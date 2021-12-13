Today's Horoscope - December 13, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Duties and obligations seem burdensome and you may feel self-pity or temporarily down in the dumps. Things aren't as bad as they appear. Take time to deal with authority figures or government agencies. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Try not to judge new faces harshly. Let down your defences, as romance beckons. Lucky Colour: Aquamarine Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | News through phone or text gives you new information to organise and think about. An offer of a new position of power will give you more control and independence. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Your partner is demanding and laying down some rules. Go with the flow. Children give joy. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life. Lucky Colour: Turquoise Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Romance is in the air and you could confuse it with responsibility. Athletic endeavours suit you well. Incomplete work will bring the wrath of your boss upon you! Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Travel should be on your agenda. Do not overspend on entertainment. You may come down with minor infections. Be careful of your health and pay attention to any tell-tale signs of illness. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Your self confidence will attract members of the opposite sex. Try to be tolerant of the moods of those around you. You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky Colour: Crimson Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with a partner. Lucky Colour: Garnet Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | A romance is hobbling along on its last legs unless you are willing to talk and take your portion of the blame. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Business or pleasure trips prove successful today. Finances may not be as adverse as they appear. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Lucky Colour: Ash Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Lowered vitality could affect your work. Take time to help a friend who hasn't been feeling well. Romance in the air. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood. Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Katrina Kaif | vicky kaushal | wedding | India News | bollywood | Entertainment News | DH Entertainment |
- 1 /7
- 2 /7
- 3 /7
- 4 /7
- 5 /7
- 6 /7
- 7 /7
- 1 /7
- 2 /7
- 3 /7
- 4 /7
- 5 /7
- 6 /7
- 7 /7
Aries | The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Lucky Colour: Chrome Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Lucky Colour: Gold Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options. Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Lucky Colour: Ochre Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky Colour: Linen Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Problems with large corporations or institutions are apparent. Protect your interests legally if necessary. Unexpected money passes through your hands now. Lucky Colour: Rose-pink Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 11, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Your leadership attitude could be mistaken for high-handedness, so keep a low profile today. A junket comes through. Overseas connections and travel benefit. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Affairs of the heart need caution, and a trusted friend may not deserve your trust. Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Travel highlighted. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | You are feeling irritable. A good time for partnerships. The moon highlights matters of the heart today. Finances loom large - investment, credit arrangements, the mortgage and any joint holdings. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Today you may need to call on all your patience as you deal with difficult friends, family and colleagues! A female may be problematic or erratic. Communications or travel may be affected. Lucky Colour: Wine Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Health of a family member improves. A friend gives valuable assistance, and much money is used for home repairs. Money from not only one’s career but from inheritance or speculation also possible. Lucky Colour: Coffee Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | A strenuous day and with expectations set too high, you could start a confrontation. Be diplomatic and avoid arguments.For the single and the footloose, unexpected meetings and exciting friends. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Caution advised in all matters of the heart. Try to think before you act. An aggressive male ruins your day. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. Lucky Colour: Amethyst Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. Lucky Colour: Lemon Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Know how far is too far to go or you could lose an important friend. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo