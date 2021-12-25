Today's Horoscope - December 26, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Recent dramas have cast you in an immature light, but today is your chance to show how fair you are. Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 9
Taurus | Promotions will be yours if you have acted professionally in times of crisis. Be innovative. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 6
Gemini | The Moon puts you in a mellow mood and makes you more accessible. Not a day for confrontations. You are overly sensitive, and this proves troublesome in the area of love and romance | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 4
Cancer | Learn to be tactful and listen to what your partner has to say. Your love affair strengthens, and speculations do well. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions, and phobias | Lucky Colour: Sea-green | Lucky Number: 2
Leo | Try not to be too emotional with those around you. Financial limitations are likely if you take risks. Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 7
Virgo | Being tactful can be carried to extremes. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 8
Libra | Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 3
Scorpio | In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 5
Sagittarius | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn | Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues | Lucky Colour: Sky-blue | Lucky Number: 7
Aquarius | A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast | Lucky Colour: Buff | Lucky Number: 8
Pisces | Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 6
In Pics | India rings in another Christmas amid Covid-19
UPDATED : Dec 25 2021, 10:50 IST
See how people around the country are celebrating Christmas festivities in the shadow of Covid-19.
India welcomed a comparitively muted holiday season this year on account of new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
Despite curbs being imposed in most states for the holiday season, buildings and churches around the country were illuminated.
Children found ways to be in the holiday spirit by dressing up as Santa and indulging in various activities across India.
A man dressed as Santa Claus rides a water scooter on the eve of Christmas, at Upper Lake in Bhopal.
Children and youth drssed in Santa Claus costumes celebrate Christmas, at Taj Mahal in Agra.
Traffic moves past illuminated Alliance Church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad.
Sisters and trainees of helpers of Mount Rosary congregation seen staging programmes to spread the joy of Christmas at Mount Rosary home in Alangar near Moodbidri.
Christmas Mass at a church in Karnataka.
A shop in Bengaluru selling Christmas decorations.
A child dressed as Santa Claus is held up by her mother on the eve of Christmas at St Paul's church in Amritsar.
News in Pics, Dec 25, 2021: Best pics from around the world
Local people and firefighters hurry to make a firebreak as huge fires rage in the area around Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro Province, 70 km south of Bariloche, Argentina.
People wearing Santa Claus costumes attend an event in Cocoa Beach, Florida.
Cleanup crews remove debris from destroyed homes during recovery efforts on Christmas Eve after tornadoes ripped through several US states, in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
Snow covers the heart-shaped and frozen Baker Pond on Christmas Eve in East Bolton, Quebec, Canada.
A woman takes a picture of an illuminated Christmas tree in Limassol, Cyprus.
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic walks in a trench at a fighting position on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Frunze in Luhansk Region.
Mohamed Maarouf, 28, while dressed in a Santa Claus costume, distributes Christmas gifts to impoverished children living in slums near the centre of Iraq's southern city of Basra.
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - December 25, 2021
Aries: Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 1.
Taurus: Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 7.
Gemini: You are not in the mood to compromise in your plan, idea, or desire. Weigh the consequences before you act or speak on them. Avoid getting yourself into a compromising situation. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 3.
Cancer: Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 2.
Leo: If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 6.
Virgo: A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky Colour: Copper. Lucky Number: 9
Libra: This a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 8.
Scorpio: You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 5.
Sagittarius: Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons. Lucky Colour: Wine. Lucky Number: 3.
Capricorn: You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 2.
Aquarius: Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 4.
Pisces: Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Lucky Colour: Bronze. Lucky Number: 7.
Christmas 2021: 9 Famous Churches in India
UPDATED : Dec 24 2021, 17:02 IST
In India, Christmas is not just about shopping, cakes & parties, but also people across all faiths visiting churches and praying for everyone's wellbeing. Here we take a look at some iconic churches across the country one should consider visiting during X-mas:
St. Paul's Cathedral, first episcopalian church in Asia, is located in India's Kolkata. Built by the Britishers in an Indo-Gothic style, this church is one of the most visited places during Christmas.
Second oldest church in Northern India, Shimla Christ Church, is located in Shimla. This church is widely famous for its spectacular architecture that attracts everyone's eye. With several lightings and stunning decorations, the church looks spellbinding during Christmas.
Goa's Se Cathedral church is the largest church in Asia, and is one of the top tourist attractions, known for its impressive interiors, the mosaic work and the Golden Bell. It is a perfect base for history buffs and architecture lovers.
Basilica of Bom Jesus in in Goa attracts hundreds of tourists from all parts of India. Nearly 400-year-old heritage, this place has been declared as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.
One of the most beautiful churches in Southern part of India, Velankanni, is perfectly placed on the sandy shores of the Bay of Bengal. Fondly known as the 'Lourdes of the East', this place attracts millions of pilgrims throughout the year.
Located in Kochi fort, Santa Cruz Basilica is one of the eight Basilicas in India. The second cathedral that was built by the Portuguese, this basilica serves as the cathedral church of the Diocese of Cochin, the second oldest Diocese of India.
If you want to see one of the most beautiful Christian religious places in India, you must plan a trip to Kerala. St. Peters Church, popularly known as Parumala Church is one of the iconic shrine for the christians where the mortal remains of Bishop Mar Gregorios Metropolitan are interred.
Malayatoor Church is among one of the oldest churches of India which is dedicated to St. Thomas the Apostle who it is believed introduced Christianity in Kerala.
Built in 52 AD, St. Thomas Church is located in Kerala's Palayoor. This place attracts large numbers who come and pay homage and seek blessings from the lord. Repotedly, it is the first church in India, and is called an Apostolic Church credited to the Apostolate of St.