Today's Horoscope - December 11, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Dec 11 2022, 00:15 ISTVirgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Cancer Horoxcope | Capricorn Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Libra Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 11, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 8.
- 3 /13
Taurus | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 5.
- 4 /13
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 3.
- 5 /13
Cancer | Don't spend money that you really don't have. Spend time with that special someone today. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life .Mars heals a long broken friendship. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 2.
- 6 /13
Leo | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 6.
- 7 /13
Virgo | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 9.
- 8 /13
Libra | Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy . This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 7.
- 9 /13
Scorpio | you feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 4.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number:1.
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 5.
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 3.
- 13 /13
Pisces | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 6.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics: The world's 10 most expensive cities to live in 2022
UPDATED : Dec 10 2022, 22:33 IST
World news | New York | Tel Aviv | Singapore | Los Angeles | San Francisco | Zurich | Geneva | Copenhagen |
Scroll for a look at the most expensive cities to live in 2022, as per the Economist Intelligence Unit.
- 1 /11
In Pics: The world's 10 most expensive cities to live in 2022
- 2 /11
The most populous city in the United States, New York tops the list as the most expensive city to live in. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /11
Global financial centre, Singapore ties with New York as the most expensive city to live in. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /11
Next on the list is Tel Aviv, a city on Israel’s Mediterranean coast, also known as 'The Mediterranean Capital of Cool'. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /11
Hong Kong ranks at number 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /11
Also at number 4 is Los Angeles, the city of Angels. The sprawling Southern California city ties with Hong Kong as the fourth most expensive city to live in. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /11
Global center for banking and finance and the largest city in Switzerland takes the sixth position. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /11
Second most populous city in Switzerland, Geneva ranks at number 7 on the list. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /11
Commercial, financial, and cultural centre of Northern California, San Francisco takes the eighth position. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /11
Coming in at nine is Paris, France's capital - a global center for art, fashion, gastronomy and culture. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /11
Copenhagen, Denmark’s capital that sits on the coastal islands of Zealand and Amager, rounds off the list. Credit: Pixabay Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Football players with most international goals
UPDATED : Dec 10 2022, 21:20 IST
2022 FIFA World Cup | Football News | Sports News | Lionel Messi | Cristiano Ronaldo | Pele | Neymar | Robert Lewandowski |
Neymar scored the first goal against Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final fixture at the Education City Stadium at Al Rayyan, Qatar. Though Brazil eventually crashed out, losing in the penalties, Neymar managed to equal Pele's tally of 77 international goals. Here is a look at the football players who have scored the highest number of international goals.
- 1 /13
Football players with most international goals
- 2 /13
Talismanic Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has the most number of international goals, netting 118 in 195 appearances. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /13
Iran's Ali Daei scored 109 goals in 148 appearances. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /13
Argentina's Lionel Messi has scored 95 international goals in 170 matches, and will be looking to net more this World Cup. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 5 /13
Mokhtar Dahari (bottom right) scored 89 goals for Malaysia in 142 matches. Credit: Twitter/RajagobalRg
- 6 /13
Ferenc Puskas had 84 goals from 85 appearances for Hungary. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 7 /13
India's Sunil Chhetri netted 84 goals in 131 international appearances. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /13
Ali Mabkhout of the United Arab Emirates scored 80 goals in 109 games. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /13
Zambia's Godfrey Chitalu (right) scored 79 international goals in 111 games. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Times of Zambia
- 10 /13
Hussein Saeed of Iraq scored 78 goals in 137 matches. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 11 /13
Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 78 goals in 138 games. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 12 /13
Brazil's legendary Pele has 77 goals in 92 matches. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 13 /13
Neymar Jr just equalized the international goal tally, scoring his 77th yesterday, but across 124 games. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 10,2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Dec 10 2022, 09:35 ISTPhotos | Photoshoot | Cricket | Palestine | Russia |
- 1 /7
A horse stands near the coastline as dark clouds loom over Mahabalipuram. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
A British Immigration Enforcement officer (L) and an Interforce security officer (2L), escort migrants, picked up at sea by an Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeboat whilst they were attempting to cross the English Channel, on the shore at Dungeness on the southeast coast of England. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Palestinian demonstrators take cover during clashes with Israeli soldiers following a protest against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum in the occupied West Bank. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Russia firefighters battle a massive blaze the size of a football pitch which broke out overnight at the Mega Khimki shopping and entertainment centre in Moscow's northern suburb of Khimki. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
The plane carrying American basketball star Brittney Griner is pictured moments after landing at the JBSA-Kelly Field Annex runway. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Australian batsman Alex Carey pulls a delivery away on the second day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
A woman walks pass the 5G booths, demonstratring the 5G application industries, organized by Asia Silicon Valley Development Agency (ASVDA) at the Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - December 10, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Dec 09 2022, 23:29 ISTVirgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Cancer Horoxcope | Capricorn Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Libra Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 10, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 3.
- 3 /13
Taurus | Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 5.
- 4 /13
Gemini | You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 2.
- 5 /13
Cancer | The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 6.
- 6 /13
Leo | Home and family life seem unsettled. Don’t let anyone force you into making an erroneous decision. Family members impose upon you, but you do like the family get-together. So have a blast. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 8.
- 7 /13
Virgo | a relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 4.
- 8 /13
Libra | Being tactful can be carried to extremes. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans. Lucky Number: 7. Lucky Colour: Tan.
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 9.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now.Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 3.
- 11 /13
Capricorn | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 2.
- 12 /13
Aquarius | In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Lucky Colur Pista- green. Lucky umber: 8.
- 13 /13
Pisces | Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 5.