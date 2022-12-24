The first Christmas season since 2019 without major Covid-19 health concerns has enlightened the markets around the world that are beautifully decked up to welcome the shoppers. These Christmas markets have lifted the holiday spirit and are witnessing a sea of people in attendance. From small to large cities worldwide, markets are filled with charmingly-decorated stalls, mouth-watering food items to some amazing attire shops, here are some amazing pictures of Christmas markets around the world.