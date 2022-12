Millions of ecstatic fans in Argentina thronged the streets of Buenos Aires and cheered for their heroes -- the World Cup winners led by captain Lionel Messi -- who began their open-top bus parade in the capital after their sensational victory over France at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. However, the victory parade was abruptly cut short as the sea of fans swarmed to pay their respects to the team that brought home the country's first World Cup trophy since 1986.