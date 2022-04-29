Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 30, 2022
Aries | Be careful of your health and pay attention to any tell-tale signs of illness. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs with losses and gains. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Unexpected expenses crop up. Travel plans look good, they will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues | Lucky Colour: Sky blue | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You could find that children will be a handful. You will get upset over trivial matters. You may be able to move ahead in your chosen professional field. Financially a very steady position | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Emotional outbursts are possible. Plan a party, and you will make new contacts.. Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of | Lucky Colour: Chocolate | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Hold off on making any major commitments. Friendship rules the day and you find you are much sought after Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively | Lucky Colour: Crimson | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. Also, make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental | Lucky Colour: Olive green | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up | Lucky Colour: Pista green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
