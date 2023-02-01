Today's Horoscope - February 2, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - February 2, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | The time has come when you need to live in the present. The universe beckons, and has a plan for you. You are undecided about the path to choose. But things have a way of falling into place, you just need to trust. Friends are giving you a hard time right now, demanding more of your time and attention than possible | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You have to be more vocal when you make suggestions at a family get-together. Your relatives do pay heed to your words. However don’t take sides, and try to be objective when offering advice. You will be able to work with fine detail today | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Be careful of your choice of words as you deftly try to negotiate a problem today. People seem to be ultra-sensitive today, and ready to take offence at unintended slights. Try to keep a low profile, and be unseen and unheard today | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Today you are feeling gung-ho and ready to take on the world . Your head is full of interesting ideas, and people rally around you for support. Finances take a turn for the better. An admirer is proving to be persistent, so enjoy the attention without blowing it out of proportion | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | To get the best possible outcome you need to work in collaboration with your team mates today. Being a loner and working alone doesn’t cut the ice for this particular project | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You have been keeping a lot of feeling under the surface, and you feel ready to explode like a volcano today. Not an ideal situation to be in. You need to take a break, and spend time on de-stressing activities – yoga, swimming or whatever works for you | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Be on your best behaviour. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You do like to keep secrets, but today you need to be more communicative and put your cards on the table. Your love relationship is getting all lopsided, with you giving and the other taking. Talk about it and share your concerns | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Pursue outdoor activities or any physical exertion. Don't be shy; if you want to spend more time with a special person, make a commitment. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Your energy level is at an all-time high, so take advantage of every opportunity to be active. Don't push yourself or be too hard on yourself, as you tend to at times. Sometimes you raise the bar too high for yourself. You need to chill a lot more with a loved one | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Union Budget 2023: Meet FM Sitharaman's core team
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present the Union Budget 2023, the expectations run high that it will pace up the slowing economy. The Budget preparation involves a huge team and a significant amount of hard work that is expected to fire up the economy with the introduction of some bold reforms. Here’s a peek into the core team who are responsible for curating the Union Budget 2023-24:
Union Budget 2023: Meet FM Sitharaman's core team Credit: PTI Photo
TV Somanathan: Finance Secretary TV Somanathan is an IAS Officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre from the batch of 1987. Prior to this, he was the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Joint Secretary to PM Modi between 2015 and 2017. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sanjay Malhotra: Revenue Secretary, Sanjay is a 1990 batch IAS officer from the Rajasthan Cadre. He was the chairman and managing director of REC Limited before he was appointed the Revenue Secretary. A graduate from IIT Kanpur and with a master's degree in public policy from Princeton, Malhotra has worked in various sectors like finance and taxation, power, industries, and Information technology. Credit: Twitter/@FinMinIndia
V Anantha Nageshwaran: Chief Economic Advisor V Aanatha Nageshwaran was appointed the Chief Economic Advisor on January 28, 2022. An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and the University of Massachusetts, he had been in academia, holding several designation such as that of an author, writer, teacher, and consultant. Between 2019-2021 he was also a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India. Credit: Twitter/@indfoundation
Ajay Seth: Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs belongs to the IAS 1987 batch, Karnataka Cadre and has 33 years of experience in the field of public finance & social sector. A recipient of PM’s Award for excellence in Public Administration in 2013, Seth has also worked as an advisor with the Asian Development Bank. Credit: Twitter/@FinMinIndia
Tuhin Kanta Pandey: Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management is responsible for the ongoing disinvestments including that of LIC and Air India, Tuhin Pandey is a 1987 batch IAS of the Odisha Cadre. Pandey has immense experience in the areas of industrial development, financial management and public finance. Credit: Twitter/@FollowCII
Vivek Joshi: Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Dr Vivek Joshi is an IAS officer of the 1989 batch and his role deals with policies, schemes, and legislations that are related to the banking sector. Additionally, he is also a board member of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Credit: PBNS
Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman meets President Murmu ahead of Budget presentation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of presenting the Budget 2023-24 in Parliament.
Dressed in a red saree with a black and golden border, Sitharaman and her team of officials posed for a photo-op before heading to meet President Murmu. Sitharaman was India's first full-time woman Finance Minister who ditched the colonial legacy of a Budget briefcase for the traditional 'bahi-khata'. Sitharaman was holding a tablet instead of a briefcase to present the Budget in a digital format.
Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman meets President Murmu ahead of Budget presentation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
As per tradition, the Finance Minister and her team meets the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to Parliament for the Budget presentation. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
Sitharaman posed for the traditional 'briefcase' picture outside her office along with her team of officials before heading to meet the President. Credit: PTI Photo
Sitharaman continued with the tradition she set in 2019, carrying the budget speech in a 'bahi-khata' style pouch, which she used after ditching the briefcase. The pouch holds a tablet. Credit: PTI Photo
Thalapathy 67: Meet the star cast of Vijay - Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller
Following the blockbuster success of Master and Varisu, 7 Screen Studio has flagged off their third collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay, the film production house officially announced the cast members of the movie through their social media handles. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Trisha will be seen after 14 years with Vijay in the film. Bollywood hero Sanjay Dutt and Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas will be seen making their Kollywood debut.
Thalapathy 67: Meet the star cast of Vijay - Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller
Sanjay Dutt is making his Kollywood debut with Thalapathy 67. He will essay the role of a villain character in the action thriller. Credit: Special Arrangement
Actress Trisha will be seen sharing a space with Vijay after 14 years. Reportedly, she will play a crucial role in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film. Credit: Special Arrangement
Actress Priya Anand, who proved her acting mettle with movies like James, Adithya Varma and Fukrey, will be seen playing a crucial role in Thalapathy 67. Credit: Special Arrangement
Choreographer Sandy Master is making his acting debut with Lokesh Kanagaraj's action-thriller tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 67'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Filmmaker Mysskin is also part of 'Thalapathy 67'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Multi-talented Mansoor Ali Khan is playing a key role in Vijay's next feature film. Credit: Special Arrangement
Mathew Thomas, who predominantly works in Malayalam films, is making his Kollywood debut with 'Thalapathy 67'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon will also be seen brushing shoulders with Vijay in 'Thalapathy 67'. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Action king' of South cinema, Arjun Sarja is also part of 'Thalapathy 67'. Credit: Special Arrangement
News In Pics, February 1, 2023: Best photos from the world
Participants take part in the Up Helly Aa festival parade through the streets of Lerwick, Shetland Islands on January 31, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesters clash with police on the Place Vauban during a rally on a second day of nationwide strikes and protests over the government's proposed pension reform, in Paris on January 31, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
People gather on the side of the road to get a glimpse of Pope Francis (not seen) as he departs the N'djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on January 31, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
People gathering on the side of the road wave as Pope Francis departs the N'djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on January 31, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
The pack rides during the second stage of 2023 Saudi Tour, from Winter Park to Shalal Sijlyat Rocks, on January 31, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo