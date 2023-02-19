Brazil's Rio de Janeiro is ready to party after two pandemic-disrupted carnivals and a polarising presidential election in October, in which veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ousted incumbent Jair Bolsonaro -- an ultra-conservative carnival critic accused of authoritarian tendencies who was regularly the target of protests and mockery during the festivities.

Rio's mayor declared the world's biggest carnival officially open on Friday (February 17) for the first full-scale edition in three years, calling it a celebration of life and democracy after the turmoil of Covid-19 and Brazil's bitterly divisive elections.