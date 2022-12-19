The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been a tournament of highs and lows. Thus far, the competition has seen its share of upsets with some underdogs knocking out big names in the initial stages of the game. There have been flashes of individual brilliance, moments of euphoria and instances of wistful nostalgia for some football lovers as old idols retired from their international careers. With the final around the corner, here's a look at the best moments in the FIFA World Cup so far.