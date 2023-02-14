Today's Horoscope – February 14, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope – February 14, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated. colour: Cream | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. Colour: Coffee | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Colour: Scarlet | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Colour: Brown | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself . Colour: Fuchsia: Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Colour: Bronze | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Colour: Sky-blue Number : 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Colour: Silver | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Colour: Blue | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Colour: Pink | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Colour: Peach | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Colour: White Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Dazzling aerial displays at Aero India 2023
India on Monday (February 13) displayed its prowess in military aeronautics at the opening session of the 14th Aero India 2023, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru. Here are some amazing pictures from the event.
- 1 /10
In Pics | Dazzling aerial displays at Aero India 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /10
Indian Air Force's Su-30 aircraft fly past in a formation during the Aero India 2023 inauguration at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
Indian Air Force's Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) performs during the inauguration of Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
Su-30 aircraft flies past during the inauguration of Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
Tejas aircraft displays a maneuver during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
Indian Air Force's (IAF) Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) performs during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Suryakiran aerobatics team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) performs during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
Indian Air Force's light utility helicopters during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Tejas aircraft displays a manoeuvre during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Suryakiran aerobatics team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) performs during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's starry reception in Mumbai
Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai for their colleagues from showbiz. The wedding saw who's who from B-town gracing the event. Celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh attended the reception held at St Regis Hotel in south Mumbai.
- 1 /24
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's starry Mumbai reception
- 2 /24
Sidharth wore a black suit and a shimmery black jacket, while Advani sizzled in a black-and-white gown with a stellar emerald-diamond layered necklace. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /24
Celebrity couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol Devgn pose together for a photo on their arrival. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /24
Actress Alia Bhatt came with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor at the reception. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /24
Jackky Bhagnani came with his ladylove Rakul Preet Singh. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /24
Celeb couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza arrived in a colour coordinated outfits. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /24
Entrepreneur Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka pose together on their arrival. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /24
Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh gestures as he arrives for the Sid-Kiara's wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /24
Varun Dhawan poses with his wife Natasha during the wedding reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /24
Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap attend Sid-Kiara's wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /24
Kriti Sanon looked no less than a goddess in a golden saree. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /24
Actor Vidya Balan and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur wore black outfits. Credit: AFP Photo
- 13 /24
Priyanka Alva Oberoi and Vivek Oberoi attended Sidharth and Kiara's wedding reception in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 14 /24
Filmmaker Karan Johar arrived with his bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan. Credit: AFP Photo
- 15 /24
Actress Shilpa Shetty dazzled everyone with her stunning look in a shimmery saree. Credit: AFP Photo
- 16 /24
Kareena Kapoor Khan made heads turn in a pink designer saree. Credit: AFP Photo
- 17 /24
Ishaan Khatter looked dapper in black. Credit: AFP Photo
- 18 /24
Abhishek Bachchan poses for the photographers as he arrives for Sid-Kiara's wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
- 19 /24
Kriti Sanon graced the wedding in a golden saree. Credit: AFP Photo
- 20 /24
Disha Patani made heads turn at the reception. Credit: AFP Photo
- 21 /24
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty graces Sidharth and Kiara's wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
- 22 /24
Bhumi Pednekar donned a beautiful golden lehenga for the reception. Credit: AFP Photo
- 23 /24
Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in suit at Sidharth and Kiara's wedding reception in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 24 /24
SRK's wife and producer-interior designer Gauri Khan graced Sid-Kiara's wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showcased India as an attractive destination for investment in the defence manufacturing sector, and said it will move towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally.
- 1 /5
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; See Pics Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 14th edition of Aero India at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru on February 13. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /5
PM Modi showcased India as an attractive destination for investment in the defence manufacturing sector, and said it will move towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
2023 Aero India is showcasing the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, military equipment and new-age avionics. Around 250 business-to-business agreements are expected to be firmed up at Aero India which is estimated to unlock investment to the tune of around Rs 75,000 crore. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Over 700 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries are participating in the five-day exhibition. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Valentine's Day 2023: 5 perfect romantic getaways at luxurious hotels
Here we list some luxurious properties for the perfect romantic getaways across India to celebrate love this Valentine's Day.
- 1 /6
Valentine's Day 2023: 5 perfect romantic getaways at luxurious hotels Credit: Instagram/@tajkumarakom
- 2 /6
Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort in Himachal Pradesh | Unwind in the serene beauty of the Himalayas with your loved one at this luxurious resort that offers an idyllic getaway. Located just five hours from Delhi and one hour from Mohali International Airport, the Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort is ideal for a romantic escape. Credit: Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort
- 3 /6
Tilar Siro in Andaman and Nicobar Islands | Located on Havelock Island in the Andaman, Tilar Siro is the epitome of island paradise. Set in lush tropical greenery and overlooking a picturesque pool and coconut grove, this property offers stunning views of the ocean and aquamarine waters. From exploring the underwater world and coral reefs to trekking through the jungle, kayaking, birdwatching, and romantic sunset cruises, Tilar Siro Andamans offers an array of adventures and experiences. Credit: Tilar Siro
- 4 /6
Taj Kumarakom Resort & Spa in Kerala | This is a 140-year-old family estate converted into a luxury resort and is located on the banks of Vembanad Lake. Whether you're seeking relaxation, adventure, or a romantic escape, Taj Kumarakom promises an unforgettable experience. Credit: Instagram/@tajkumarakom
- 5 /6
Raffles Hotel in Udaipur | Raffles Udaipur is an enchanting private oasis, set on a 21-acre island amidst the Aravalli Range and the Udai Sagar Lake. This is the ideal location for a romantic escape and to create cherished memories. Credit: Instagram/@rafflesudaipur
- 6 /6
ITC Mughal Resort & Spa in Agra | ITC Mughal is a luxury resort that’s located in the lap of Mughal luxury. With its stunning views, luxurious facilities, and a range of activities, the resort offers the perfect setting for a romantic getaway. Credit: Instagram/@itcmughal