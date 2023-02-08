Today's Horoscope - February 8, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 08 2023, 08:51 ISTPisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - February 8, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries |You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future . | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus |Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini |You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer |You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let-down at some core-level. Today you are in a cranky mood and tend to nag a bit. Hold on ! | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo |A sibling is supportive and tries to make the day as easy as possible for you. An unexpected travel plan upsets your plans for the day. You could be invited to a black-tie affair that will give you the platform for networking. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo |Situations could easily get blown out of proportion if you have made unreasonable promises. You are ready to blow up and your stress level has gone into over drive. Avoid conflicts with in-laws or other family members. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra |A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio |upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Your social circuit is expanding, and a new horizons opening up. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius |Physical activities will keep you fit. A business deal comes through. Overseas contract viable. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one.| Lucky Colour: Pista green | Lucky Number:3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, February 8, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Feb 08 2023, 06:39 ISTTurkey-Syria Earthquake | World news | Peru | US |
- 1 /6
Damaged buildings and rescue operations are seen in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria February 7, 2023, in this screen grab taken from a social media video. Credit: White Helmets/Handout via REUTERS
- 2 /6
A woman walks next to a police barricade on a street, as protests and roadblocks in Peru's southern Andes have hardened after Congress failed to bring forward elections, in Juliaca, Peru February 7, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
- 3 /6
Britain's Royal Mail presents the new King Charles definitive stamp. Credit: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
- 4 /6
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialist Kaeturah Ramson inspects flowers ahead of this year's Valentine's Day at JFK Airport. Credit: Getty Images via AFP
- 5 /6
People warm up around a fire following an earthquake in Antakya, Hatay Province,Turkey. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /6
A woman walks by a chalk statement on cement in the Union Square area of New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, February 7, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Feb 07 2023, 07:57 ISTIsrael | World news | Earthquakes | Syria | Turkey | Turkey-Syria Earthquake |
- 1 /5
German ISAR rescuers board a plane to help find survivors of the deadly earthquake in Turkey, at Cologne-Bonn airport. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region. Credit: reuters Photo
- 4 /5
Rescuers and local people gather around a bonfire near a collapsed building, following an earthquake in Osmaniye, Turkey. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /5
Lightning strikes over the coastal city of Ashkelon, Israel. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - February 7, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 06 2023, 23:00 ISTPisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - February 7, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. | Lucky Colour: Sea- green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. | Lucky Colour: Fuchsia | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You have bitten off more than you can chew, and you are overworked. Consequently you are tired and cranky. Keep control of what you speak to your partner, though at work you do need to voice your opinions clearly. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You need to keep in mind a realistic time frame for your goal-setting. Enlist the cooperation of friends who will guide you and help you to go about it. Romance takes a backseat as you are pre-occupied with work today. | Lucky Colour: Carnation | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Most welcoming cities on Earth in 2023
UPDATED : Feb 06 2023, 21:42 IST
World news | Tourism | Taiwan | spain | Germany | Brazil | Argentina | Australia | United Kingdom |
Here we take a look at the top 10 most welcoming cities on Earth, according to a list recently published by online travel agency, Booking.com.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Most welcoming cities on Earth in 2023
- 2 /11
Polignano a Mare located on the Adriatic Sea in Italy has topped the list of the 'Most Welcoming Cities on Earth'. Credit: Twitter/@corona
- 3 /11
Taiwan's most renowned and popular travel destination, Hualien City, came in second. Credit: Instagram/@ling__jh
- 4 /11
Third on the list was a resort town in Spain’s mountainous Basque Country, San Sebastian. Credit: Twitter/@spain
- 5 /11
The fourth spot was secured by Dresden, Germany. Credit: Pexels/@saeedkhokhar
- 6 /11
Klaipeda in Lithuania was ranked fifth on the 'Most Welcoming Cities on Earth' survey conducted by Booking.com. Credit: Instagram/@willi.wdn_travel
- 7 /11
UK's York ranked as the sixth most welcoming city on Earth, according to the list. Credit: Pexels/@Mike B
- 8 /11
Ushuaia in Argentina took the seventh spot. Credit: Pexels/@Francisco Paez
- 9 /11
Brazil's Porto De Galinhas stood eighth on the list. Credit: Instagram/@gabrielnafoto
- 10 /11
The ninth position was taken by Mexico City which is globally known for its colonial architecture, iconic artwork, spicy cuisine, and rich cultural heritage. Credit: Pexels/@Bhargava Marripati
- 11 /11
Australia’s Gold Coast rounded off the list. Credit: Instagram/@destinationgoldcoast