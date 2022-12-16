Today's Horoscope - December 17, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Dec 17 2022, 00:10 IST
Today's Horoscope - December 17, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies.Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 4.
Taurus: A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 8.
Gemini: Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A difficult phase at work could lead to great success, your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 2.
Cancer: You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 3.
Leo: An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now.Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 6.
Virgo: It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 7.
Libra: A good phase when you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 9.
Scorpio: Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 2.
Sagittarius: A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 5.
Capricorn: Travel should be on your agenda. Do not overspend on entertainment. You may come down with minor infections. Be careful of your health and pay attention to any tell-tale signs of illness. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 6.
Aquarius: You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 4.
Pisces:The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 1.
KIFF 2022: Star-studded opening ceremony
UPDATED : Dec 16 2022, 15:00 IST
UPDATED : Dec 16 2022, 15:00 IST
The 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata started on a high note with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others gracing the inauguration ceremony. Here are some pictures of the star-studded gala...
KIFF 2022: Star-studded opening ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings from Amitabh Bachchan in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee honours Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan during inauguration of the Film Festival, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Bollywood's power couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan get clicked during the inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji exchange greetings. Credit: PTI Photo
Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji exchange greetings during inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Actor-MP Jaya Bachchan looks on as Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji exchange greetings. Credit: PTI Photo
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan speaks during inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherji. Credit: PTI Photo
Singer Kumar Sanu speaks during inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Rani Mukherjee addresses the audience. Credit: AFP Photo
Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly speaks during inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Shah Rukh Khan addresses during the inauguration of 28th Kolkata International film festival in Kolkata. Credit: AFP Photo
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt speaks during inauguration. Credit: PTI Photo
Actor and MP Jaya Bachchan speaks during inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, December 16, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Dec 16 2022, 06:16 IST
Visitors wearing traditional hanbok dress walk through Gyeongbokgung palace during snowfall in central Seoul. Credit: AFP Photo
An Afghan boy holds balloons as he walks downhill along a path in Barmal district of Paktika province. Credit: AFP Photo
Relatives and friends of the 16-year-old Roma boy who was shot in the head by Greek police follow a hearse with the coffin during the funeral, in Thessaloniki. Credit: AFP Photo
People participate in the second Aerobics Marathon with live Salsa music in Cali, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo
A boy stands in shallow water by a beach in Banda Aceh. Credit: AFP Photo
Mount Fuji (back) is seen behind the city skyline at dusk from Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building Observatories in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo
A worker of Lithuanian metal processing company 'Kalvis' welds old wheel rims to create heating stoves for Ukrainian civilians and soldiers in Siauliai, Lithuania. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 16, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Dec 15 2022, 23:12 IST
Today's Horoscope - December 16, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today | Lucky Colour: Brick-Red | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere : gestures of friendliness may be misleading | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. Emphasis on home - repairs, purchase, renovation. Mars adds an edge to your talk. Mars activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You're at a turning point with your creative or spiritual gifts. Learn any of the occult sciences - astrology, tarot cards, runes, dealing with gems or aromatherapy. You may travel to find powerful or life-changing experiences | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. Also make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental | Lucky Colour: Olive-Green | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions will not make you popular | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Your energy will be high - temper tantrums possible. You need some rest. Colleagues may not be on your side. Romantic ties and financial status develop through overseas contacts | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius |The Sun gives you self-confidence and a healthy self-image. Push for growth at work. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes with partnership | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason | Lucky Colour: Crimson | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
IMDb's 10 most popular Indian films (2022)
UPDATED : Dec 15 2022, 23:03 IST
Entertainment News | Entertainment | movies about food | IMDb | Kantara | vikram movie | kashmir files |
From SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' to Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara', we take a look at the most popular Indian films of 2022 according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).
IMDb's 10 most popular Indian films (2022)
Charlie 777 - The Rakshit Shetty starrer is about a dog entering the life of the protagonist who is stuck in a rut with his negative and lonely lifestyle. The dog gives him a new perspective on life. The movie was well received by the audience and was ranked the tenth most popular Indian film on IMDb. Credit: Twitter/@777CharlieMovie
Ponniyin Selvan: I - Director Mani Ratnam's big screen spectacle film that chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, a powerful king of the South who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I was IMDb's eighth most popular Indian film. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sita Ramam - The romance drama starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur narrates a love story through letters between Princess Noor Jahan alias Sita Mahalakshmi (Thakur) and Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer). The multilingual movie grabbed the eighth position on IMDb's list. Credit: Twitter/@dulQuer
Major - South Indian star Adivi Sesh's multilingual film based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan stood seventh on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect - The movie that marked R Madhavan's directorial debut was positioned sixth on the list. The biographical drama was based on the life of aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan. Credit: Special Arrangement
Kantara - The period action thriller, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, touched the hearts of audiences from varied regions and backgrounds. The movie emerged as one of the highest grossing South Indian films worldwide and was IMDb's fifth most popular Indian film of 2022. Credit: Special Arrangement
Vikram - Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' which was one of the highest grossing movies in Tamil cinema secured the fourth spot. Credit: Special Arrangement
KGF Chapter 2 - The sequel to the hit film Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), titled 'KGF: Chapter 2', starring Yash is the third most popular Indian film on IMDb. Credit: Twitter/@KGFTheFilm
Kashmir Files - Vivek Agnihotri's movie based on the 1990s' exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir was ranked second on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
RRR - SS Rajamouli's magnum opus starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn has topped the list. Credit: Twitter/@RRRMovie