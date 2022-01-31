Today's Horoscope - February 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 01 2022, 01:06 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - February 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 8.
- 3 /13
Taurus: Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 2.
- 4 /13
Gemini: You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 5.
- 5 /13
Cancer: Try to be upfront and demanding today, Your charm wins the support of others. This stubborn streak you're showing is not earning you any goodwill. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 3.
- 6 /13
Leo: Money problems appear to loom large, but it is temporary. Career front seems unsettled. Romance good. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 1.
- 7 /13
Virgo: Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening! Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 4.
- 8 /13
Libra: An emotional day, but duty and responsibility emphasised. Intellectual abilities will be the focus. Things aren't as bad as they appear. Take time to deal with authority figures or government agencies. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 6.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Teamwork gets the job done. Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 9.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: You should put in some extra hours developing that creative idea you have. Finances fair. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 2.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. Great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit. Lucky Colour: Aquamarine. Lucky Number: 7.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions. Lucky Colour: Agater. Lucky Number: 5.
- 13 /13
Pisces: Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 6.
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Richest political parties in India
UPDATED : Jan 31 2022, 22:38 IST
India News | politics | Bharatiya Janata Party | INC | Congress party | Samajwadi Party | ADR |
Here we take a look at India's richest political parties for FY 2019-20, according to the report published by The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
- 1 /10
In Pics | Richest political parties in India
- 2 /10
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the richest political party in India with highest assets worth Rs 4,847.78 crores in the financial year 2019-20. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
Second on the list was Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with declared assets worth Rs 698.33 crore. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
The Indian National Congress (INC) came third with declared assets worth Rs 588.16 crore. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
With Rs 434.219 crore assets, Samajwadi Party was adjudged the fourth richest party. Credit: Instagram/samajwadii_party
- 6 /10
K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was ranked fifth richest political party with Rs 256.01 crore declared assets. Credit: Telangana Rashtra Samithi
- 7 /10
Tamil Nadu's AIDMK declared assets worth Rs 246.90 crore and stood sixth. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
Seventh on the list was Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) with declared assets worth Rs 162.425 crore. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena declared its assets worth Rs 148.46 crore and ranked eighth. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Ninth on the list was Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with assets worth Rs 118.425 crore. Credit: PTI Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Startups backed by celebrity investors
UPDATED : Jan 31 2022, 21:24 IST
Investor | Entertainment News | Entertainment | celebrities | startups |
Many idolise celebrities for their luxurious lifestyle and acting prowess, but not many know about their investing skills. It is no secret that celebrities earn a lot and apart from shedding millions on their lifestyle, they smartly invest a decent figure to financially secure themselves. With the growing startup ecosystem, here we take a look at some celebrities who turned investor for the startups:
- 1 /19
In Pics | Indian startups backed by celebrity investors
- 2 /19
Kajal Agarwal believes her money is well invested in Mumbai-based online gaming platform Okie Gaming. Credit: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial
- 3 /19
Katrina Kaif, after launching her beauty brand ‘Kay Beauty’ in October 2019, turned angel investor for Nykaa and funded over Rs 2 crore. Credit: Instagram/katrinakaif
- 4 /19
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana feels ‘The Man Company’ has a great potential and has increased his stake in the male grooming startup company. Credit: Instagram/ayushmannk
- 5 /19
Actor Suriya Sivakumar had invested in the seed round for HeroTalkies, a startup firm that caters to the film industry. Credit: Instagram/actorsuriya
- 6 /19
Suniel Shetty has bought shares in fitness community brand SQUATS, edtech business SAI Estate Consultants, fitness startup FITTR, as well as men’s grooming startup Beardo. Credit: Instagram/suniel.shetty
- 7 /19
Actress Priyanka Chopra has made an investment in Bumble, a US-based dating app. Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra
- 8 /19
Actor Nayanthara has made a huge investment in Chai Waale, Chennai-based tea startup. Credit: Instagram/nayantharaaa
- 9 /19
Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have reportedly invested around $250,000 in Ziddu.com, a Singapore-based blockchain research startup. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /19
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has invested a huge amount in the beauty brand MyGlamm. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 11 /19
Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor donned the investor's hat for yoga and wellness startup, SARVA. Credit: Instagram/shahidkapoor
- 12 /19
Akshay Kumar had invested an undisclosed amount as part of Series C funding in wearable tech startup, GOQii. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 13 /19
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an angel investor of AMbee, an environment intelligence startup based in Bengaluru. Credit: Instagram/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
- 14 /19
The 'Messiah' of Bollywood, Sonu Sood holds a decent stake in Spice Money, one of the largest rural Fintech companies in India. Credit: Instagram/sonu_sood
- 15 /19
Deepika Padukone has invested in Epigamia - plant based yogurt, Nua - women’s sanitary products and Frontrow EdTech startup. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
- 16 /19
Not many know Salman Khan owns about 5% stake in Yatra.com, an online travel company. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 17 /19
Shilpa Shetty donned the hat of an investor after investing an undisclosed amount in wellness brand Mama Earth. Credit: Instagram/theshilpashetty
- 18 /19
Alia Bhatt has invested an undisclosed amount in Nykaa, an online marketplace for beauty and wellness products. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
- 19 /19
Actor Anushka Sharma had invested Rs 50 lakh in Bengaluru-based insurtech startup Digit Insurance. Credit: Instagram/anushkasharma
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, Jan 31, 2022: Best pics from around the world
- 1 /6
People stand on a bridge over the Seine river, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in Paris. Credit: Reuters photo
- 2 /6
Trucks leave Argentina's customs complex in Uspallata, Mendoza province, metres from the Argentine customs office, before the Cristo Redentor-Libertadores international crossing between Argentina and Chile. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
A boy waves a Ukrainian flag during a rally in support of Ukraine and against Russia, in Niagara Falls, Canada. Credit: Reuters photo
- 4 /6
People protest against the increase of crime, which they claim is due to the presence of migrants, in Iquique, Chile. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Power-generating windmill turbines are pictured at sunset at a wind park in Ecoust-Saint-Mein, near Cambrai, France. Credit: Reuters photo
- 6 /6
People walk along a snow-covered road in Central Park in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - January 31, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jan 31 2022, 01:02 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - January 31, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: You do like to keep secrets, but today you need to be more communicative and put your cards on the table. Your love relationship is getting all lopsided, with you giving and the other taking. Talk about it and share your concerns. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 3.
- 3 /13
Taurus: You need to be careful about whom you choose to confide your personal information with. Somebody is talking behind your back, and stretching the truth a bit and discussing your secrets for good measure. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 4.
- 4 /13
Gemini: Don’t be aggressive and go all out for control, pull back a little and watch your partner be confused. Your soft approach can work wonders. Try to avoid speculation or any form of gambling today. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 7.
- 5 /13
Cancer: You are in a confrontational mood with your colleagues today. Look for a mature person to guide you. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Try not to judge new faces harshly. Lucky Colour: Terracotta. Lucky Number: 2.
- 6 /13
Leo: Your intellect is in high gear as you tackle problems effortlessly. Today may be you need to ask yourself if you have been blowing a relationship out of all proportion and lost a more realistic perspective. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 5.
- 7 /13
Virgo: Work quietly at your own goals and forget about situations that you can do little about. Depression may put a damper on your day. Your intellectual charm will win hearts and bring opportunities that you least expect. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 6.
- 8 /13
Libra: Don't be too quick to react. Your emotional reaction tends to push your partner’s buttons. Don't reveal anything about your personal life that could be used adversely. Overindulgence could cause problems for you with your loved ones. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 8.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: A more confident approach with your superiors could do the trick. You are very good at what you do, and you should project that amount of confidence. A t work , a new group of friends are enticing you to spend time with them, but don’t forget your comfort zone either. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 2.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Friends rally around and support you, as you are in a minor controversy at work. But the issue will play itself out with little input from you. So no need to fret over that one. A partner is demanding and making unrealistic demands on your time and attention. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 9.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Today you may get to hear about an investment plan that interests you. A savings scheme is good, but clarify all the pertinent points and read the fine print before you sign on the dotted line. A loved one is elusive, and your nerves are a bit frayed. Lucky Colour: Apricot. Lucky Number: 7.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: You are meticulous in your work, and the plan or proposal you present today will earn you big rewards. Plan your approach wisely and direct your energy wisely. Romance takes a back-seat today as you are so goal-oriented. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 1.
- 13 /13
Pisces: Try not to let small distractions get in the way of the important task ahead of you at work, when someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It's in your best interests to stay as focused as possible. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 5.