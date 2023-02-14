Today's Horoscope – February 15, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 15 2023, 00:01 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope – February 15, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 5.
- 3 /13
Taurus: Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 6.
- 4 /13
Gemini: You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 4.
- 5 /13
Cancer: It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 2.
- 6 /13
Leo: By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 3.
- 7 /13
Virgo: You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 8.
- 8 /13
Libra: Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Avoid joint financial ventures today. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 9.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 7.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 1.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 5.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 3.
- 13 /13
Pisces: Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 2.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Tripura Assembly Election: Meet the richest candidates
UPDATED : Feb 14 2023, 23:25 IST
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 | Indian Politics |
A look at Tripura's richest politicians who hold assets worth crores, about to test their fortune in the Tripura Assembly Election, according to The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The 2023 elections are just a few days away with voting scheduled for February 16 and results on March 4.
- 1 /11
Tripura Assembly Election: Meet the richest candidates
- 2 /11
Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, a member of the erstwhile Tripura royal family, is the wealthiest candidate with Rs 15.58 crore worth movable and immovable assets. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 3 /11
Chief Minister Manik Saha is the second richest candidate with Rs 13.90 crore assets. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
With assets worth Rs 12.57 crore, Abhijit Sarkar of regional party Tipra Motha is the third richest candidate in the fray. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /11
BJP's Biswa Bandhu Sen is the fourth richest candidate with assets worth Rs. 9.73 crore. Credit: Twitter/@biswabandhusen
- 6 /11
Fifth on the list is veteran leader Sudip Roy Burman with Rs 8.9 crore of movable and immovable assets. Credit: Twitter/@SudipRoyBarman1
- 7 /11
Sitting MLA Dr. Dilip Kumar Das of BJP is the sixth richest candidate in the Tripura Assembly election with Rs 8 crore assets. Credit: Twitter/@DrDilipBJP
- 8 /11
Suchitra Debbarma, who was panchayat samiti member, has a net worth of Rs 7.73 crore and is the sevent richest politician in Tripura. BJP has fielded her from Golagati. Credit: Twitter/@himantabiswa
- 9 /11
Eighth on the list is another BJP candidate Pranajit Singha Roy with Rs 7.32 crore net worth. Credit: Twitter/@Pranajitsinghar
- 10 /11
AITC's Milton Chakma is the ninth wealthiest candidate with assets worth Rs. 5.6 crore. Credit: Twitter/@sradvbiswas
- 11 /11
With a net worth of Rs 4.5 crore, Congress leader Satyaban Das from the Unakoti district rounds off the list of top ten richest candidates of the total 259 candidates contesting in the Tripura Assembly Election. Credit: INC Tripura
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
WPL 2023 Auction: 10 most expensive players
UPDATED : Feb 14 2023, 17:54 IST
Sports News | women's cricket | Cricket | Women's Premier League | sports |
Here we take a look at the top 10 most expensive buys at the auction of the much-awaited inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL).
- 1 /11
WPL 2023 Auction: 10 most expensive players
- 2 /11
Team India's star player Smriti Mandhana was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 3.4 crore. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
Ashleigh Gardner from Australia was bagged by Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.4 crore and was the highest paid foreign player at inaugural Women's Premier League Auction. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
Third on the list was English all-rounder Natalie Sciver. She was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore. Credit: AP Photo
- 5 /11
UP Warriorz spent Rs 2.6 crore to get the services of Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /11
Batter Jemimah Rodrigues was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
Gujarat Giants shelled Rs 2 crore to acquire the services of Australian cricketer Beth Mooney. Credit: AP Photo
- 8 /11
Teen sensation Shafali Verma was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was acquired by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 1.9 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /11
India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has been roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League for 1.9 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /11
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur fetched a Rs 1.8-crore deal from Mumbai Indians (MI). Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Valentine's Day 2023: 7 facts that will amaze you
UPDATED : Feb 14 2023, 15:02 IST
Valentine's Day | News | World news | facts |
Regardless of how much or how little you already know about the day of love, here we list some interesting and fun facts about Valentine’s Day.
- 1 /8
Valentine's Day 2023: 7 facts that will amaze you. Credit: Getty Images
- 2 /8
The most common explanation for how Valentine’s Day came to be is the ancient festival of Lupercalia, a raucous, wine-fuelled fertility rite in which Roman men and women paired off. Lupercalia was celebrated for centuries in the middle of February and eventually, as the Roman Empire became less pagan and more Christian, was transformed into a celebration honouring St Valentine. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
The very first Valentine has a sad story behind it. It is said to have been a poem sent in 1415 by Charles, Duke of Orleans, to his wife from the prison in the Tower of London where he was held after the capture at Battle of Agincourt. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
While many celebrate V-day as the day of love, it was not romantic at all until the Middle Ages. In medieval times, it was common wisdom that birds start mating in the month of February. And through this belief, Valentine's Day became associated with the day of love and pairing off. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
The adorable baby with the bow and arrow people associate with Valentine's Day was the Greek god Eros - the god of love which was renamed as Cupid by Romans. Credit: Pexels/Skitterphoto
- 6 /8
Despite the boom in technology and influence of social media, on Valentine's Day, people prefer to give personalised cards and it is reported that on V-Day, a massive 145 million cards are given every year. Valentine's Day is the second most popular card-giving holiday after Christmas, according to Hallmark. Credit: Pexels/Michelle Leman
- 7 /8
Some historians believe that Valentine's Day commemorates the death of St Valentine on February 14. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /8
Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year for florists. This year, 188 tonnes of flowers were sent from Mumbai. In 2022, 170 tonnes of flowers were sent via Mumbai airport. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in pics, February 14, 2022: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Feb 14 2023, 07:58 ISTValentine's Day | India News | World news | New Zealand | Turkey-Syria Earthquake | Turkey | Syria | Earthquake |
- 1 /5
Surya Kiran aircraft are participated at air show in Aero India 2023 inaugural programme at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Monday, 13th February 2023. Credit: DH Photo
- 2 /5
Relatives of victims warm with a fire next to rubble of collapsed buildings, as rescue teams continue to search victims and survivors, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the border region of Turkey and Syria earlier in the week, in Kahramanmaras on February 13, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
A general view of a damaged road after a storm battered Titirangi, a suburb of New Zealand's West Auckland area, on February 13, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
Children play in front of an out of service aircraft parked in the outskirts of Ahmedabad on February 13, 2023. Credit; AFP Photo
- 5 /5
Valentine's Day balloons float attached to bouquets on the eve of Valentine's Day at Nanz & Kraft Florists in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., February 13, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo