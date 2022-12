Tens of thousands of soccer fans wearing French and Argentinian colours gathered at Doha's Lusail stadium where the 2022 World Cup ends with a dream-like scenario for Qatar: a showdown between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, both stars of Doha-owned Paris St Germain. The spectacular closing ceremony kicked off inside the stadium with dancers celebrating 'A Night to Remember'. Thirty minutes before kick-off, the stadium appeared three-quarters full.