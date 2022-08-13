Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to be "critical and on a ventilator" in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the AIIMS in New Delhi. The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on August 10 and later underwent angioplasty. While the entire nation is praying for his speedy recovery, here we list some lesser-known facts about the 'King of Comedy'.