Today's Horoscope - December 10, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - December 10, 2021
Aries: Problems with communication or unpleasant surprises will begin to clear. Don’t feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 8
Taurus: Links with overseas, higher education or legal people could benefit. It’s a day for adventures. You have a lot to cope with at the moment, but teamwork promises success today. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 5
Gemini: Find a quiet spot where you can work diligently and stay out of the way. Don’t overspend on luxury items. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer: Travel plans may look good, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand. A letter brings good news. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 2
Leo: Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. Lucky Colour: Aquamarine. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo: Travel and transportation highlighted today. A good day to buy a car or other gadgets. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony are hard to find. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 4
Libra: A trip abroad on the cards. Don’t take your love/spouse for granted. A new job or promotion is likely today. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio: Hold your ground and push for success today. An overseas letter or associate may unsettle you. What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius: Today will be hectic. Domestic chores take up all your time. A good friend proves troublesome. Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you’ll avoid falling out with close ones. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn: Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well but are temperamental and difficult to get along with. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius: Don’t take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 5
Pisces: Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don’t hesitate to make special plans just for two. Your social circuit is expanding, and new horizons opening up. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 6
Tejashwi Yadav gets hitched to girlfriend Rachel Iris in an intimate ceremony; see pics
RJD party’s de facto leader Tejashwi Yadav has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rachel Iris in an intimate ceremony at a farm house in Delhi. The ceremony was held in the presence of his parents Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi and other close relatives.
Tejashwi Yadav gets hitched to Rachel Iris in an intimate ceremony; see pics
RJD party’s de facto leader Tejashwi Yadav has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rachel Iris in an intimate ceremony at a farm house in Delhi. The ceremony was held in the presence of his parents Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi and other close relatives. Credit: Special Arrangement
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is seen with Lalu Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav at the wedding, besides close relatives. Credit: Special Arrangement
Rachel Iris and Tejashwi Yadav have known each other since childhood and the bride's father is a Haryana-based businessman. Credit: Special Arrangement
Tejashwi is eighth of the nine children of Lalu-Rabri and the last one to tie the knot. Credit: Special Arrangement
VicKat Wedding: First pics of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding out!
After several rounds of will-they? won't-they? Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been pronounced man and wife after one of the most celebrated marriage ceremonies of the year. The couple has finally tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwaraa, Chauth Ka Barwara, Rajasthan on December 09, 2021.
VicKat Wedding: First pics of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding out!
After several rounds of will-they? won't-they? Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwaraa, Chauth Ka Barwara, Rajasthan on December 09, 2021. Credit: Instagram/katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to their respective social handles and shared a series of photos along with a heartwarming note with their fans. Credit: Instagram/katrinakaif
Bride Katrina looked regal in a gorgeous red Sabyasachi lehanga, while Vicky looked absolutely dapper in a Sabyasachi sherwani. Credit: Instagram/katrinakaif
Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony with only very close friends and family members in attendance. Credit: Instagram/katrinakaif
Politicians & military personnel pay floral tributes to CDS General Rawat, others
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and military personnel among others paid floral tributes to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others killed in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash in Coonoor on December 8. The mortal remains of General Rawat and the others were kept at the Palam Air Force station in New Delhi after their bodies were brought to Delhi in a military aircraft from Tamil Nadu.
Politicians & military personnel pay floral tributes to CDS General Rawat, others Credit: PTI Photo
Army officers carry the coffins containing the mortal remains of India's defense chief General Bipin Rawat and other 12 victims who lost their lives in a helicopter crash a day earlier, during a tribute ceremony at Palam Air Force station in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage next to the coffin containing the mortal remains of India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, at an airport in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays his tribute to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and other 12 victims who lost their lives in a helicopter crash a day earlier, during a tribute ceremony at Palam Air Force station in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane pays his tribute to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and other 12 victims who lost their lives in a helicopter crash a day earlier, at Palam Air Force station in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Daughters of India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat pay their respects during a tribute ceremony at Palam Air Force station in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval pays his tribute to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and other 12 victims who lost their lives in a helicopter crash a day earlier, during a tribute ceremony at Palam Air Force station in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Daughter of Brigadier LS Lidder bids final goodbye to her father during a wreath laying ceremony at an airport in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Daughters of India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat arrive during a tribute ceremony at Palam Air Force station in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and military personnel among others paid floral tributes to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others killed in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash in Coonoor on December 8. Credit: Reuters Photo
The mortal remains of the crash victims were brought to the venue earlier in decorated army trucks. Credit: PTI Photo
The mortal remains of the crash victims in caskets wrapped in the Indian tricolour. Credit: PTI Photo
The mortal remains of General Rawat and the others were later taken to Coimbatore by road from where they were flown to New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
The last rites of India's first CDS will be performed with full military honours. Credit: AFP Photo
Stalin, seen wearing a black muffler, laid a wreath and paid floral tributes to General Rawat and others and later briefly spoke to the Army brass present there. Credit: AFP Photo
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan pays her last respects to CDS Bipin Rawat in Chennai. Credit: Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv
Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran pays tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in Tamil Nadu. Credit: PTI Photo
An Army officer pay respect to Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat during a military funeral ceremony at the Madras regimental Center in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. Credit: AFP Photo
MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu pay respect to Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat during a military funeral ceremony at the Madras regimental Center in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. Credit: AFP Photo
Army officers pay respect near the coffin containing the mortal remains of Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat during a military funeral ceremony at the Madras regimental Center in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. Credit: AFP Photo
Army officers pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Coonoor during a military funeral ceremony at the Madras regimental Center in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. Credit: AFP Photo
Officers pay tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other officials, who were killed in an IAF's Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, at Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington. Credit: PTI Photo
Army officers carry the coffin containing the mortal remains of India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. Credit: Reuters Photo
Wife of Brigadier LS Lidder gets emotional as she pays her homage to her husband during a wreath laying ceremony at an airport in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage next to the coffin containing the mortal remains of India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, at an airport in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics | Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes
The latest incident involving the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other officials in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu serves as a harsh reminder of several prominent personalities who have perished in air crashes in the past. Here's a look at significant personalities India has lost in air crashes:
In Pics | Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes
One of the first instances was the one where freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose died following an air crash in Taiwan. Although, there has been some controversy over his death. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy died in an air accident in 2009. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Sanjay Gandhi, the younger son of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was killed when a glider that he was flying crashed in 1980. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Senior Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia was killed in a Cessna aircraft crash in 2001. Credit: Twitter/@chennithala
Lok Sabha Speaker and Telugu Desam leader G M C Balayogi died in a chopper crash in 2002. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
OP Jindal, Haryana's then power minister and a leading industrialist died in 2005 in a crash after the chopper developed a technical snag. Credit: Jindal
Punjab Governor Surendra Nath and nine members of his family were killed when the government's Super-King aircraft crashed into a mountain due to a bad weather in 1994 in Himachal Pradesh. Credit: Punjab Raj Bhavan
Arunachal Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu was found dead near the China border in 2011 after his helicopter went missing. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
CDS General Bipin Rawat accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, his staff and other officials were killed in an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash on December 8 in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Credit: PTI Photo