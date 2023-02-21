Today's Horoscope – February 21, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 21 2023, 00:26 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aquarius Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope – February 21, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 7
- 3 /13
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 3
- 4 /13
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 1
- 5 /13
Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Lucky Colour: Opal Lucky Number: 5
- 6 /13
Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Lucky Colour: orange Lucky Number: 6
- 7 /13
You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2
- 8 /13
Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. lucky Colour: amber Lucky Number: 8
- 9 /13
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. .Lucky colour: Ash Lucky Number: 9
- 10 /13
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Lucky Colour: Chocolate Lucky Number: 7
- 11 /13
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 4
- 12 /13
You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Lucky Colour: Pista-green Lucky Number: 5
- 13 /13
If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky Colour Pink Lucky Number: 1
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
BAFTA Awards 2023: See the full list of winners
UPDATED : Feb 20 2023, 14:08 IST
BAFTA | Entertainment News | Austin Butler | Cate Blanchett |
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), Britain's highest honours for film, hosted its annual film awards at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre on Sunday (February 19). From 'All Quiet on the Western Front' to 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio', check out the full list of winners at the BAFTA Awards 2023.
- 1 /15
BAFTA Awards 2023: See the full list of winners
- 2 /15
Best Film - 'All Quiet on the Western Front'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /15
Outstanding British Film - 'The Banshees of Inisherin'. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /15
Best Director - Edward Berger for 'All Quiet on the Western Front'. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /15
Best Actress - Cate Blanchett for 'Tar'. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /15
Best Actor - Austin Butler for 'Elvis'. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /15
Supporting Actress - Kerry Condon for 'The Banshees of Inisherin'. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /15
Supporting Actor - Barry Keoghan for 'The Banshees of Inisherin'. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /15
Original Screenplay - Martin McDonagh for 'The Banshees of Inisherin'. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /15
Adapted Screenplay - 'All Quiet on the Western Front'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 11 /15
Film Not in English Language - 'All Quiet on the Western Front'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 12 /15
Best Documentary - 'Navalny'. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 13 /15
Best Animated Film - 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio'. Credit: AP Photo
- 14 /15
Best Original Score - 'All Quiet on the Western Front'. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 15 /15
EE Rising Star Award - Netflix comedy-drama series 'Sex Education' star Emma Mackey. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Best dressed stars at the BAFTA Awards 2023
UPDATED : Feb 20 2023, 14:14 IST
BAFTA | Entertainment News | Entertainment | World news | News |
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) hosted its annual Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Emma Thompson, Florence Pugh, Jodie Turner-Smith and Vick Hope were among the star-studded arrivals who brought their fashion A-game on the red carpet.
- 1 /12
In Pics | Best dressed stars at the BAFTA Awards 2023
- 2 /12
English actress Florence Pugh arrived in an orange Nina Ricci dress by Harris Reed. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /12
American actress Angela Bassett was seen in a lavender column gown by Pamella Roland. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /12
Jodie Turner-Smith wowed all in a purple ruffle gown. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /12
Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas graced the red carpet in a pink Louis Vuitton gown. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /12
English actress Sophie Turner graced the red carpet in sheer Louis Vuitton gemstone gown. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /12
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh made her presence felt in a light pink suit with waterfall sleeves by Christian Dior. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /12
'The Woman King' star Lashana Lynch donned a Fendi gown and upped her fashion game with Bulgari jewellery. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /12
US actress Danielle Deadwyler wore a flowing blue dress with a sparkling green, black and white wrapping around the waist, by Armani Prive couture. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /12
Aimee Lou Wood wore a black jumpsuit with purple balloon sleeves. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /12
Vick Hope arrived in a figure-hugging blue dress by Kyha Studios. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 12 /12
Emma Thompson made heads turn in an elegant white trouser suit. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, February 20, 2023: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Feb 20 2023, 09:54 ISTWorld news | Turkey-Syria Earthquake | Brazil | pictures |
- 1 /7
Hertha Berlin's Danish goalkeeper Oliver Christensen gestures as the pitch in engulfed in smoke from firworks lit my fans during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin in Dortmund. Photo Credit: AFP
- 2 /7
This photograph shows collapsed buildings in the city of Antakya. Photo credit: AFP
- 3 /7
A dancer dressed as an angel of Diablada Urus group performs during the Carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia. Photo Credit: AFP
- 4 /7
Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain. credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken helps US military personnel carrying aid, at Incirlik Air Base near Adana. Credit: AFP
- 6 /7
Ukrainian flags wave over the graves of fallen Ukrainian servicemen at a cemetery, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
An aerial view shows the damage caused by severe rainfall in Ilhabela, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope – February 20, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 20 2023, 00:03 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope – February 20, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky Colour: Gold Lucky Number: 8
- 3 /13
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Lucky Colour: ivory Lucky number: 5
- 4 /13
This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 3
- 5 /13
A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2
- 6 /13
Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6
- 7 /13
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. Lucky number: 8 Lucky Colour: chrome
- 8 /13
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky number: 9
- 9 /13
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky number: 1
- 10 /13
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7
- 11 /13
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 3
- 12 /13
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky number: 3
- 13 /13
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 5