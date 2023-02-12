Today's Horoscope – February 12, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope – February 12, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Colour: Apricot Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying. Colour: Ginger | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged. Colour: Saffron | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard | Colour: Lime-green | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Colour: Beige | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Colour: Red | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. Colour: Tan | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists have cleared. You will be able to talk about emotional problems with your partner. Colour: Blue | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. Colour: Lemon | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Colour: Honey Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Colour: Mustard | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Colour: Saffron | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Today's Horoscope – February 11, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope – February 11, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Colour: Coffee | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Colour: Beige | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Colour: Lavender Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation. Colour: Mango | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't | Colour: Brown | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Colour: Wine | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on an emotional high and feel more vital. A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives | Colour: White | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening! Colour: Lavender | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take a toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars. Colour: Orange | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Colour: Ash | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Colour: Magenta Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Colour: Jade | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023
UPDATED : Feb 10 2023, 15:58 IST
The gaming industry has quickly evolved and emerged as one of the most popular activities in the past few years. As the most popular game 'Hogwarts Legacy' is all set to release today, here we take a look at some much-awaited games that gamers are eagerly waiting to release this year:
In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023
Hogwarts Legacy: The game which releases on February 10 shows off gorgeous magical lands to explore and beings to befriend in the trailer. It seems the title will incorporate the very best parts of the Harry Potter franchise for a whole new story set in the once-beloved world. Credit: Twitter/@HogwartsLegacy
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: A sequel to Star Wars Jedi | Fallen Order, it is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on April 28, 2023. Gamers can expect new characters, new combat stances to learn, and an array of new Force powers to master on your journey to survive. Credit: Twitter/@EAStarWars
with a brand new action-adventure shooter game. This co-op squad-based game offers players to switch between characters at their will when playing solo; those not currently controlled by the player are AI. The game is set to launch on May 26, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. Credit: Special Arrangement
Street Fighter 6 | One of the highest-grossing video game franchises of all time and is one of Capcom's flagship series, Street Fighter enters the new era of fighting games in 2023. This upcoming fighting game is planned for release on June 2, 2023. Credit: Twitter/@thegameawards
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 | The game from Insomniac Games has been listed with a Fall 2023 release window since its debut at PlayStation's September 2021 showcase. Various teasers and screenshots have shared more about the story – confirming that it will feature Miles Morales and Peter Parker as Spider-Man, and that Venom will play a massive part in the game. Credit: Marvel
Resident Evil 4 | An upcoming survival horror game developed and published by Capcom. It is a remake of the 2005 game Resident Evil 4, scheduled for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on March 24, 2023. Credit: Capcom
Wildlife Photographer of the Year | See People's Choice Award Winners
UPDATED : Feb 10 2023, 14:23 IST
Each year the Natural History Museum chooses an additional 25 photographs and they ask the public to vote for the People's Choice Award. And here are the top five pictures voted for by the public in this year's People's Choice Award competition. Take a look...
Wildlife Photographer of the Year | See People's Choice Award Winners
The public have voted for Sascha Fonseca's image World of the Snow Leopard. The image received a record-breaking 60,466 votes for People's Choice Award. Credit: Sascha Fonseca/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Fox affection by Brittany Crossman won a special award in this year's People's Choice Award competition. Credit: Brittany Crossman/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Photographer Martin Gregus garnered worldwide attention after his photograph won People's Choice Award in the Natural History Museum’s prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year (WPY) competition. Credit: Martin Gregus/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
This photograph of leopardess hunting a monkey in Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park. The monkey’s baby was still alive and clinging to its mother. Photographer Igor watched as the predator walked calmly back to her own baby. Credit: Igor Altuna/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Portrait of Olobor, one of the famous five-strong coalition of males in the Black Rock pride in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve also won a special award. Credit: Marina Cano/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
News In Pics, Feb 10, 2023: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Feb 10 2023, 08:10 ISTNarendra Modi | Turkey-Syria Earthquake | Syria | Earthquake | Turkey | World news | Cricket | Sports News |
Syrian soldiers look on as rescuers use heavy machinery sift through the rubble of a collapsed building in the northern city of Aleppo, searching for victims and survivors days after a deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, on February 9, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A members of the SUD labour union holds flares during a demonstration on the Parvis du Trocadero, across the Seine river from the Eiffel Tower, during a cross-sector labour union protest against France's controversial pension reform bill, in Paris, on February 9, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
This photograph taken on February 8, 2023, shows an empty grave in the forest near the town of Izyum, Kharkiv region, where the bodies of 451 dead people were buried during the Russian occupation. Credit: AFP Photo
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing Australia's Peter Handscomb as his fifth wicket during the 1st day of the 1st cricket test match between India and Australia at Vidharba Cricket Stadium, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo