Today's Horoscope - February 16, 2022
Aries | Emotional situations take a toll on you today.. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | This a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons. | Lucky Colour: Wine | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Conflict between your ambitions and emotional needs. Be positive, avoid confrontations and don’t lose your sensitive touch.Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved with. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Problem or frustrations regarding information may arise. A boss or superior giving you misguiding information. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Winners of the 2022 underwater photographer of the year
Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY) which aims to celebrate underwater photography in all its forms delighted people with this year’s awarded images that represent many genres and are produced by photographers from around the world. Take a look.
Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022: 'Dancing with the giants of the night'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Rafael Fernandez Caballero
Up and coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022: 'Supernova in paradise'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Quico Abadal
British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022: 'A 3.5m great white curiously approaches my lens'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Matty Smith
Most Promising British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022: 'Diamonds and Rust'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Paul Pettitt
My Backyard Award 2022: 'All You Need Is Love'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Pekka Tuuri
‘Save Our Seas Foundation’ Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year 2022: 'Season of anchovy fishery'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Thien Nguyen Ngoc
Wide Angle Winner: 'Dancing with the giants of the night'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Rafael Fernandez Caballero
Wide Angle Runner Up: 'Sunset Ray'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Andy Schmid
Wide Angle Third: 'Against All Odds'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Hannah Le Leu
Wide Angle Highly Commended: 'Shapes of life'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Rafael Fernandez Caballero
Wide Angle Highly Commended: 'Bear Bridge'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Alex Dawson
Wide Angle Highly Commended: 'The great mother'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Daisuke Kurashima
Wide Angle Highly Commended: 'Impressions of Antoni Gaudi'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Jingle Guo
Wide Angle Commended: 'Devil's Ear'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Fan Ping
Wide Angle Commended: 'Hunting sea lions'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Nicolai Posininsky
Wide Angle Commended: 'Under the sunset'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/David Gallardo
UPY Macro Winner: Mimicry'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Javier Murcia
UPY Macro Runner Up: 'City of Angels'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/David Alpert
UPY Macro Third: 'Green Fire'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Hannes Klostermann
UPY Macro Highly Commended: 'Goby on a Sea Pen'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Enrico Somogyi
UPY Macro Highly Commended: 'Sharpear Enope Squid in a defensive pose'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Andre Johnson
UPY Macro Highly Commended: 'Bubble Trouble'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Nur Tucker
UPY Macro Highly Commended: 'Banded Coral Shrimp Gladiator'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Ron Watkins
UPY Macro Commended: 'Goosefish'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Steven Kovacs
UPY Macro Commended: 'HALLOWEEN'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Ipah Uid Lynn
UPY Macro Commended: 'Banded Coral Shrimp'. Credit: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022/Richard Condlyffe
Kia Motors unveils Carens; price starts at Rs 8.99 lakh
Automaker Kia India introduced their fourth product, Carens, in the domestic market on Tuesday (February 15). The car was priced between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Automaker Kia India introduced their fourth product, Carens in the domestic market on February 15, 2022. The car was priced between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Credit: Kia India
The three-row model featuring six and seven seating options, which the company refers to as a recreational vehicle (RV), competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Motors Safari. Credit: Kia India
Carens is powered by a 1.5 petrol, 1.4-litre petrol, and 1.5 diesel powertrains mated with three transmissions - 6MT, 7DCT, or 6AT. Credit: Kia India
The petrol versions of the model have priced between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh, while the diesel versions are between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh. Credit: Kia India
The company claims a fuel efficiency of 16.5 km per litre on the petrol variants and 21.3 km per litre with diesel trims. Credit: Kia India
The Carens also comes equipped with flexible seating options and features such as the sliding type seat undertray, retractable seat back table, the rear door spot lamp, and bottle and gadget holder in the third row. Credit: Kia India
Besides various convenience elements, the model comes with 66 connected features. Credit: Kia India
Safety features include six airbags as standard across all trims, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill-assist control (HAC), downhill brake control (DBC), and all-wheel disc brakes. Credit: Kia India
The automaker has already received over 19,089 bookings for Carens so far, after initiating bookings last month. Credit: Kia India
In Pics | Top 10 powerful currencies in the world
Here is a look at the top ten powerful currencies and their worth in the world. (The conversions are based on realt-time value of currencies as on 15:00 on February 15, 2022.)
Rank 10 | US Dollar: The tenth highest valued currency in the world, United States Dollar, equals Rs 76. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rank 9 | Swiss Franc: One Swiss Franc equals Rs 82. Credit: iStock Photo
Rank 8 | Euro: The eighth highest valued currency in the world is Euro. One Euro is pegged at Rs 85.65. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rank 7 | Caymanian Island Dollar: Equaling almost Rs 91, the Caymanian Island Dollar is the seventh highest valued global currency. Credit: Getty Images
Rank 6 | Gibraltar Pound: Gibraltar's official currency, Gibraltar Pound, can be exchanged at the price of Rs 102.45. Credit: Instagram/banknotes.collector
Rank 5 | British Pound: The fifth highest valued currency is the British Pound. One British pound is approximately Rs 102.45. Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 4 | Jordanian Dinar: The currency of Jordan, Jordanian Dinar, is the fourth highest valued currency in the world and it amounts to Rs 106.64. Credit: Instagram/yavar.notaphilist
Rank 3 | Omani Rial: One Omani Rial equals Rs 196.39. Credit: Instagram/yavar.notaphilist
Rank 2 | Bahraini Dinar: Valued at nearly Rs 200, the Bahraini Dinar is the second highest valued currency in the world. Credit: Instagram/yavar.notaphilist
Rank 1 | Kuwait Dinar: The Kuwait Dinar is the strongest circulating currency in the world, with one Kuwaiti Dinar equaling approximately Rs 250. Credit: Instagram/mr.wanchengsun88
In Pics | Top 10 most congested cities in the world
Here we take a look at the top ten most traffic-congested cities in the world, according to TomTom Traffic Index. Headquartered in Amsterdam, TomTom is a Dutch independent location technology specialist, offering maps and navigation software among others. Of the top 10 most congested cities in the world, two are from India, Bengaluru and Mumbai.
10. Bengaluru | The Indian tech hub Bengaluru was ranked tenth-most congested city with a recorded congestion level of 48% in 2021. Credit: BH Shivakumar/DH Photo
9. Novosibirsk | With a recorded congestion level of 48%, Russia’s Novosibirsk was ranked ninth on the list. Credit: Pexels/Mikechie Esparagoza
8. Bucharest | Romania's Bucharest is the eighth most congested city in the World with congestion of almost 50 per cent. Credit: PTI Photo
7. Saint Petersburg | Saint Petersburg in Russia grabbed the seventh spot with a congestion level of 50 per cent. Credit: Pexels/Stan
6. Odessa | Sixth on the list was Ukraine’s Odessa with a congestion level of 51 per cent.Sixth on the list was Ukraine’s Odessa with congestion level of 51 percent. Credit: Pexels/Ferliana Febritasari
5. Mumbai | India's financial hub Mumbai is the fifth-most congested city in the world with a congestion level of 53 per cent. Credit: PTI Photo
4. Bogota | Bogota in Colombia grabbed the fourth spot with a congestion level of 55 per cent. Credit: AFP Photo
3. Kyiv | Kyiv in Ukraine is the third-most traffic-congested city in the World. The city recorded a congestion level of 56 per cent. Credit: Pexels/Vlad Fonsark
2. Moscow | Another city from Russia, Moscow, settled with no 2 position in the most congested cities in the World list with 61 per cent congestion level.
1. Istanbul | Turkey’s Istanbul topped the list of the most congested cities in the World with a congestion level of 62 per cent. Credit: Pexels/Zeeshan Shabbir