Today's Horoscope – August 2, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Aug 01 2023, 22:47 ISTPisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope – August 2, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A difficult phase at work could lead to great success, your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. Do not blow situations out of proportion. | Lucky Colour: Terracotta | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements Your energetic nature and ability to initiate projects will add to your popularity today. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems. | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | A great day for leisure and romance. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. | Lucky Colour: Aquamarine | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Home and family matters will come into focus –renovation, gardening, or simply doing up your home will interest you. Cash flow seems adequate, so if you want to go on a spending spree – why not? | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Haryana violence: Curfew imposed in Nuh after communal clashes
UPDATED : Aug 01 2023, 14:58 IST
News | India News | Haryana | New Delhi |
At least five people, including two police personnel, were killed in clashes between Hindus and Muslims in Nuh, Haryana. The violence erupted when a Hindu religious procession passed through the Muslim-dominated Nuh region on July 31. As news of the violence in Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop. The situation in Nuh and Sohna continues to be tense.
- 1 /13
Haryana violence: Curfew imposed in Nuh after communal clashes
- 2 /13
Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Haryana's Nuh where two home guards were killed and many others were injured after violence erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession on July 31. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /13
In Gurugram, a 26-year-old man was killed and a mosque set ablaze in Sector 57 as violence spread from neighbouring Nuh, the police said. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /13
During the violence, the mob opened fire in which two persons were injured. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /13
According to the police, the mob reached the Anjuman Masjid in Sector 57 after midnight. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /13
Some people in the crowd opened fire at the people present in the mosque and set it ablaze. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /13
In Nuh, two more people who were injured in the violence on Monday succumbed to their injuries. The victims are home guards Neeraj and Gursewak and Bhadas village resident Shakti. The identity of the fourth victim is still to be ascertained. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /13
Ten policemen were among 23 injured in the violence in Nuh. The police have registered 11 FIRs in the district and detained 27 people in connection with the rioting. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /13
At least 120 vehicles were damaged during the violence in the district. Of these, 50, including eight belonging to the police, were set ablaze. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /13
The wreckage of a vehicle that was set on fire during clashes between two groups at Sohna in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /13
As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread on Monday, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /13
The situation in Nuh and Sohna continues to be tense. However, there were no reports of any fresh violence on Tuesday. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /13
Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in large numbers in Nuh and other affected areas. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics | August 1, 2023
UPDATED : Aug 01 2023, 06:33 ISTWorld news | US news | United States | Sports News |
- 1 /5
ans enter Wrigley Field prior to a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
Members of the Chilean Navy, next to Customs and police officers of the Carabineros de Chile, display a seizure of the drug ecstasy, which was shipped from a Belgium port. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
Devon Archer departs after his deposition before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at the O'Neill House Office Building in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
SAG-AFTRA actors and Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers walk the picket line during their ongoing strike, in Los Angeles Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /5
People stand in Cais das Colunas on the occasion of the XXXVII World Youth Day, in Lisbon. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope – August 1, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 31 2023, 22:42 ISTPisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope – August 1, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | A quiet restful day to be spent in bed or catching up on reading. The day favours domestic interests. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good- much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. | Lucky Colour: Lime-Yellow | Lucky Number:4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number:9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number:7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number:6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Home and family life seem unsettled. Don’t let anyone force you into making an erroneous decision. Family members impose upon you, but you do like the family get-together. So have a blast. | Lucky Colour: Teak | Lucky Number:8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So, stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation. | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Money may slip through your fingers. Talk to those in a position of power about your intentions. You should try to socialize with clients or the bigwigs of your company today. Being a wallflower doesn’t cut it! | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Luck is with you. You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
India Couture Week 2023: Celebrity showstoppers set the ramp on fire
UPDATED : Jul 31 2023, 23:45 IST
models | Entertainment News | Entertainment | Bollywood news | lifestyle |
Here's a look at the celebrities who scorched the ramp at the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week (ICW). The ICW, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will conclude on August 2 with ace couturier Rahul Mishra showcasing his latest collection.
- 1 /10
India Couture Week 2023: Celebrity showstoppers set the ramp on fire.
- 2 /10
Actor Athiya Shetty turned showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna during the India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
At the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week, Ananya walked for designer Rimzim Dadu. Rimzim Dadu’s latest couture collection was a subtle ode to water -- its form, its power, and versatility. According to the collection note, the range is inspired by traditional Indian crafts and weaves that are reimagined in a contemporary context. The highlight was the textural forms created using mesh and lace. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
'Made In Heaven' actor Sobhita Dhulipala turned showstopper for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna (RGRK) at the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week. Sobhita was seen in designer duo's latest creations, inspired by the celestial geometry of autumn equinox. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
'Khaali Peeli' star Ishaan Khatter was also the showstopper for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna (RGRK) at the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari walks the ramp showcasing a creation of fashion designer Ritu Kumar during the India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Actress Bhumi Pednekar walks the ramp for designer Varun Bahl's Show at India Couture Week, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
Dressed in an electric blue lehenga crafted by couturier Gaurav Gupta, actor Janhvi Kapoor walked down the ramp to the beats of Indian classical music on the third day of the India Couture Week (ICW) 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Kiara Advani made a bold appearance in a Barbie-inspired outfit from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock on the first day of the India Couture Week (ICW). Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Ranbir Kapoor walked the ramp at the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week (ICW) for celebrity designer Kunal Rawal. He wore a black contemporary bandhgala designed by Kunal as a part of his couture collection. Credit: PTI Photo