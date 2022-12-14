Today's Horoscope - December 15, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - December 15, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You are intelligent and discerning but sometimes it is good to listen to your heart and not your head. Patience on your part is very important – Rome was not built in a day nor is romance | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through Loved ones may need support | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Best dressed stars from 2022 Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards
December 14, 2022
Entertainment News | Entertainment | Nykaa | Beauty | Bollywood news |
From Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani, take a look at the best-dressed stars at the 2022 Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards held recently in Mumbai.
Best dressed celebs at 2022 Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards
Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a backless green mermaid gown. Credit: AFP Photo
Actress Sara Ali Khan wowed all in a black outfit by the brand Self-Portrait. Credit: AFP Photo
Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo as he posed on the red carpet. Credit: AFP Photo
Kriti Sanon added glamour to the award night in a patterned white gown with a thigh-high slit. Credit: AFP Photo
Katrina Kaif, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, had everyone head over heels in a high-shine gown. Credit: AFP Photo
Sandeepa Dhar turned heads in a black strapless dress for the awards night in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
Ayushmann Khurrana, who was all smiles for the photographers, looked sharp on the red carpet. Credit: AFP Photo
Rashmika Mandanna graced the event in a black plunging dress. Credit: AFP Photo
Shamita Shetty looked ravishing in Supria Munjal creation. Credit: AFP Photo
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan
December 14, 2022
Rahul Gandhi | Raghuram Rajan | Bharat Jodo Yatra | Rajasthan | India News |
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Wednesday (December 14). The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan on December 4. It will cover a distance of about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan
Former RBI Governor and former Chief Economist at IMF, Dr Raghuram Rajan joined Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Rajasthan which is being observed as a day to spread the message of women empowerment. Credit: Twitter/@bharatjodo
Raghuram Rajan joined the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra this morning in Rajasthan. Also seen with him was Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Credit: Twitter/@IYC
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Badhoti, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 14, 2022. Credit: Twitter/@GauravPandhi
Wednesday(Dec 14) is the yatra's seventh day in Rajasthan. Credit: Twitter/@GauravPandhi
Reportedly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, is walking 30 kilometres every day. Credit: Twitter/@GauravPandhi
The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, is passing through Rajasthan. The yatra will complete 100 days on December 16. Credit: Twitter/@GauravPandhi
Former Governor of RBI and the renowned economist Dr Raghuram Rajan with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan. Credit: Twitter/@GauravPandhi
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan with Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan. Credit: Twitter/@GauravPandhi
Year-ender: Celebs who became parents in 2022
December 14, 2022
Entertainment News | Ranbir Kapoor | Sonam Kapoor | alia bhatt | Vignesh Shivan | Nayanthara | priyanka chopra jonas | Nick Jonas | Tollywood |
The year 2022 saw the arrival of many celebrity babies. From Priyanka and Nick Jonas, Sonam and Anand Ahuja to Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, there were many superstars who became proud parents this year. We list the celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2022.
Year-ender: Celebs who became parents in 2022
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas became parents to their first child, a baby girl—Malti, through surrogacy in January 2022. Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy Vayu on August 20. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 after being in a relationship. The two announced their pregnancy in March 2022. Credit: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu have became parents to a baby boy, Neil, on April 19. Kajal, who tied the knot with Kitchlu in 2020 in a private ceremony, announced her pregnancy in January. Credit: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and his wife, lady superstar Nayanthara welcomed twin baby boys in October 2022. Shivan and Nayan, who tied the knot in June 2022, welcomed the twins via surrogacy. Credit: Instagram/@wikkiofficial
Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on November 12 announced that they have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Devi. The couple, who got married in 2016, had shared the pregnancy news in August 2022. Credit: Instagram/@bipashabasu
Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to baby girl Raha in November. Alia and Ranbir got married in an intimate ceremony in April 2022 and announced the pregnancy in June. Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Singer-politician Manoj Tiwari and his wife Surabhi welcomed their daughter on December 12. He took to his social media handle and shared the news with his friends and followers along with a selfie from the hospital with his wife. Credit: Instagram/@manojtiwari.mp
News in Pics, December 14, 2022: Best photos from the world
December 14, 2022
Argentina's forward #09 Julian Alvarez celebrates with Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) after scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
Smoke comes out of the chimneys from the rooftops of houses in central Prague during the sunrise. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
A pedestrian holds an umbrella as he walks past Christmas decorations during rainy weather near the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in central Moscow. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
A man strolls his dog following a snowfall in an empty park in Sofia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
A hose is pictured in the middle of a flooded street, in Frielas, on the outskirts of Lisbon. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
Argentina supporters wear t-shirts displaying portraits of Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) and late football legend Diego Maradona before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Migrants travelling in a caravan of more than a thousand people from countries such as Nicaragua, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic cross the Rio Bravo river (or Rio Grande river, as it is called in the US) to ask for political asylum in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
Drones lighting up the sky in front of West Bay in Doha during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. Credit: AFP Photo