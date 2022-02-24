Today's Horoscope - February 25, 2022
Aries | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Patience goes a long way. Nothing goes as planned. Minor interruptions prevent you from doing what you had in mind, Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer |If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You have the gift of the gab and you have the ability to motivate others. You could have quite a fan following due to your prowess with words. You are easy-going by nature but don't let anyone take you for granted today. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You have to be more vocal when you make suggestions at a family get-together. Your relatives do pay heed to your words. However don’t take sides, and try to be objective when offering advice. You will be able to work with fine detail today. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | An ex-flame is blazing a path to your door, and you are feeling confused and shell-shocked. Before you turn the friend away, look into your own heart too. Confiding in a friend looks good. Lateral growth at work is beckoning. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Try not to let small distractions get in the way of the important task ahead of you at work, when someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It's in your best interests to stay as focused as possible. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your father wants your time and attention, so give it to him. You do tend to nit-pick at issues, so let go and bear in mind that your thinking is very different from your father’s. It’s a generation thing. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You need to be careful about whom you choose to confide your personal information with. Somebody is talking behind your back, and stretching the truth a bit and discussing your secrets for good measure. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Be patient when approaching a problem, instead of reacting . Your boss makes a new proposition today, take your time to consider it, and work out its long-range effects. Love life smooth. | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Be patient when approaching a problem, instead of reacting . Your boss makes a new proposition today, take your time to consider it, and work out its long-range effects. Love life smooth. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Today's Horoscope - February 24, 2022
Aries | People around you are in a feisty mood, so back off. You can do without the drama. At work you need to put in more than adequate work, you have to be excellent so you can get across to your boss who seems to be at his demanding best. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Strike a balance and decide what is best for you. A family outing can be very enlightening, and you can understand the family politics that is going on. Try to maintain a balance though, and avoid taking sides. | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Friends will lend a helping hand today as you find yourself in a tight spot, but it will all blow itself out by the end of the day. You need to unwind a bit as your stress levels are building up. | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer |A delightful event or meeting could brighten your day and set the stage for a very interesting development. You may be taking stock of your professional life. Be careful to balance strategy with personal objectives. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Lowered vitality could affect your work. You need to invest time and energy planning a better health schedule that gives you renewed stamina and helps you cope with the day’s stress. | Lucky Colour: Coffee Silver | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Talk to your partner or significant-other about your intentions or plans. Romantic relationships could be under pressure due to lack of communication. Both of you are perched on your high horses respectively, and not willing to let go. | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Sometimes being unable to make a decision can be very exhausting, so don’t sit on the fence for too long. You can pick up valuable information if you listen to those with more experience. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You could be invited to a black-tie affair that will give you the platform for networking. Unique forms of entertainment could capture your attention and bring about a romantic interest. | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Today, you will need your wits about you to stay on top of the game. A romantic dinner should take care of the evening. In your rush to complete things, don’t walk over your loved ones. | Lucky Colour: Ruby-red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces |Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
