffee. Lucky number: 9.
Scorpio | Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Lucky color: Magenta. Lucky number: 4.
Sagittarius | You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky color: Cerise. Lucky number: 8.
Capricorn | This a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Lucky color: Caramel. Lucky number: 3.
Aquarius | You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched. Lucky color: Mustard. Lucky number: 5.
Pisces | Partnerships or collaborations do well. The waxing moon adds enchantment to your mo0d, and travel plans look exciting. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky color: Emerald. Lucky number: 7.
