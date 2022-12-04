Today's Horoscope - December 5, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Dec 05 2022, 00:03 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Taurus Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 5, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Professionally you make sound moves, and for those so inclined, a stint abroad is imminent. Try to check reckless, impulsive behaviour. Unconventional people could enter your life and turn it topsy-turvy. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 2.
- 3 /13
Taurus | You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 5.
- 4 /13
Gemini | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 6.
- 5 /13
Cancer | Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 3.
- 6 /13
Leo | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 8.
- 7 /13
Virgo | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky Colour: Wine. Lucky Number:7.
- 8 /13
Libra | Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. A loved one is not very helpful. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 4.
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Trust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 9.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | An invitation catches you by surprise and brings back a welcome stranger into your life today. A new relationship brings its own set of parameters, but this new friend could be a rewarding one. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 1.
- 11 /13
Capricorn | A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 8.
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 3.
- 13 /13
Pisces | You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number:1.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 4, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Dec 04 2022, 08:35 ISTGaza | Ukraine | Russia-Ukraine crisis | Volcano | China | Covid-19 | India Gate | World news |
- 1 /7
India Gate lit up in purple to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /7
A pandemic prevention worker in a protective suit approaches an apartment in a building that went into lockdown as coronavirus disease outbreaks continue in Beijing. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Skiers and snowboarders descend a slope at Shymbulak ski resort on the outskirts of Almaty, Kazakhstan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Ukrainian servicemen fire a self-propelled howitzer toward Russian positions. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
A man holds a falcon during a demonstration of falconry. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Lava fountains and flows illuminate the area with a glow during the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - December 4, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Dec 04 2022, 00:02 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 4, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | You'll make major decisions about property or residential concerns. Talks with business advisers are beneficial this is a good period to seek employment, new job or work project. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 1.
- 3 /13
Taurus | Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are feeling moody, and overwhelmed by your daily routine. Your imagination is stimulated. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 3.
- 4 /13
Gemini | You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. Positive feelings and high self-confidence makes today productive. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number:2.
- 5 /13
Cancer | Unexpected expenses crop up. Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 7.
- 6 /13
Leo | Career prospects look good. Long-due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue. Lucky Number: 5.
- 7 /13
Virgo | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 6.
- 8 /13
Libra | Work load increases. Loved ones may be unreasonable. You're in the mood to party. You must be careful not to reveal secrets or get involved in gossip. A friend will help you resolve an issue today. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 8.
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Don't spend money that you really don't have. Spend time with that special someone today. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long-broken friendship. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 9.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 4.
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You may feel that you are walking a tightrope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 3.
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 7.
- 13 /13
Pisces | Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 6.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 3, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Dec 03 2022, 10:00 ISTJoe Biden | Emmanuel Macron | Beijing | 2022 FIFA World Cup | Cristiano Ronaldo | Ukraine | Narendra Modi | World news |
- 1 /7
People play ice hockey on a frozen river in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Illuminated lanterns during the Lanterns Festival at The Cours Foucault park in Montauban, southwestern France. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron walk down the Colonnade at the White House in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
The Villarrica volcano shows signs of activity, as seen from Pucon, some 800 kilometers south of Santiago. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during a Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) rally ahead of 2nd phase of Gujarat's assembly election, in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
A family lives in a basement used as a bomb shelter in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - December 3, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Dec 03 2022, 00:08 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 3, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-togethers will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 2.
- 3 /13
Taurus | Time and energy devoted to work and financial matters. You may have a heavy workload today. Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 5.
- 4 /13
Gemini | A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 8.
- 5 /13
Cancer | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercising. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 6.
- 6 /13
Leo | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise! Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 3.
- 7 /13
Virgo | Trust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 4.
- 8 /13
Libra | New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. You need to reevaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number:7.
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 1.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 8.
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You're up for a passionate encounter with someone special. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 9.
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Keep your temper under check. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 5.
- 13 /13
Pisces | Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettling but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 6.