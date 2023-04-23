Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 24, 2023
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 24, 2023
Aries | When you can bring projects you've been on for a while to some fruition. You may be called upon to show leadership for others. Keep an eye on your legal affairs and watch out for a new romance | Lucky colour: Brown | Lucky number: 9
Taurus | Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work. Past traumatic relationships have left you feeling isolated and unhappy. Do not carry past baggage and look forward to some interesting encounters soon | Lucky colour: Magenta | Lucky number: 2
Gemini | You are very family-oriented but feel that you are unable to give the time and attention your family deserves. Health-wise you feel down. You are advised to take relaxation breaks and will find your health blooming | Lucky colour: Gold | Lucky number: 3
Cancer | Spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting | Lucky colour: Olive-green | Lucky number: 6
Leo | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations | Lucky colour: Peach | Lucky number: 8
Virgo | A lucky phase for finance. Benefits or gains from abroad indicated. Travel and long voyages are on the cards. Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be | Lucky colour: Sapphire | Lucky number: 4
Libra | Money matters smooth. Partner/spouse proves troublesome. Don't count on your friends to be loyal when it comes to doing things. Your interests could lead you down avenues you never realized existed | Lucky colour: Yellow | Lucky number: 7
Scorpio | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Lucky colour: Magenta | Lucky number: 1
Sagittarius | A good time to start an exercise program for physical fitness. Career-wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion | Lucky colour: Ash | Lucky number: 5
Capricorn | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future | Lucky colour: Plum | Lucky number: 8
Aquarius | A fortunate phase when the Moon and Venus are protecting your interests. So go all out for it. Don't betray others' secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open | Lucky colour: Scarlet | Lucky number: 8
Pisces | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs | Lucky colour: Mango | Lucky number: 5
IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar to Yash Dayal, bowlers with most expensive overs this season
Here, we look at the top five bowlers to have conceded the maximum runs in an over in the ongoing 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.
IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar to Yash Dayal, bowlers with most expensive overs this season
Mumbai Indians' Arjun Tendulkar went for 31 in his third over against Punjab Kings. This was the second-most expensive over in the history of the franchise. Credit: AFP Photo
Gujarat Titans bowler Yash Dayal had also conceded 31 runs in the final over of an innings which costed his side the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Credit: Instagram/@kkriders
Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders smashed Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik for 28 runs in one over to lead his team fight back against SRH in IPL 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Cameron Green of Mumbai Indians conceded 25 runs in an over against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Gujarat Titans' Harry Brook blasted KKR's Lockie Ferguson for 24 runs in an over. Credit: PTI Photo
After LS disqualification, Rahul Gandhi vacates Delhi bungalow
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacated his official bungalow in New Delhi after his disqualification as a Member of Parliament, on Saturday (April 22). Gandhi, the former Congress chief, was disqualified from Parliament after a Surat court convicted and awarded a two-year sentence to him in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in Karnataka's Kolar in 2019.
After facing Lok Sabha disqualification, Rahul Gandhi vacated his Delhi bungalow
Rahul has been living in the bungalow for nearly two decades. Credit: PTI Photo
A truck loaded with furniture was spotted departing from his 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow. Credit: PTI Photo
Rahul said he was paying the price for speaking the truth and vowed to continue to raise people's issues as he vacated his official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Rahul has now shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence. Credit: PTI Photo
Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi, and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the bungalow before handing over the keys to officials of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). Credit: PTI Photo
Rahul also shook hands with CPWD officials and thanked them. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted a CPWD official after handing over the keys of the bungalow. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves 12, Tughlak Lane bungalow after vacating it. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab's Moga
Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who was absconding for over a month, was arrested by the Punjab Police from Rode village in the state's Moga district on the morning of April 23. Notably, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a leading figure of the Khalistan movement who was killed during Operation Blue Star (1984), was also born in Rode.
'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested in Punjab's Moga on April 23. See Pictures
After 36 days of a cat-and-mouse chase between the Punjab Police and Amritpal Singh, the pro-Khalistan preacher was arrested on April 23 from the native village of the late Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Credit: PTI Photo
Amritpal Singh, who had been running a 'separatist propaganda', was arrested from Rode village in Punjab's Moga district. He has been shifted to the Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA). Credit: PTI Photo
The 'Waris Punjab De' chief reportedly addressed devotees in the Rodewal Gurudwara in Punjab's Moga on the morning of April 23, shortly before his arrest. Credit: PTI Photo
The Rodewal Gurudwara from where Punjab Police arrested Singh, in Moga, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, April 23, 2023: Best photos from around the world
Members of performance troupe Red Rebel Brigade march in central London at a demonstration by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion. Credit: AFP Photo
A general view shows Saaberie Chisty Society pots containing meals to be distributed to the community the day after as part of Eid Al-Fitr celebration. Credit: AFP Photo
Pope Francis holds an audience to participants in the pilgrimage of thanksgiving for the beatification of Armida Barelli, at St. Peter Square in the Vatican. Credit: AFP Photo
Spanish bullfighter Jose Maria Manzanares performs a pass on a bull with a muleta during a bullfight at La Maestranza bullring in Seville. Credit: AFP Photo
Aerial view of Lake Alhajuela during the summer drought, in the Colon province, 50 km north of Panama City, Panama. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesters hold flags as they march on an arterial road during a demonstration against the A69 highway project between Castres and Toulouse, near Soual, south-western France. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators rally to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul bill in Tel Aviv. Credit: AFP Photo