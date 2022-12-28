Today's Horoscope - December 29, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - December 29, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs | Colour: Copper | Number:7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A response from that special one indicated, An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Colour: Red. | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. Colour: Maroon | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new | Colour: Beige | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again | Colour: Mustard | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones | Colour: Bronze | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Your love life has been slow , it is time to make a move and state your needs. Colour: Mauve | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation | Colour: Yellow | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.The day could reveal important information about so-called friends | Colour: Mango | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Colour: Honey Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Colour: Lavender | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one | Colour: Tan | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Tunisha Sharma cremated: Family and friends bid tearful adieu
UPDATED : Dec 28 2022, 14:06 IST
Actor Tunisha Sharma's last rites were performed on Tuesday (December 27) at the Mira Road cremation ground in Mumbai. Her funeral was attended by family and close friends from the industry like Vishal Jethwa, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, and Shivin Narang. Actor Sheezan Khan's mother and sister also came to pay their last respects to the deceased actor.
Tunisha Sharma cremated: Family and friends bid tearful adieu
The last rites of actor Tunisha Sharma were held on December 27 in the presence of her family members and industry colleagues. Credit: PTI Photo
Following a post-mortem examination at J J Hospital, her mortal remains were brought to Tembha Hospital in Mira Bhayandar and then taken to her Mira Road home. Credit: PTI Photo
The mortal remains of TV actress Tunisha Sharma reaches for the last rites at the crematorium ground, Mira Road, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
The mortal remains of TV actress Tunisha Sharma at the crematorium ground at Mira Bhayandar in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Tunisha was cremated at Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayandar East. Credit: PTI Photo
Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma was inconsolable and fell unconscious during her daughter's last rites. Credit: PTI Photo
Some of known TV actors and Sharma's friends, including Vishal Jethwa, Kanwar Dhillon, Sayantani Ghosh, Shivin Narang, Deepika Goyal with husband Rohit Raj Goyal, Avneet Kaur, director duo Abbas-Mustan, Siddharth Nigam, and Ashnoor Kaur came to pay their last respects. Credit: PTI Photo
Actor Vishal Jethwa attends Tunisha Sharma's funeral in Mumbai. Credit: Special Arrangement
Tunisha's friends arrive to pay their last respects at the funeral in Mumbai. Credit: Special Arrangement
In Pics | Tata House to private jet, 5 ultra expensive things owned by Ratan Tata
UPDATED : Dec 28 2022, 16:49 IST
Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata is the embodiment of class. Today (December 28), as he turns 85, we list some ultra-rich things owned by one of India's top industrialists.
In Pics | Tata House to private jet, 5 ultra expensive things owned by Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata is fond of supercars and has a huge fleet at his garage. One of his prized possessions is a luxury Maserati Quattroporte. This car is globally known for its gorgeous exterior and interior and its amazing performance. With a top speed of 270 kph, this car accelerates from 0 to 60 in just 4.7 seconds and costs approximately Rs 2.32 crore. Credit: Maserati
One of the most powerful saloon cars in the world, Jaguar XF-R is parked at Ratan Tata's residence and he is often spotted driving around in Mumbai. Despite having amazing interiors, Tata further customised the car with expensive alloy wheels, customised seating and other performance-related improvements. Credit: Jaguar
Not many know that Ratan Tata is also a trained pilot and is the first Indian civilian to fly an F-16 Falcon. He proudly owns a Dassault Falcon private jet that costs roughly around $30 million. The interior of the jet has been customised with Tata's specifications including conference facility, sleeping arena and bathroom. It is also reported that Tata usually flies this Falcon all by himself. Credit: Dassault Falcon
Ratan Tata also owns Ferrari California, a two-door 2+2 hardtop convertible exotic beast that is known for its ferocious performance. What makes the Ferrari California a special car is that it was among just a few models in India back when it was purchased by Ratan Tata. Credit: Ferrari
Ratan Tata lives in a huge mansion located near Colaba post office. Built over 13,350 square feet, this sea-facing three-storied house is estimated to cost close to Rs 200 crore. Credit: Starsunfolded
News in Pics, December 28, 2022: Best photos from the world
People explore the ice covered pier in Port Stanley, Ontario, Canada, on December 27, 2022. The ice formations were created by a large winter storm which hit the region on over the Christmas weekend. Credit: AFP Photo
A man pushes a child on a sled on a frozen river in Beijing on December 27, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
A Sikh performer demonstrate his skills during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary celebrations of the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh in Prayagraj on December 27, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands inside a swab collection booth to check preparation of Covid-19 test facilities at a hospital in Mumbai on December 27, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
A Rohingya refugee bathes at a temporary shelter after arriving by boat in Laweueng, Aceh province on December 27, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 28, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - December 28, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea | Colour: Silver | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Agreements, contracts, and joining your efforts with others successful. A person in authority may offer help. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Colour: Yellow | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Good time for public relations and sales. Focus your excitement and enthusiasm on a specific task. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love | Colour: Platinum | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | a perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Colour: Peach | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open. Colour: Magenta | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong | Colour: Honey | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on a emotional high and feel more vital. A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. Colour: Apricot | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening! Colour: Mustard | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars | Colour: Scarlet | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Colour: Vanilla Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better. Colour: orange Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as get to know each other better. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged. Colour: Saffron | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay