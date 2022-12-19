Today's Horoscope - December 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Dec 19 2022, 01:23 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how. Put your efforts into being creative. Lucky Colour: Russet-brown. Lucky Number: 6.
- 3 /13
Taurus: You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as you may have to reassess them. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Lucky Colour: Iris. Lucky Number: 2.
- 4 /13
Gemini: There may be issues changing family circumstances. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation and you'll deal with all situations better. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue now. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 3.
- 5 /13
Cancer: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Sunflower yellow. Lucky Number: 1.
- 6 /13
Leo: Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Lucky Colour: Rose. Lucky Number: 5.
- 7 /13
Virgo: Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling is possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 8
- 8 /13
Libra: You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Lucky Colour: Hibiscus red. Lucky Number: 4.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Lucky Colour: Daisy. Lucky Number: 7.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Lucky Colour: Primrose. Lucky Number: 9.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people to interfere with your work. Transacting business, balancing your paycheck and similar activities are emphasised today. Lucky Colour: Snowdrop. Lucky Number: 7.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. also make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental. Lucky Colour: Daffodil. Lucky Number: 5.
- 13 /13
Pisces: You run into someone who is argumentative or stretches the truth. Love ties seem marvellous and stronger. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Lucky Colour: Peony. Lucky Number: 98.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 18, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /8
Croatian supporters celebrate after the victory at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football third-placed match between Croatia and Morocco, in Zagreb, on December 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
A stroller enjoys the sunset near Puchheim village in southern Germany, on a foggy December 17, 2022 with temperatures around minus five degrees Celsius. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
A photo taken on December 17, 2022 shows the Hallgrimskirkja church and the Leif Eriksson Memorial during snowfall in downtown Reykjavik, Iceland. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
This photograph taken with a long exposure shows car lights near the Maidan square during an power cut in the city of Kyiv, on December 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
Artists perform at half-time during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football third place play-off match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
A Cuban pilgrim participates in the San Lazaro procession at El Rincon church in Havana, on December 16, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
A man dressed as Santa Claus carrying his bag with gifts greets children in the Barrio Nuevo community during an unusual walk up a hill between graves to visit children and distribute toys in poor areas in Caracas, on December 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
A biathlete takes part in a zeroing session prior to the men’s 12,5 km pursuit event of the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Le Grand Bornand near Annecy, France, on December 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - December 18, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Dec 18 2022, 00:29 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 18, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 6.
- 3 /13
Taurus: Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 3.
- 4 /13
Gemini: Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 8.
- 5 /13
Cancer: Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue. Lucky Number: 9.
- 6 /13
Leo: With Jupiter aspecting marriage/ relationship, you are on a roll. Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Lucky Colour: Velvet-black. Lucky Number: 2.
- 7 /13
Virgo: Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 5.
- 8 /13
Libra: A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Lucky Colour: Sea-green. Lucky Number: 3.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 6.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 9.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Lucky Colour: Bronze. Lucky Number: 4.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum. Watch out. Try not to go over the top. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 1.
- 13 /13
Pisces: A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on .In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 7.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA World Cup
UPDATED : Dec 18 2022, 08:21 IST
2022 FIFA World Cup | Lionel Messi | Cristiano Ronaldo | Luka Modric | Luis Suarez | Sports News | Football | FIFA | Qatar World Cup |
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been a tournament of highs and lows. Thus far, the competition has seen its share of upsets with some underdogs knocking out big names in the initial stages of the game. There have been flashes of individual brilliance, moments of euphoria and instances of wistful nostalgia for some football lovers as old idols retired from their international careers. With the final around the corner, here's a look at the best moments in the FIFA World Cup so far.
- 1 /13
In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA World Cup
- 2 /13
Saudi Arabia's upset of one of the World Cup favourites, Argentina, set the tone for the competition and gave underdogs hope that the glory was all for the taking. Morocco would go on to embody that in their historic run to the semi-finals. Here, Saudi Arabia celebrates in the match where they beat Messi and co. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /13
Speaking of underdogs, Japan's run in the tournament was terrific, knocking out big names like Germany in their World Cup campaign. Here, Japanese players celebrate after winning a match against Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /13
While Messi started the World Cup campaign with a loss, Ronaldo was courting his own controversy, claiming to have headed a ball into the net, which later turned out to have been scored by teammate Bruno Fernandes. FIFA tech had to confirm the Portuguese hadn't scored the opener. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /13
Football is as much a game of team effort as it is about individual talent. The 2022 World Cup has had plenty of players stepping up to the challenge like Cameroon's Aboubakar, who scored against Brazil and then got a red card from the referee for taking his shirt off. However, the player walked off the field with grace and the referee appreciated the sentiment as well. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /13
Brazil, the World Cup favourites, crashed out eventually, but not before some stunning displays from the likes of Richarlison. However, the South American nation's touching tribute to their legend - Pele - who has been having health problems, stands out in the tournament. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /13
In a World Cup full of inspiring moments, Morocco managed to make history, going to the semis for the first time. The African nation conceded their first goal in the World Cup against France, and even then put on a valiant display before exiting. In their journey, Morocco managed to knock out heavyweights like Spain and Belgium. Here the Moroccan players react after being knocked out by France. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /13
In a game of highs and lows, many footballing greats saw their dreams come to an end. Among them is Cristiano Ronaldo, whose World Cup campaign ended in some controversy and a lot of heartbreak as Portugal were knocked out by Morocco. Here, Ronaldo is left in tears after the match. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /13
Speaking of individual accomplishments, this World Cup has been one of the records for Olivier Giroud, who was likely not to start when Karim Benzema was fit. However, the Real Madrid forward's injury paved the way for the former Arsenal player, who managed to become France's all-time highest goalscorer with 52 goals this World Cup. Here Giroud celebrates his team's goal against Poland in the match which saw the 36-year-old reaching new heights. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /13
While Ronaldo's World Cup exit is not the end of his international dreams, it was farewell for Croatian midfielder Luka Modric. The Croats knocked out favourites Brazil, only to concede three to Argentina. With that, one of the best midfielders of our time hangs up his international boots. Here, Modric waves to fans as he walks off the pitch in the game where Croatia were knocked out. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /13
It was the end of the line too for Luis Suarez as Uruguay crashed out on goal difference. Here, Suarez walks off dejected as his team exits the tournament. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 12 /13
Speaking of endings, the little magician has said Sunday's game will be his last World Cup appearance. Lionel Messi - the man who arguably changed the landscape of footballing showed in the match against Croatia that despite his age, the old spark that distinguished Messi hasn't died. Here, he gets past Croatia's Josko Gvardiol - one of the most talked about defenders in the tournament - with the kind of ease that only the Argentinian can enjoy. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 13 /13
Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to officiate a World Cup match, acting as the referee in the Germany-Costa Rica game. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 17, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Dec 17 2022, 10:47 ISTUkraine | Russia | Russia-Ukraine crisis | Palestine | Israel | France | 2022 FIFA World Cup | Hungary | Germany | Malaysia |
- 1 /8
A Palestinian demonstrator wearing a gas mask stands amidst tear gas smoke fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the establishment of Israeli outposts, in Beit Dajan, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on December 16, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
French biathlete Julia Simon competes in the women’s 7,5 km sprint event of the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Le Grand-Bornand near Annecy, on December 16, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
People inspect the damage after a landslide in Batang Kali, Selangor on December 16, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Workers of the city cleaning department walk past debris covering the street in front of the Radisson Blu hotel after a huge aquarium located in the hotel's lobby burst on December 16, 2022 in Berlin. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
Policemen guard a security perimeter as firefighters and rescuers work in a building of the Mas-Du-Taureau quarter where a fire caused many victims, including children, in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, south-eastern France, on December 16, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
France's coach Didier Deschamps looks on during a training session at the Al Sadd SC training centre in Doha on December 16, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Local residents wait for a public bus as the Kyiv metro network remains out of service on December 16 2022, after Russian strikes targeted the power infrastructure. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
Hungarian border police officiers patrol on December 15, 2022 at the Hungarian-Serbian border, close to Kelebia village. Credit: AFP Photo