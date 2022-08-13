Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 14, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 14, 2022
Aries | The day begins on a new note. Your restlessness will lead to a change of plans. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 9
Taurus | Discord may arise with someone you're close to. Property deals look good. Those who have been too demanding should be put in their place. Travel plans come awry. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 3
Gemini | A friend will help you resolve an issue today. Money matters smooth. A new love proves elusive. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 1
Cancer | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 5
Leo | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | Home and family life seem unsettled. Don't let anyone force you into making an erroneous decision. Family members impose upon you, but you do like the family get-together. So have a blast. | Lucky Colour: Teak | Lucky Number: 2
Libra | Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on a emotional high and feel more vital. . A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening! | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius | New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn | You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work. Transacting business, balancing your pay check and similar activities are emphasised today. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. also make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental. | Lucky Colour: Olive-green | Lucky Number: 8
Pisces | You run into someone who is argumentative or stretches the truth. Love ties seem marvellous and stronger. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 6
