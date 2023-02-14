Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai for their colleagues from showbiz. The wedding saw who's who from B-town gracing the event. Celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh attended the reception held at St Regis Hotel in south Mumbai.