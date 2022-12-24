Today's Horoscope - December 25, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. If you are on the lookout for someone special, this could be the day. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 2.
Taurus: Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. Lucky Colour: Garnet. Lucky Number: 9.
Gemini: Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. Your energetic nature and ability t initiate projects will add to your popularity today. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 3.
Cancer: By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 1.
Leo: There are new directions for you and you will be recognized for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 6.
Virgo: If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 4.
Libra: Your ego could be bruised today, perhaps time to make a compromise to appease a loved one. Try to stay calm during a hectic day at work. Not a good day to disagree with the boss. You may invest time and money in home improvements, but don't argue about the costs involved. Lucky Colour: Cerise. Lucky Number: 8.
Scorpio: Problems with colleagues are likely. You can ask for favours but don't take others for granted. Be diplomatic but stern. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 5.
Sagittarius: Socializing with clients or colleagues not favourable today. Avoid people and situations that could lead to stress and working overtime. A good day to keep a low profile, and watch your boss being positive towards your work. Lucky Colour: Sapphire. Lucky Number: 2.
Capricorn: A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 4.
Aquarius: Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 7.
Pisces: You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Apple-red. Lucky Number: 9.
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia & Priyanka join Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
UPDATED : Dec 24 2022, 18:51 IST
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital on December 24.
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi join Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
Former party president Sonia Gandhi, her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, son-in-law Robert Vadra and grandchildren joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital on December 24. Credit: Reuters Photo
Sonia Gandhi and her family members walked with Rahul Gandhi for a short distance till the yatra halted for the morning break at the Ashram Chowk in Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@IYC
This is the second time Sonia Gandhi, also Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, joined the yatra that began in September from Kanyakumari. She had earlier taken part in the yatra in October when it was in Mandya in Karnataka. Credit: Twitter/@IYC
This is the first time the entire family has walked in the Bharat Jodo Yatra together. Credit: Twitter/@IYC
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
The yatra entered Delhi from Haryana on Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border by party leaders and workers. Credit: Twitter/@IYC
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders and supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress Party's leader Rahul Gandhi walks along with his supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rahul Gandhi with party leaders during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, December 24, 2022: Best photos from the world
A person walks along a sidewalk during a winter storm in Toronto Ontario, Canada. Credit: Reuters photo
An employee dressed as Santa Claus waits for customers ahead of the Christmas celebrations at a drug store in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Credit: Reuters photo
Asylum-seeking migrants gather around a fire to warm up during a day of high winds and low temperatures at a makeshift encampment near the border between the US and Mexico. Credit: Reuters photo
Mist rises from Lake Michigan in Chicago on December 23, 2022, where temperatures reached -6F (-21C) ahead of the Christmas holiday. Credit: AFP photo
Chile's President Gabriel Boric speaks with victims of the forest fire that affected the hills of Viña del Mar, in the Valparaiso region, Chile. Credit: AFP photo
Migrants from Venezuela, Honduras, Nicaragua and Colombia share food as they spend the Christmas festivities at a migrant shelter, in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters photo
A woman walks her dog in a local park in Hoboken, New Jersey, while storm clouds pass by the One World Trade Center in New York. Credit: Reuters photo
Aries: You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Lucky Colour: Copper. Lucky Number: 5.
Taurus: With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 3.
Cancer: A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. There may be changes in business plans today. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 8.
Leo: You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. . Work load increases. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 6.
Virgo: Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. The moon gives you a rare perception and sensitivity making you seem irresistible. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Lucky Colour: Butterscotch. Lucky Number: 9.
Libra: Your ego could be bruised today, perhaps time to make a compromise to appease a loved one. Try to stay calm during a hectic day at work. Not a good day to disagree with the boss. You may invest time and money in home improvements, but don't argue about the costs involved. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 4.
Scorpio: Problems with colleagues are likely. At work, it looks like you are in for new phase, with your team beginning to rely heavily on you. Of course you can never say 'no,' but don't stretch yourself thin. You can ask for favours but don't take others for granted. Be diplomatic but stern. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 7.
Sagittarius: Socializing with clients or colleagues not favourable today. Avoid people and situations that could lead to stress and working overtime. A good day to keep a low profile, and watch your boss being positive towards your work. Lucky Colour: Sapphire. Lucky Number: 1.
Capricorn: Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 3.
Aquarius: Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 2.
Pisces: Your dreamy disposition attracts admirers, but are you ready to act on it? Too much deliberation is not a good thing. Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 5.
Amazing pictures of Christmas markets around the world
UPDATED : Dec 24 2022, 19:19 IST
The first Christmas season since 2019 without major Covid-19 health concerns has enlightened the markets around the world that are beautifully decked up to welcome the shoppers. These Christmas markets have lifted the holiday spirit and are witnessing a sea of people in attendance. From small to large cities worldwide, markets are filled with charmingly-decorated stalls, mouth-watering food items to some amazing attire shops, here are some amazing pictures of Christmas markets around the world.
Amazing pictures of Christmas markets around the world. Credit: Reuters Photo
Hundreds of people are seen walking through a Christmas market in Byblos, Lebanon. Credit: Reuters Photo
People in Iraq are seen shopping for Christmas goods at the Shorja market in Baghdad. Credit: AFP Photo
People look at clay 'caganers' figures, which symbolise defecation and fertilisation of the earth, and are believed to bring prosperity and luck for the coming year, in a stall at the Santa Llucia Christmas market in Barcelona, Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
People skate on the ice rink at the Christmas market at the Old Town in Warsaw, Poland. Credit: Reuters Photo
An aerial view of the Striezelmarkt Christmas market in Dresden, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
A shopkeeper wearing a Santa's hat serves a customer at a Christmas market inside a shopping mall in Jakarta. Credit: Reuters Photo
People shop for Christmas items at a market in Hong Kong. Credit: Reuters Photo
A general view of the stands at the Dresden Striezelmarkt Christmas market in Dresden, eastern Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
People shop for holiday and Christmas related gifts and items at the Annual Downtown Holiday Market in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo
People attend the Viennese Christmas Market in City Hall Square in Vienna, Austria. Credit: Reuters Photo
Young women shop for Christmas decoration articles at a market, in Guwahati. Credit: PTI Photo
People are seen buying decorative items ahead of Christmas festival at a shop near Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo