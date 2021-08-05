Today's Horoscope - August 5, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - August 5, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Close partnerships and emotional relationships at home will be taking up a good deal of your time, You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 8
- 3 /13
Taurus | A chance meeting will take you by surprise. Prepare to look at your past experiences in order to make the right decision today. Physical activities will keep you fit. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 6
- 4 /13
Gemini | A lucky phase which will fetch you many friends and admirers. Communication fares well. Good news through a letter. A good friend may not deserve your trust. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 9
- 5 /13
Cancer | Work pressure builds up, so take time off to chill and unwind. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 5
- 6 /13
Leo | An unexpected encounter today could bring about a lucrative deal. You have this capacity to be ahead of contemporary thoughts, which sometimes could make you feel isolated. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 7
- 7 /13
Virgo | You are charming and win friends over easily, but you need to sustain the friendship too. Travel plans likely. Today brings good news about a business interest. Lucky Colour: Fuchsia. Lucky Number: 4
- 8 /13
Libra | Double-check costs in connection with travel. You may have to re-negotiate a contract, but the deal could prove lucrative. A shopping spree indicated. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 1
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Your recent health problem could be a warning. Stress is building up, so a fitness plan is a necessity for you. Guard against mix-ups in plans. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 3
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Travel on the cards. Keep cool as family misunderstandings arise, and you find yourself in the middle of a difficult situation. A younger sibling could cause worry. Lucky Colour: Bronze. Lucky Number: 2
- 11 /13
Capricorn | A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Prepare for endings or separations with people from the past. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 4
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 7
- 13 /13
Pisces | An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 8
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Karnataka CabineIn Pics | 29 newly inducted ministers in CM Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet
A week after taking over as Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai expanded his new Cabinet, by inducting 29 Ministers. The new Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan in Karnataka. In the cabinet expansion, Bommai has by and large retained the old faces, as 23 of them were Ministers in the previous BS Yediyurappa cabinet, while six are new.
- 1 /30
29 ministers inducted in CM Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet
- 2 /30
An SC leader, Govinda Karajol was the first minister to take oath. Credit: DH Photo
- 3 /30
KS Eshwarappa, who had held the RDPR Ministry in the Yediyurappa cabinet, also took oath. Credit: DH Photo
- 4 /30
A Vokkaliga, R Ashok, who held the post of revenue minister in the BSY cabinet, also took oath in the new Karnataka Cabinet led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
- 5 /30
Dr Ashwath Narayana, a Vokkaliga, was the former Deputy chief minister and also the head of the state Covid task force. Credit: DH Photo
- 6 /30
B Sriramulu, who belongs to the ST community, also took oath at the Raj Bhavan. Credit: DH Photo
- 7 /30
A Lingayat leader, V Somanna is the current minister of the state for the housing department of Karnataka. Credit: DH Photo
- 8 /30
Minister of State for Minor Irrigation from the Water Resources Department of Karnataka, JC Madhuswamy was one of the ministers inducted in the cabinet expansion. Credit: DH Photo
- 9 /30
CC Patil was the Minister of State for Informations and Public Relations, Small Scale Industries from Commerce department of Karnataka. Credit: DH Photo
- 10 /30
Prabhu Chauhan took oath in the name of gaumatha. Credit: DH Photo
- 11 /30
Anand Singh took oath in the name of Bhuvaneshwari (a goddess). Credit: DH Photo
- 12 /30
K Gopalaiah is seen taking oath. Credit: DH Photo
- 13 /30
Byrathi Basavaraj, who was the Minister of State for Urban Development in the BSY cabinet, is seen taking oath. Credit: DH Photo
- 14 /30
ST Somasekhara, who was part of the defectors camp, also took oath. Credit: DH Photo
- 15 /30
Another leader from the turncoat camp, BC Patil also took oath in the new Karnataka Cabinet. Credit: DH Photo
- 16 /30
K Sudhakar was another minister the BSY cabinet who took oath. Credit: DH Photo
- 17 /30
KC Narayana Gowda, a Vokkaliga from the Mandya. Credit: DH Photo
- 18 /30
Sivarama Hebbar, one of the defectors from Congress. Credit: DH Photo
- 19 /30
An eight-time MLA from north Karnataka, Umesh Katti also took oath. Credit: DH Photo
- 20 /30
A five-term member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, S Angara is seen taking oath. Credit: DH Photo
- 21 /30
Murugesh Nirani, a popular leader from the Lingayat sub sect, took oath in the name of gods and farmers. Credit: DH Photo
- 22 /30
One of the 17 rebel MLAs from Congress and JD(S), MTB Nagaraja is seen taking oath. Credit: DH Photo
- 23 /30
Kota Srinivasa Poojary, was the first MLC to take oath. Credit: DH Photo
- 24 /30
The lone woman minister in Bommai’s team; Shashikala Jolle. Credit: DH Photo
- 25 /30
The chief whip in the Karnataka government, V Sunil Kumar. Credit: DH Photo
- 26 /30
One of the six new ministers, Halappa Achar. Credit: DH Photo
- 27 /30
Another newly inducted minister in Bommai's cabinet, Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH Photo
- 28 /30
A Lingayat leader, Shankar Patil Munanakoppa. Credit: DH Photo
- 29 /30
A Brahmin leader and a new inductee in the Bommai cabinet, BC Nagesh. Credit: DH Photo
- 30 /30
An OBC leader, Munirathna was the last minister to take oath. Credit: DH Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Telugu actors who starred in Hollywood movies - In Pics
Here we take a look at the Telugu stars who were approached by international production houses to star in their global projects.
- 1 /6
Telugu actors who starred in Hollywood movies - In Pics
- 2 /6
Veteran Telugu star actor Paidi Jairaj was approached by American director John Berry to star in his movie ‘Maya’ in 1966. He played the pivotal role of ‘Gammu Ghat’ which won the hearts of the audience. Credit: Instagram/manojkmanchu
- 3 /6
Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu has also done handful of Hollywood films. She has acted in films like ‘The Ode’ (2008) and ‘Dead Air’ (2009). Credit: Instagram/lakshmimanchu
- 4 /6
Actor Sarath Babu, who has impressed everyone with his acting prowess in South Cinema, was seen in Hollywood film ‘Walking Dreams’ (2007). Credit: Twitter/@SarathBabuoff
- 5 /6
Telugu actor Suman played a cameo in Hollywood film ‘Death and Taxis’ which was released in 2007. He essayed the role of a taxi passenger. Credit: Instagram/joyrondalo
- 6 /6
Kumaresan Duraisamy, popularly known by his stage name 'Napoleon', has a successful cinema career spanning for over three decades. He has predominantly acted in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films. In 2019, he made his Hollywood debut with ‘Devil's Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge’, helmed by Sam Logan Khaleghi. Credit: www.actornapoleon.com
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain signs off with bronze in her debut Olympics: See match pics
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain bagged the bronze medal after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) semi-final bout at the Tokyo Olympics.
- 1 /13
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain signs off with bronze in her debut Olympics: See match pics
- 2 /13
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain signed off with a bronze medal in her debut Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli, bringing an end to the country's campaign in the sport at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /13
Up against quite literally a bully in the ring, Borgohain was completely out-punched by the gold medal favourite Turkish boxer, who produced a thoroughly dominating performance. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /13
Borgohain, who hails from Assam, also coped a one point deduction in the second round for not paying attention to the referee's instructions despite a couple of cautions. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /13
The Indian's start was not all that bad as she stood up to the strong challenge but she came undone after Surmeneli got down to connecting her vicious hooks and body shots. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /13
The third round was especially punishing for Borgohain, who faced two standing eight counts during the bout. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /13
Surmeneli was unrelenting in all three rounds after being unsettled only slightly in the opening few seconds when Borgohain tried to keep her at long range and struck only counter-attacking straight hits. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /13
Lovlina Borgohain exchanges punches with Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing semifinal match. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /13
Lovlina Borgohain in action against Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing semifinal match. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /13
Lovlina Borgohain receives a powerful punch from Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /13
Lovlina Borgohain exchanges punches with Busenaz Surmeneli in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing semifinal match. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /13
Lovlina Borgohain gets a big punch from Busenaz Surmeneli. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /13
Busenaz Surmeneli in action against Lovlina Borgohain. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Sneak peek into James Webb Space Telescope, world's largest
The world's largest and most powerful space telescope unfolded its giant golden mirror for the last time on Earth on August 3, a key milestone before the $10-billion observatories, expected to launch this yearend.
- 1 /5
Sneak peek into James Webb Space Telescope, world's largest
- 2 /5
The world's largest and most powerful space telescope unfolded its giant golden mirror for the last time on Earth on August 3, a key milestone before the $10 billion observatories, expected to launch this yearend. Credit: nasa.gov
- 3 /5
The James Webb Space Telescope's 21 feet 4-inch (6.5 meter) mirror was commanded to fully expand and lock itself into place, NASA said -- a final test to ensure it will survive its million-mile (1.6 million kilometer) journey and is ready to discover the origins of the Universe. Credit: Northrop Grumman
- 4 /5
Webb's primary mirror is made of 18 hexagonal segments coated with an ultra-thin layer of gold to improve its reflection of infrared light. The telescope will be shipped to French Guiana from the company's spaceport in Redondo Beach, California. NASA targeting October 31 for liftoff on an Ariane 5 rocket. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
It will fly to space folded like a piece of origami artwork, which allows it to fit inside a 16-foot (5-meter) rocket fairing, and will then use 132 individual actuators and motors to bend each mirror into a specific position. Together, the mirrors will function as one massive reflector, to enable the telescope to peer deeper into the cosmos than ever before. Credit: NASA/Chris Gunn