Today's Horoscope - February 5, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 04 2023, 23:44 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - February 5, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Your flamboyance and love of dramatic flair will make you the centre of attraction at social gatherings, and you love it. But though a big cat in your behaviour, you are diffident and shy at baring your heart to the loved one. Go on – be brave | Lucky Colour: Teal | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Your flamboyance and love of dramatic flair will make you the centre of attraction at social gatherings, and you love it. But though a big cat in your behaviour, you are diffident and shy at baring your heart to the loved one. Go on – be brave | Lucky Colour: Olive-green| Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini |Your heart is filled with happiness as your loved one stops giving you mixed signals and gives you the thumbs-up sign. Great. Go ahead and say what’s in your heart. You will excel in the field of writing, journalism, publishing today | Lucky Colour | Pista- green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Today you are feeling gung-ho and ready to take on the world. Your head is full of interesting ideas, and people rally around you for support. Finances take a turn for the better. An admirer is proving to be persistent, so enjoy the attention without blowing it out of proportion. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | To get the best possible outcome you need to work in collaboration with your team mates today. Being a loner and working alone doesn’t cut the ice for this particular project. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | You have been on an adrenaline-high the past few days, and you are more exhausted that you really know. Take time to unwind with a loved one. You have clearly marked your goals, so go about it steadily. Rome wasn’t built in a day! | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A misunderstanding with a close friend will upset you a good deal. Seek the advice of another trusted friend to make peace between the two of you, as you are both hot-headed and not ready to back off. | Lucky Colour: Apricot| Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole.| Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Make plans to spend quality time with your loved one today. The day can be hectic with a lot of personal work and your official work too. Family as usual is very demanding of your time and kindness. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Fitness or weight loss programs will help your self-esteem. Plan events like camping or white water rafting. You should be getting into self-improvement projects. Do your best, but don't make too many promises or you may exhaust yourself. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
After Joshimath, Jammu's Doda village starts sliding
UPDATED : Feb 04 2023, 16:48 IST
India News | Jammu and Kashmir |
After Uttarakhand's Joshimath, Jammu's Doda village started sliding and officials reported that nearly 19 families were evacuated after their homes developed major cracks.
- 1 /8
After Joshimath, Jammu's Doda village has started sliding
- 2 /8
Nineteen families were evacuated after their homes developed cracks at a village in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /8
A few structures in the village started developing cracks and the situation was exacerbated by a landslide with the number of buildings damaged reaching 21. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /8
While some families have shifted to a temporary shelter set up by the district administration, many others have returned to their ancestral homes. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /8
The deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police visited the location and assured all help to the affected families. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
Residents sit on a road after cracks appeared in their houses in Nai Basti area, Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
Police personnel stand guard near the spot after incidents of land subsidence in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
A resident shows cracks that have appeared in his house in Nai Basti area in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Pictures of first trans man's pregnancy go viral
UPDATED : Feb 04 2023, 15:37 IST
Kerala News | India News | Transgender person | Transgender |
A transgender couple in Kerala announced that they are expecting a baby next month, possibly the first pregnancy of a trans person in the country. Ziya Paval, a dancer, took to Instagram and announced that her partner, Zahad, is now eight months pregnant. The pictures of their maternity photoshoot went viral on social media.
- 1 /6
Pictures of first trans man's pregnancy go viral
- 2 /6
In a first, a transgender couple from Kozhikode in Kerala is awaiting the arrival of their first child in March 2023. This is considered to be the first pregnancy of a trans man in the country. Credit: Instagram/@paval19
- 3 /6
The baby will be fathered by Zahad (23) and his partner of three years, transwoman Ziya Paval (21). Credit: Instagram/@paval19
- 4 /6
The couple took to Instagram to share the happy news and shared photos from their maternity photoshoot. Moments after the post, the pictures went viral on social media. Credit: Instagram/@paval19
- 5 /6
After consulting doctors, Zahad conceived the baby from Ziya following treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Credit: Instagram/@paval19
- 6 /6
Ziya, who was born as a man, had even started a sex reassignment procedure after deciding to live together with Zahad. But the wish to have a child has made the couple plan to conceive. Credit: Instagram/@paval19
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, February 4, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Feb 04 2023, 08:15 ISTWorld news | Ukraine | Nick Kyrgios | Israel |
- 1 /6
Lotto Dstny Team's Belgian rider Arnaud De Lie celebrates as he wins the third stage of the 53rd Etoile de Besseges-Tour du Gard cycling race between Besseges and Besseges. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios (R) leaves the magistrate's court in Canberra. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C), European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (R) give a joint press conference during an EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
A Ukrainian firefighter works to put out fire in a shopping mall following a Russian shelling in Kherson. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
A picture shows a general view of the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev, near the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Ukranian Oleksiy pulls the fishing net from a frozen lake near Kramatorsk. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - February 4, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 03 2023, 23:18 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - February 4, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Problems with colleagues are likely. Try to deal with it in a diplomatic way – after all they are your colleagues, not your friends –so a certain amount of give and take should be adhered to. Avoid friends or acquaintances that drink too much | Lucky Colour: Aubergine | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Focus on what you can do, and don’t worry about thing that are not in your control. You seem to be moody and down-hearted. Relax - things have a way of falling into place. The Universe is offering you a great deal, but you need to listen to it calling you | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Working from home makes sense for you today, given the dozens of chores that you have to fit in a ten-our schedule. Working from home also opens up new job opportunities for you. Problems with colleagues are likely, so try to keep a low profile. | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You need adventure and excitement in your life. Your determination and stamina will make your work look flawless and effortless. You will be appreciated for the competence you exhibit and for taking on responsibilities | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. A day to sort out your personal papers | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | If you are communicative, your doubts will vanish. A romantic interest occupies your time today. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces| You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into | Lucky Colour: Olive-Green | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay