Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant graced Delhi Capitals' (DC) home match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 4. Pant was there to support his team in their IPL 2023 match. Pictures of Pant from the stands have gone viral on social media. DC also shared a picture on social media captioned, "Rishabh Pant is H.E.R.E."

Pant was ruled out of IPL 2023 following his car accident and is currently recovering from injuries.