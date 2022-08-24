Today's Horoscope - August 25, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - August 25, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 7.
Taurus: Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 5.
Gemini: You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life.Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 2.
Cancer: You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 6.
Leo: Your intellectual energy is heightened, so it’s a great time for brainstorming or discussing your plans. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 8.
Virgo: Try to curb your impulsive nature today. You are generous to a fault, but be prudent too. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 4.
Libra: It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 9.
Scorpio: Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 7.
Sagittarius: Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 1.
Capricorn: A period of change and transition begins, with the moon bringing new endeavours to fruition. Singles may find opportunity to cross the frontier of romance. Travel, study or people from overseas may be involved. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 6.
Aquarius: Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 3.
Pisces: A trip abroad or even a foreign junket becomes possible. Passions escalate – so keep your cool and avoid angry outbursts. You may go back on a nostalgic trip or an old flame flickers back into your life. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 8.
In Pics| Severe droughts are bringing archaeological wonders and historic horrors to the surface
As several parts of the world are facing severe drought, these extreme conditions are unearthing archaeological wonders and historic horrors to the surface. From Dinasour's footprint to World War bombs, these dried lakes and rivers are revealing everything from the old era.
In Pics | Severe droughts bringing archaeological wonders and historic horrors to the surface
A World War II bomb is seen being removed after being discovered in the dried-up river Po which suffered from the worst drought in 70 years, in Borgo Virgilio, Italy. Credit: Reuters Photo
Dinosaur tracks from around 113 million years ago, discovered in the Texas State Park after severe drought conditions dried up a river. Credit: AFP Photo
The dolmen of Guadalperal, also known as the Spanish Stonehenge, is seen due to the receding waters of the Valdecanas reservoir in the outskirts of El Gordo, Spain. Officially known as the Dolmen of Guadalperal but dubbed as the Spanish Stonehenge, the circle of dozens of megalithic stones is believed to date back to 5000 BC. Credit: Reuters Photo
Wreckage of a World War II German warship is seen in Danube in Prahovo, Serbia. Credit: Reuters Photo
A view of pagodas on Louxingdun island that usually remains partially submerged under the water of Poyang Lake which is facing low water levels due to a regional drought in Lushan, Jiangxi province, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
A general view of the swamp of Sau and the ruins of the church of Sant Roma de Sau, located in Spain. The swamp of Sau is a reservoir on the Ter river. The marsh, built from 1947 to 1962, covered the village of Sant Roma de Sau which is still visible, including the bell tower of the 11th-century Romanesque church, when the reservoir water level is low. The church of the Sau swamp is registered as the world's oldest that is preserved upright in the water. Credit: AFP Photo
People walking onboard pontoons on a dry section of the Serre-Ponçon lake as water levels decreased some 14 meters due to the drought, at Ubaye Serre-Ponçon in The French Alps. Credit: AFP Photo
Water level poles emerge after waters receded in a reservoir as a woman walks on the dried-up bed reservoir, amid hot temperatures, while many regions from southwest to east of the country along the Yangtze river have been experiencing weeks of record-breaking heatwave in Changxing, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
A formerly sunken boat sits on dry land in a section of Lake Mead that was previously underwater in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. Credit: AFP Photo
Locals stand by the central pillar of Qiansimen bridge that stands exposed on the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze, that is approaching record-low water levels in Chongqing, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
A chain that holds a boat jetty lies exposed on the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze, in China. Credit: Reuters Photo
Boats lie on the dried riverbed of Danube in the city of Novi Sad, Serbia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Modi unveils Asia's largest pvt hospital in Faridabad
With an aim to boost the availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Asia's largest private hospital, Amrita Hospital, in Faridabad, Haryana on August 24.
PM Modi unveils Asia's largest private hospital in Faridabad; See Pics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 2,600-bed private hospital in Faridabad, Haryana on August 24. Credit: Amrita Hospitals
Equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a centralised fully-automated laboratory, the hospital is touted as Asia's largest private hospital. Credit: Amrita Hospitals
Speaking on the occasion, Modi said India is a country where healthcare and spirituality are closely linked. Credit: PTI Photo
He added that Covid-19 was a perfect example of a successful spiritual-private partnership that helped create awareness and implement the world's largest vaccination drive. Credit: PTI Photo
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Governor Bandaru Dattatreya were also present at the event. Credit: Twitter/mlkhattar
The state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital, built on a sprawling 130-acre campus with sustainability in mind, has a dedicated seven-storey research block and has been constructed over a period of six years under the auspices of the Mata Amritanandmayi Math. Credit: PTI Photo
The new super-speciality hospital opened initially with 500 beds and is expected to be fully operational in a phased manner over the next five years. Credit: PTI Photo
The hospital buildings will span 36 lakh sq. ft in a built-up area, with a 14-floor tower housing key medical facilities. There is also a helipad on the rooftop. Credit: PTI Photo
Once fully operational, the hospital with 81 specialities is billed to be the largest private hospital in Delhi-NCR and the country. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi greets Mata Amritanandamayi during the launch of Amrita Hospitals in Faridabad. Credit: Amrita Hospitals
PM Modi with Mata Amritanandamayi, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and others during the inauguration of Amrita Hospital, in Faridabad. Credit: Twitter/mlkhattar
In Pics | Flash floods wreak havoc in Afghanistan
Due to heavy rains and flash flooding in Afghanistan dozens were killed and hundreds were injured and swept away thousands of homes. Afghanistan has been reeling from natural disasters this year, including drought and a massive earthquake that killed over 1,000 people in June, with the nation largely cut off from the international financial system since the Taliban took over a year ago.
In Pics | Flash floods wreak havoc in Afghanistan
Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan and neighbouring parts of Pakistan left dozens of people dead overnight. Credit: Reuters Photo
Visuals showed villagers in the Khushi district of Logar province south of the Afghan capital of Kabul cleaning up after the flooding, their damaged homes in disarray. Credit: Reuters Photo
Del Agha, a village elder, said the flooding was unprecedented in the history of Khushi. 'It destroyed all the people's animals, houses and agricultural lands. People are homeless, they have been force to take refuge in the mountains,' he said. Credit: AP Photo
Displaced Afghan families spend time together after the heavy flood in the Khushi district of Logar, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Last week, heavy rains set off flash floods that killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing in northern Afghanistan. Credit: AFP Photo
The United Nations has deployed response teams to provide aid to thousands of people who lost homes, livestock and crops in severe flash flooding. Credit: Reuters Photo
Afghanistan has been reeling from natural disasters this year, including a drought and a massive earthquake that killed over 1,000 people in June, with the nation largely cut off from the international financial system since the Taliban took over a year ago. Credit: AFP Photo
A minivan is being towed out of the flood water in the Khushi district of Logar, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
An Afghan man cleans up his damaged home after the heavy flood in the Khushi district of Logar, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
People clean up their damaged homes after heavy flooding in the Khushi district of Logar province south of Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: AP Photo
In Pics | McLaren confirms expansion into the Indian market, set to open its first store in October
With the opening of the first retail outlet McLaren Mumbai in October, McLaren’s arrival in India forms a key part of the marque’s global expansion plans and extends the brand’s already well-established and growing presence in the Asia Pacific region.
In Pics | McLaren confirms expansion into the Indian market, set to open its first store in October Credit: McLaren
British luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive confirmed that they are entering the major Indian market, the brand’s 41st global territory. Credit: McLaren
With the opening of the first retail outlet McLaren Mumbai in October, McLaren’s arrival in India forms a key part of the marque’s global expansion plans and extends the brand’s already well-established and growing presence in the Asia Pacific region. Credit: McLaren
McLaren’s range of supercars and hyper cars are the ultimate in personalisation, high-technology and super lightweight engineering, combined with cutting-edge design and innovation to deliver breath-taking experiences. Credit: McLaren
Set to formally open in Mumbai in October, the first retail presence in the country will offer the ultimate immersive McLaren brand experience with a direct window into Woking, where every McLaren is created by hand. Credit: McLaren
It will also provide customers with full levels of support, offering sales, aftersales and servicing on the complete range of McLaren models. Credit: McLaren
The supercar manufacturer will offer the breadth of its model range to Indian customers, including the Everyday McLaren GT and the marque’s first ever high-performance hybrid - the Artura. Credit: McLaren
The core supercar range also includes the universally acclaimed 720S coming in Coupe and Spider variants, along with the 765LT Coupe and Spider as the latest addition to the legendary LT product family. Credit: McLaren
India is largely a low-cost and price-sensitive car market in which luxury models account for just over 1% of total annual sales of about 3 million. Credit: McLaren