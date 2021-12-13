"Shukr. Sabr. Khushi." This is what the most-talked about couple shared on social media revealing more photos from their secret wedding.

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave their fans a glimpse of their Haldi ceremony where they were seen posing with smiles and laughter, smeared with turmeric,

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on Thursday in an intimate but lavish wedding in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, with family and close friends attending their ceremony.