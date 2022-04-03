Today's Horoscope - April 3, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 3, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Your emotions may seem misleading. But your utter loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. Interaction and building –up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently. Lucky Colour: Gold Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships are highlighted. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle. Lucky Colour: Lilac Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | A raise in your salary could come as a pleasant surprise. Social life is hectic. After a long period of inactivity a sibling proves his/her mettle. Be more supportive. Lucky Colour: Aquamarine Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | Being tactful can be carried to extremes. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans. Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Tan Libra | Being tactful can be carried to extremes. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans. Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Tan. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today.Lucky Colour: Coffee Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Lucky Colour: Grey Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky Colour: Plum Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Sri Lanka declares emergency amid severe shortage of essentials, protests
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide public emergency late Friday following violent protests over the country's worst economic crisis in decades. He said that the emergency was declared in the interest of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and essential services, even as protesters and police clashed outside his residence amid a severe shortage of essential supplies in the country.
- 1 /9
In Pics | Sri Lanka declares emergency amid severe shortage of essentials, protests
- 2 /9
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide public emergency late on Friday following violent protests over the country's worst economic crisis in decades. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /9
Rajapaksa said in a government gazette notification that he took decision in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and essential services. Credit: Reuters photo
- 4 /9
Hundreds of protesters clashed with police and military on Thursday outside Rajapaksa's residence in a suburb of the capital, Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /9
Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds near Rajapaksa's residence on Thursday, after they torched several police and army vehicles. Credit: Reuters photo
- 6 /9
Police arrested 53 people and imposed a curfew in and around Colombo on Friday to contain sporadic protests that have broken out over shortages of essential items, including fuel and other goods. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /9
At least two dozen police personnel were injured in the clashes, an official said, declining to comment on the number of protesters hurt. Credit: Reuters photo
- 8 /9
The Indian Ocean island nation of 22 million people faces rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day as the government scrambles to secure foreign exchange to pay for fuel imports. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /9
Sri Lankans are also dealing with shortages and soaring inflation, after the country steeply devalued its currency last month ahead of talks with the International Monetary Fund for a loan programme. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, 2 April: Best pics from around the world
- 1 /8
Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion cross from Mexico into the United States, in San Diego. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /8
Amazon.com Inc workers react to the outcome of the vote to unionize, in Brooklyn. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo are seen at makeshift shelters in Kisoro, Uganda. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has awakened long-slumbering anxiety interest in Switzerland in concrete nuclear fallout shelters built across the country during the Cold War, with spots available for every single resident. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
New 'Himalayan Hills' habitat for snow leopards and red pandas at Dublin Zoo, in Ireland. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /8
Detainees are transferred to a jail under state of emergency in San Salvador. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /8
Eve of the first night of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in Cairo. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /8
Eve of the first night of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in Cairo. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - April 2, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - April 2, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Hasty speech, words spoken in anger cause problems at work today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home- life brings joy. You will have original ideas, worth implementing, so take your time to put it all together and make a presentation. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Health needs care . Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. Lucky Colour: Amber Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | Patience goes a long way. Nothing goes as planned. Minor interruptions prevent you from doing what you had in mind, You feel you can compete well with others and attempted new things. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | You are on a roll where friends are concerned. Finances a bit shaky today, will clear up mid-week . Keep an eye on your legal affairs and watch out for a new romance!. Lucky Colour: Pista-green Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Cherry-red Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Hasty speech, words spoken in anger cause problems at work today. Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Money may slip through your fingers. The Sun brings home affairs to the fore and you may begin to question your priorities. Lucky Colour: Copper Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Try not to get upset over misunderstandings. Working situations could seem very stressful. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions will not lead to harmonious relationships. Lucky Colour: Plum Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Taliban hoist giant flag in Kabul, eight months after return to power
The Taliban raised a giant white flag of their movement on a hill overlooking the Afghan capital in a ceremony held nearly eight months after they returned to power. Several hundred Taliban, many armed, attended the ceremony presided over by Abdul Salam Hanafi, a deputy prime minister, on the hill in Wazir Akbar Khan, near the mostly deserted diplomatic enclave in Kabul.
- 1 /10
Taliban hoist giant flag in Kabul, eight months after return to power Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /10
The Taliban raised a giant white flag of their movement on a hill overlooking the Afghan capital on March 31 in a ceremony held nearly eight months after they returned to power. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
Several hundred Taliban, many armed, attended the ceremony presided over by Abdul Salam Hanafi, a deputy prime minister, on the hill in Wazir Akbar Khan, near the mostly deserted diplomatic enclave in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
Measuring 40 metres (130 feet) wide and 26 metres high, the white flag is decorated with the Islamic profession of faith in black letters. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
The commander of the Taliban army Qari Fasihuddin speaks during a flag hoisting ceremony of the Taliban flag on the Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
The flag-raising comes a week after the Taliban shut down all girls' secondary schools just hours after they allowed them to reopen for the first time since August. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Members of Taliban offer prayers at the venue after a flag hoisting ceremony of the Taliban flag on the Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
A Taliban fighter is seen at the Taliban flag-raising ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
A man wears a flag at the venue for a flag hoisting ceremony of the Taliban flag on the Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
A Taliban fighter stands guard at the venue for a flag hoisting ceremony of the Taliban flag on the Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo