Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 3, 2023
UPDATED : Apr 02 2023, 23:37 IST
Aries | Resist any idle chatter. Help if you can, but more than likely it will be sufficient just to listen. You may have been too agreeable to someone who just wanted to use you. Financial investments that deal with joint money can be extremely prosperous | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem | Lucky Colour: Wine | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Be patient when approaching a problem, instead of reacting . Your boss makes a new proposition today, take your time to consider it, and work out its long-range effects. Love life smooth | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You are open to new ideas, commitments. Avoid risky projects. This is a great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. You will have excellent ideas and you should be able to help your partner get ahead. Money matters good | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Promotions will be yours if you have acted professionally in times of crisis. Be innovative. Health ailments better | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Money matters are smooth. Partner/spouse proves troublesome. Don't count on your friends to be loyal when it comes to doing things. Your interests could lead you down avenues you never realized existed | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. This a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Travel plans may come unhitched | Lucky Colour: Sea green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Partnerships or collaborations do well. The waxing moon adds enchantment to your mood, and travel plans look exciting | Lucky Colour: Topaz | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics: Shloka Mehta is pregnant, expecting second child with Akash Ambani
UPDATED : Apr 02 2023, 16:12 IST
News | India News | Ambani | pregnant |
Reliance Jio's Chairman Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta is pregnant again. Shloka is going to be a second-time mommy, she was seen flaunting their baby bump at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala. Check out the pictures...
Shloka Mehta is pregnant, is expecting second child with Akash Ambani. Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain
Reliance Jio's Chairman Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta are expecting their second child together. Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain
Shloka graced the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala, where she was clicked flaunting her baby bump. Credit: AFP Photo
Celebrity saree draper Dolly Jain also shared few pictures of Shloka Mehta flaunting her bump on Instagram. The pictures went viral on social media. Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain
Shloka was seen cradling her baby bump in a stunning outfit. Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain
Shloka is seen donning a stylish embroidered top with a halter neckline and an intricately embroidered lehenga skirt at the NMACC launch Day 2. Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain
Pregnant Shloka Mehta is flanked by Aakash Ambani and Mukesh Ambani on Day 2 of the NMACC gala. Credit: AFP Photo
NMACC Launch: Global stars steal the show
UPDATED : Apr 02 2023, 11:37 IST
Nita Ambani | Mukesh Ambani | India News | Tom Holland | Zendaya | Entertainment News | Priyanka Chopra | Nick Jonas | Penelope Cruz | Gigi Hadid |
Global stars like supermodel Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz, Zendaya and Tom Holland graced the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Gardens, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures!
NMACC Launch: Global stars steal the show
'Euphoria' star Zendaya walked the red carpet in a flowing sultry violet sari designed by Rahul Mishra. The gold embellished floral blouse made her look like a proper 'desi girl'. Credit: AFP Photo
'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland looked sharp in a black suit and bow tie. This is basic look surely made the actor stand out in a rather experimental crowd. Credit: AFP Photo
Supermodel Gigi Hadid looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her ivory and gold sari, paired with gold bangles and jewelled blouse. Credit: AFP Photo
Penelope Cruz wore a gorgeous blush-pink thigh-high slit gown. The dramatic cape that she wore over her simple dress made the actress a head-turner. Credit: AFP Photo
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a strapless gown made with banarasi saree accompanied with a choker and studs in the ear while her beloved husband Nick Jonas opted for a navy blue suit for the star-studded event. Credit: PTI & Reuters Photo
News in Pics, April 2, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Apr 02 2023, 05:57 IST
A performer breathes fire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Saida (Sidon). Credit: AFP Photo
Clowns and mimes perform during April Fools' Day celebrations in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Credit: AFP Photo
A portion of the field of 1,500 competitors reaches the highest point of the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys while competing in the annual Seven Mile Bridge Run near Marathon, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
Austria’s Stefan Kraft competes during the first round of the Men Flying Hill Team competition, part of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Planica. Credit: AFP Photo
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas pose on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
American actor Zendaya during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Fishermen gather at Badhwar Park after the navy and Coast Guard on High Alert after Suspicious Boat was Sighted near the Arabian coast, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 2, 2023
UPDATED : Apr 01 2023, 23:59 IST
Aries | Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Professionally you make sound moves, and for those so inclined, a stint abroad is imminent. Try to check reckless, impulsive behavior. Unconventional people could enter your life and turn it topsy-turvy | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Career changes will be prominent and you may be relocating as a result. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang. Home life will be good, and relationship with mother emphasised | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important | Lucky colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents . Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You have some great support from the cosmos. You may be able to move ahead professionally. Be mindful with others and deal with them honestly and justly. Be wary of every contract, every negotiation and every new person you meet today | Lucky Colour: Olive green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay