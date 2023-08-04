Today's Horoscope – August 5, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope – August 5, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Business or pleasure trips prove successful today. Finances not as adverse as they appear. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. An affair is getting out of hand, and you know it! | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Prepare for endings or separations with people from the past | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You are feeling optimistic, while the new week adds serenity to your buoyant nature. Your partner or spouse brings luck. It is time to plan the big family outing | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A woman may provide valuable assistance. The female element is strong in your life today - mother, spouse, friend. Don’t hesitate to ask for help. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. Travel plans may look good, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Your social inhibitions are loosened, and you may have a wild flirtation or to act in a rather reckless way in a relationship. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome | Lucky Colour: Biscuit | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. a great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A sense of your own uniqueness and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Travel for business or pleasure today. Don't dwell on past regrets. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true . What you want is closer to reality than you think. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends, and do keep a lookout for someone special . A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Avoid public displays of luxury and wealth. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Try not to place trust in the wrong person or get carried away by futile projects | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
