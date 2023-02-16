Today's Horoscope – February 17, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 17 2023, 00:00 IST
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 9.
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 2.
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 7.
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Lucky Colour: Sea-Green. Lucky Number: 1.
Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 4.
You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 6.
The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 8.
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 5.
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 3.
You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work. Transacting business, balancing your pay check and similar activities are emphasised today. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 4.
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. also make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental. Lucky Colour: Olive-Green. Lucky Number: 2.
You run into someone who is argumentative or stretches the truth. Love ties seem marvellous and stronger. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 6.
Tripura Assembly Elections: People turn up in large numbers to cast their vote
UPDATED : Feb 16 2023, 14:56 IST
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023
Voters were seen queuing in front of polling stations since morning on Thursday to exercise their franchise in the Tripura Assembly elections that began today amid tight security.
Tripura Assembly Elections: People line up to cast their votes in the northeastern state of Tripura. Credit: PTI Photo
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala. Credit: PTI Photo
A tribal woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in North Tripura. Credit: PTI Photo
Voters show their inked fingers after casting their vote at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in North Tripura. Credit: PTI Photo
Voters show their inked fingers after casting their vote at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala. Credit: PTI Photo
People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala. Credit: PTI Photo
An elderly voter shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in North Tripura. Credit: PTI Photo
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha gets his finger marked with indelible ink before casting his vote at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala. Credit: Twitter/@DrManikSaha2
People from the Mizoram's Bru community, who resettled in Tripura, show their identification cards as they wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections. Credit: Twitter/@ceotripura
Voters show their identification cards as they wait to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, at Damchara in North Tripura. Credit: PTI Photo
People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Top 10 world's slowest cities; Bengaluru ranks second
UPDATED : Feb 16 2023, 17:23 IST
News | World news | Bengaluru news | London | Bengaluru city | slow travel |
Let us take a look at the top 10 'slowest' cities in the world in terms of traffic movement, according to a study by Dutch geolocation technologies specialist TomTom. The list was compiled after analysing cities by their travel time, fuel costs and CO2 emissions, providing free access to city-by-city information.
In Pics | Top 10 world's slowest cities; Bengaluru ranks second. Credit: PTI Photo
London tops the list and is the world's slowest city in terms of traffic movement. It takes a commuter almost 36 minutes and 20 seconds to travel 10 km. Credit: Reuters Photo
Bengaluru is the second slowest city in the world, it takes an average of 29 minutes and 10 seconds to cover 10 km. Credit: DH Photo
Third on the list is Dublin where it takes a traveller about 28 minutes and 30 seconds to cover 10 km. Credit: Twitter/@DrZeroCraic
Japan's Sapporo ranked fourth on the list. It takes approximately 27 minutes and 40 seconds to cover 10 km in the city. Credit: Pexels/Andrey Grushnikov
Italy's Milan was ranked fifth on the list as it takes an average of 27 minutes and 30 seconds to cover 10 km said the report. Credit: Pexels/Life of Pix
Pune was the second Indian city to get a place in top 10. The city stood sixth on the list with an average of 27 minutes and 20 seconds to cover 10 km. Credit: Twitter/@Niiitweets
Seventh position was taken by Romania's Bucharest. The city takes an average of 27 minutes and 20 seconds to cover 10 km. Credit: Pexels/Stan
Lima in Peru was positioned eighth slowest city in the world. As per the research, it takes an average of 27 minutes and 10 seconds to cover 10 km. Credit: Pexels/Pixabay
In Philippines's Manila, it takes approx. 27 minutes and is ranked ninth on the list. Credit: AFP Photo
Colombia's Bogota rounds off the top 10 list of world's slowest cities. The city takes an average of 26 minutes and 20 seconds to cover 10 km. Credit: Pexels/Darya Sannikova
News in pics, February 16, 2023: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Feb 16 2023, 10:15 IST
A car drives in front of power-generating windmill turbines on the Cambrai-Arras road during sunset in Epinoy. Credit: Reuters Photo
Aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. Credit: Reuters Photo
One-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Prague. Credit: Reuters Photo
Headstones of graves are pictured near a cross at Gudsageren (God's Field) cemetery in Christiansfeld, Denmark. Credit: AFP Photo
Tourists visit the Taj Mahal during early morning in Agra. Credit: AFP Photo
This aerial view shows the rescue of the body of one of several dead goose-beaked whales. Credit: AFP Photo
Tower bridge and HMS Belfast are seen at dawn in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope – February 16, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 16 2023, 00:01 IST
Aries: Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you maybe let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 3.
Taurus: You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 5.
Gemini: Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 8.
Cancer: You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Lucky Colour: Coffee Lucky Number: 6.
Leo: Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 2.
Virgo: Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 4.
Libra: Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 7.
Scorpio: You could be under considerable mental tension or feel hemmed in by an overly traditional mental atmosphere. Small details occupy your mind today. Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 9.
Sagittarius: You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Information about finances that could be important is incoming. Try to be more forthcoming. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 1.
Capricorn:: Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 3.
Aquarius: Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 6.
Pisces: A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 5.