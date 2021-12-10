Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and military personnel among others paid floral tributes to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others killed in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash in Coonoor on December 8. The mortal remains of General Rawat and the others were kept at the Palam Air Force station in New Delhi after their bodies were brought to Delhi in a military aircraft from Tamil Nadu.