Several notable personalities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Virat Kohli have lost their blue tick marks on their respective Twitter handles.

Their verification marks were officially taken away by Twitter on April 20, 2023 for not paying the verification fees. According to the new rules, the verification mark on Twitter appears only on accounts which use its paid service, which costs USD 11 (Rs. 904.02) per month through the in-app payment and USD 8 (Rs. 657.47) per month via web and on Android and iOS. Here we list influential personalities who've lost their verification mark on the social media giant.