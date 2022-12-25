Today's Horoscope - December 26, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 26, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life. You will be in the mood for competition, and your ability to lead a group will bring you popularity. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 9.
- 3 /13
Taurus: Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach. Your added discipline will enable you to complete some of those unfinished projects. Lucky Colour: Agate. Lucky Number: 3.
- 4 /13
Gemini: A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. Your home may be the scene of many changes today. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 2.
- 5 /13
Cancer: Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 5.
- 6 /13
Leo: Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 8.
- 7 /13
Virgo: If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky Colour: Wine. Lucky Number: 6.
- 8 /13
Libra: If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within. Lucky Colour: Iodine. Lucky Number: 4.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Time and energy devoted to work and financial matters. You may have a heavy workload today. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 9.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 7.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 1.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Lucky Colour: Linen. Lucky Number: 8.
- 13 /13
Pisces: A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 5.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Popular TV stars who died by suicide
The alleged suicide of 20-year-old TV actor Tunisha Sharma shocked the nation, bringing into focus the struggle of many in this glamorous industry. Here are TV and film actors who succumbed to financial or mental pressures and took the extreme step of suicide.
- 1 /10
Popular TV stars who died by suicide
- 2 /10
Tunisha Sharma: The 21-year-old actor allegedly committed suicide on the set of the TV serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' in Vasai area of Mumbai. Sharma, who was shooting for 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' on Saturday, had gone to the washroom on the show's set. When she did not return for a long time, the door was broken down and she was found hanging inside. Credit: Instagram/@_tunisha.sharma_
- 3 /10
Sushant Singh Rajput: The Bollywood star was found dead in his flat in June 2020, an incident which sent shockwaves through the nation. The suicide of Rajput, who started his career with the TV show Pavitra Rishta, triggered nation-wide debates on mental health. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
Vaishali Thakkar TV actor Vaishali Thakkar, aged 30, was found dead in her Indore home in October this year. A suicide note revealed that Thakkar took the extreme step as her neighbour was mentally torturing her for over 2 years. She was seen in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Credit: Instagram/misstakkar_15
- 5 /10
Kushal Punjabi: Jhalak Dikhla Jaa fame Kushal Punjabi, who also appeared in TV shows like Ishq Mei Marjawan, died by suicide in December 2019. Aged 42, the actor was suffering from depression. A note was recovered, wherein the actor left his belongings to his family. Credit: Instagram/@itsme_kushalpunjabi
- 6 /10
Sejal Sharma: TV actor Sejal Sharma was found dead in her Mira Road residence in January 2020. After her show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji ended, Sharma was reportedly depressed. A note found on her said no one should be blamed for her death. Credit: Instagram/@i_sejalsharmaofficial
- 7 /10
Manmeet Grewal: Famous for his TV show Kuldeepak, 32-year-old Manmeet Grewal died by suicide at his residence in Navi Mumbai due to financial stress as an aftermath of Covid-19 in May 2020. Credit: Instagram/manmeetgrewal69_official
- 8 /10
Preksha Mehta: Stressed due to Covid-19 lockdown and financial problems, Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta was found hanging in her Indore home in May 2020. Credit: Instagram/@iamprekshamehta
- 9 /10
Samir Sharma: TV actor Samir Sharma was found hanging in his Malad residence by a building security guard in August 2020. He shot to fame after his TV show Yeh Rishte Hain Pyar Ke. Credit: Instagram/@samir5d
- 10 /10
Pratyusha Banerjee: Protagonist of the popular TV show Balika Vadhu, Pratyusha Banerjee was found dead in her apartment in Mumbai in April 2016. Her parents accused the actor’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh to have abetted her suicide. Credit: Twitter
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Christmas 2022: Menu for a perfect dinner party
Here is a list of a few scrumptious, delicious sweet delicacies and savoury food items to relish on Christmas.
- 1 /6
Christmas 2022: Menu for a perfect dinner party Credit: Getty Images
- 2 /6
Coconut Chicken and Rice: This comforting one-pot chicken dish features fragrant coconut rice infused with aromatic ginger, garlic and scallion, studded with toasty cashews. Fresh chopped cilantro brightens the dish, while hot sauce adds nice heat and tang to balance the creamy, rich and slightly sweet rice. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /6
Rum Cake: Dry fruits are soaked in rum in advance to give a kick to the cake and is a famous traditional food served during the festival. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 4 /6
Pasta: Spaghetti and meatballs, penne primavera, and even lasagna can all be healthy options to prepare for the dinner on Christmas. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /6
Tajin Grilled Chicken: Tajin is a Mexican seasoning made from dried, ground red chillies, sea salt and dehydrated lime juice. It is great sprinkled over fresh cut fruit like mango and pineapple, or rimmed on an ice cold margarita. Credit: Twitter/@sak_shoes
- 6 /6
Pizza: Christmas celebration is incomplete without Italian delicacies and pizza is one of the most favourite dine-out meals along with wine. DH Pool Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Leaders pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his 98th birthday anniversary at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Take a look at the pictures.
- 1 /11
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary: Leaders pay tribute to former PM
- 2 /11
President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri pays tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
BJP President JP Nadda pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary as other dignitaries look on, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman HN Singh pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /11
Former President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
Union Minister Niranjan Jyoti pays tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri with others pays tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /11
BJP President JP Nadda, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah at Sadaiv Atal to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /11
Sadhus pay tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
IPL 2023 Auction: 5 most expensive players
The 2023 IPL auction was full of surprises, record numbers, all-rounders raking in big bucks, and franchises picking the bones out of the players available in the auction. Here we list the most expensive players of the IPL 2023 auction.
- 1 /6
IPL 2023 Auction: 5 most expensive players
- 2 /6
England cricketer Sam Curran surpassed Chris Morris's record to become the most expensive purchase in the cash-rich league history. Punjab Kings bagged him for a whopping amount of Rs 18.50 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Australian player Cameron Green commanded big bucks going into the IPL auction and Mumbai Indians bought him for a record price of Rs 17.50 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
The England test captain Ben Stokes became the most expensive player ever signed by Chennai Super Kings. He was bought by CSK for Rs. 16.25 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
An amazing fielder who can keep wickets too, West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran was most likely one of the most unexpected bids of the auction. Lucknow Super Giants bought him for Rs 16 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Sunrisers Hyderabad bagged English cricketer Harry Brook for a mammoth price tag of Rs 13.25 crore. Credit: Reuters Photo