Today's Horoscope – August 6, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Aug 05 2023, 21:58 ISTAries Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Aries | Your artistic abilities are heightened. At work, a new project comes through. A friend is supportive. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Health needs caution | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A lack on concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on a emotional high and feel more vital. . A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening! | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Try to entertain an important client today.. Don't be too quick to sign documents. Be discreet about your personal life. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Today's Horoscope – August 5, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Aug 04 2023, 22:48 ISTZodiac | Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Libra Horoscope |
Aries | Business or pleasure trips prove successful today. Finances not as adverse as they appear. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. An affair is getting out of hand, and you know it! | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Prepare for endings or separations with people from the past | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You are feeling optimistic, while the new week adds serenity to your buoyant nature. Your partner or spouse brings luck. It is time to plan the big family outing | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A woman may provide valuable assistance. The female element is strong in your life today - mother, spouse, friend. Don’t hesitate to ask for help. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. Travel plans may look good, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Your social inhibitions are loosened, and you may have a wild flirtation or to act in a rather reckless way in a relationship. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome | Lucky Colour: Biscuit | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. a great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A sense of your own uniqueness and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Travel for business or pleasure today. Don't dwell on past regrets. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true . What you want is closer to reality than you think. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends, and do keep a lookout for someone special . A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Avoid public displays of luxury and wealth. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Try not to place trust in the wrong person or get carried away by futile projects | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Today's Horoscope – August 4, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Aug 03 2023, 22:14 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Aries | You have the gift of clear vision and you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Your emotions may seem misleading, but your utter loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. Interaction and building –up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Home and family life seem unsettled. Don’t let anyone force you into making an erroneous decision. Family members impose upon you, but you do like the family get-together. So have a blast | Lucky Colour: Teak | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | This a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons | Lucky Colour: Wine | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Money problems appear to loom large, but it is temporary. Career front seems unsettled. Romance good. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. | Lucky Colour: Aquamarine | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Avoid conflict with family and female associates. A lucky spell could begin today with an important communication coming to you | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay