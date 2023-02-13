Today's Horoscope – February 13, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope – February 13, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Colour: Gold | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Colour: Ivory | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Colour: Garnet | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Colour: Peach | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open. Colour: White | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. Colour: Honey | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Colour: Grey | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A perfect day for love and romance. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Colour: Plum | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Colour: Purple | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will. Colour: Apricot. Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Money matters do not show much rise. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix. Colour: Amber Number 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Much can be gained by being patient and exercising restraint at the domestic level. Ego clashes must be avoided. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. Colour: Yellow | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
