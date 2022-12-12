Today's Horoscope - December 13, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 13, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door | Lucky Colour: Lemon | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected | Lucky Colour: Ochre | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for second time; see pics
After registering a landslide victory in the western state of Gujarat, BJP leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of the state in Gandhinagar in a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.
- 1 /15
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for second time; see pics
- 2 /15
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his 16 members of cabinet took oath in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a grand ceremony in Gandhinagar. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India
- 3 /15
Patel was administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India
- 4 /15
Others who were sworn in as cabinet ministers are Kanubhai Desai, Raghavji Patel, Rishikesh Patel, Balvantsinh Rajput, Kunvarji Bavalia, Mulubhai Bera, Dr Kuber Dindor, and Bhanuben Babariya. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /15
It is one of the smallest cabinets with 17 members including the Chief Minister. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /15
The oath taking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /15
Patel sworn in as Chief Minister for the second consecutive time. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP leader Bhupendra Patel during the latter's oath-taking ceremony as Gujarat Chief Minister, in Gandhinagar. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India
- 9 /15
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the oath-taking ceremony of Gujarat Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers, in Gandhinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /15
Governor Acharya Devvrat presents a bouquet to BJP leader Bhupendra Patel during the latter's oath-taking ceremony as Gujarat Chief Minister, in Gandhinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /15
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others during the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers, in Gandhinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /15
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and others during the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat Government, in Gandhinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat Chief Minister, in Gandhinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 14 /15
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and others during the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat Chief Minister, in Gandhinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 15 /15
Spiritual leaders attend the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers, in Gandhinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Bengaluru Rain: Safety tips for driving in wet weather
For the past two days Bengaluru has been witnessing light to moderate rains and cloudy skies due to the effect of cyclone Mandous in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. While the weather reports suggest bursts of heavy rain over the next few days in Bengaluru, here are some key safety tips that will help you drive better in this weather.
- 1 /11
In pics | Safety tips for driving in Bengaluru rains. Credit: M&W Studios/Pexels
- 2 /11
Drive slower than usual: Drive at a speed below the recommended speed limit even if the road is empty. This aids in avoiding skidding and makes it easier to brake to a standstill. Credit: BK Janardhan/DH Photo
- 3 /11
Check if your car tyres are in good condition: Try to stick a 10 rupee coin into the tyre tread. If you cannot see the golden ring, your tyre is good to go. (If you don't have one, you can also use your car key). Credit: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels
- 4 /11
Turn on the air conditioner: To ensure that your windows do not get fogged up while driving in rain, you should turn on your AC and set temperature at the same level as it is outside. Credit: Kaboompics.com/Pexels
- 5 /11
Turn on the headlights: Heavy rains hinder visibility. Hence, it's recommended to turn on your headlights so that you can see better and keep yourself and others safe. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 6 /11
Have functional wipers: Make sure your car wipers are fully functional. This helps you have clear visibility while driving. Credit: Matheus Bertelli/Pexels
- 7 /11
Maintain double the distance with the vehicle ahead: Ensure you maintain two cars length of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. This gives you enough time to brake gently. Credit: SK Dinesh/DH Photo
- 8 /11
Never brake hard: Brake gently, else, your car is more likely to skid and you will lose control in an instant. Cars with ABS have a better advantage while braking in the rain. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 9 /11
Avoid Puddles of water: Hydroplaning, which happens when the water on the road makes the tyres lose contact with the surface is one of the most common causes of accidents on wet roads and this prevents the brakes from working. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
- 10 /11
Don’t Accelerate when skidding (Hydroplaning): Immediately stop accelerating to help slow down your car. Try to steer the wheels to break out of hydroplaning and regain control of your car. Credit: BK Janardhan/DH Photo
- 11 /11
Prefer waiting over driving: Being 15 minutes late to your work or home is better than you ending up in the hospital. Be patient when it rains heavily and try to wait it out. Credit: BK Janardhan/DH Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar
Superstar Rajinikanth is inarguably one of the most revered and celebrated names in Indian cinema. The actor par excellence enjoys an enviable fan following across the globe due to his unique reel mannerisms, energetic screen presence, 'massy' dialogue delivery and humble nature. The legend, who began his career in 1975, remains Kollywood's undisputed 'Thalaivar' despite the emergence of younger stars. On superstar Rajinikanth's 72nd birthday, we list nine lesser-known facts about him.
- 1 /10
Rajinikanth turns 72: Nine must-know facts about 'Thalaivar'.
- 2 /10
Rajinikanth’s real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. He was named after Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /10
Rajinikanth grew up learning Marathi and Kannada. He learnt Tamil while pursuing acting course from Madras Film Institute. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /10
Before stepping into acting, Rajinikanth worked as a coolie, carpenter and bus conductor. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /10
With a career spanning 48 years, Rajinikanth has been part of as many as 169 movies. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /10
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is Rajini's inspiration and he has acted in almost a dozen Tamil remakes of Big B’s films. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /10
While Rajini is hailed for his heroism, he started his career with anti-hero roles. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /10
Rajini is the only Indian actor to have featured in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus. He was featured in a lesson titled 'From Bus Conductor to Superstar'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /10
Rajinikanth is the first Indian actor to have worked in films using different camera technologies like black and white, colour, 3D and motion capture. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /10
Rajinikanth's film 'Enthiran' is the only Tamil film that made it into IMDb's Top 50 films from around the world list in 2010. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 12, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /6
Waiters serve the dessert during the royal banquet in honour of the laureates of the Nobel Prize 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines fights against DK Yoo of South Korea during their exhibition boxing match in Goyang. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Christians take part in a Christmas rally in Karachi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Norway's Lucas Braathen competes in the first run of the Men's Slalom event during the FIS Alpine ski World Cup in Val-d'Isere. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Iraqi demonstrators block a road with burning tyres as they protest the death of fellow protestors in clashes with security forces, in the southern city of Nasiriyah. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Fuego volcano, as seen from Alotenango, a municipality in Sacatepequez department 65 kilometres southwest of Guatemala City, erupts on December 11. Credit: AFP Photo