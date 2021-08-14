Today's horoscope for all sun signs - August 15, 2021
UPDATED : Aug 14 2021, 23:39 ISTZodiac | Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Today's horoscope for all sun signs - August 15, 2021
Aries | You may make a decision that will change your living conditions. Clear up pending domestic chores. Conflict with a friend about a minor issue escalates | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A partnership or joint venture looks good. Legal matters, contracts, and alliances are emphasized today. Lack of communication causes angry family discussions | Lucky Colour: Terracotta | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | A good friend is a turncoat today. Try not to put all your eggs in one basket. Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. You can be a go-getter when the time is right and new offers will come your way | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Female relationships meaningful. A woman may provide valuable assistance. Children preparing for exams fare well. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Consider long -term relationships. Contact with new people is possible. A casual romance could deepen into commitment. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | A day to be cautious about special plans or projects. Children bring joy. A known friend could turn out to be a traitor. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others is possible today | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Numbers: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Emotionally you won't see things accurately. Your boss is cranky today. Avoid long trips. Your leadership attitude could be mistaken for high-handedness, so keep a low profile today | Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Financial gains likely. This is a big time for work and financial issues. A time when new projects can be started | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Disorganisation and lack of information frustrates you. Travel plans may misfire, while contact with children emphasised. Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Minor accidents could cause trauma and major setbacks. Get to your physician for health problems today. You are erratic and your mood swings may make you isolated | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Torrential rains trigger floods, landslides in Japan — See Pictures
UPDATED : Aug 14 2021, 15:34 IST
World news | News | Rain damages | Rain affected |
Torrential rain continued to trigger floods in wide areas of southwestern Japan, damaging homes and disrupting transportation a day after a landslide killed one person and left two others missing.
Torrential rains trigger floods, landslides in Japan — See Pictures
In the southern city of Kurume, rivers overflowed and residents were evacuated from their homes on rubber boats as rescue workers pulled them while wading through muddy water. Credit: AP Photo
More than a million people were urged to seek shelter as torrential rain triggered floods and landslides in western Japan, leaving at least one dead and two missing. Credit: AFP Photo
Authorities in Hiroshima and the northern part of Kyushu issued their highest evacuation alert as the weather agency reported unprecedented levels of rain in the area. Credit: Reuters Photo
TV footage showed rescuers towing residents through submerged streets on a lifeboat in the town of Kurume in Fukuoka as a muddy stream began to overflow in neighbouring Saga prefecture. Credit: Reuters Photo
Downpours have been forecast for several more days over a large swathe of the country. Credit: AFP Photo
Dozens of homes around the country have been damaged by floods and mudslides, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Credit: AP Photo
An overflowing Muromi river is seen in Fukuoka on August 14, 2021, as torrential rain triggered floods and landslides in western Japan. Credit: AFP Photo
Pedestrians wade through a flooded street in Saga city, Japan. Credit: AFP Photo
Torrential rain continued to trigger floods in wide areas of southwestern Japan, damaging homes and disrupting transportation. Credit: AP Photo
Local authorities have issued the highest-level disaster alert for parts of Kyushu and Hiroshima, affecting about 1.4 million people, though evacuation is not compulsory. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day
UPDATED : Aug 14 2021, 14:56 IST
Independence Day | Independence Day celebrations | Independence Day celebration | I-Day |
Independence Day 2021 is just around the corner, here's how India is gearing up to celebrate it.
In Pics | India gears up for 75th Independence Day
Army personnel keep vigil on Line of Control (LoC), ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration, at Pallanwala Sector in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad celebrates 74 years of India’s independence at Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Youngsters run holding the flag ahead of 75th Independence Day celebrations, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
Girls wearing the tricolour, pose near Taj Mahal ahead of the 75th Independence Day, in Agra. Credit: PTI Photo
Women with their faces and hands painted in the three colours of the flag pose for photographs, ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in Amritsar. Credit: PTI Photo
A kite maker displays kites with images of Indian leaders and freedom fighters ahead of Independence celebrations, in Amritsar. Credit: PTI Photo
Preparation of the 75th Independence Day parade, at Golconda fort in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence at Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Labourers work during the preparations at the Red Fort ahead of the India's Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
A man rides a scooter painted in the tri-colour and two huge flags fixed on it, ahead of the Independence Day, in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo
Youth participate in a bicycle rally organised as part of Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75th Independence Day, in Varanasi. Credit: PTI Photo
The Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) is seen illuminated for the first time in Indian tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
Artists carry a tricolour Indian map walk past ahead of Independence Day celebration in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
Army band performs as part of celebrations to mark the 75th Independence Day, at the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
Students with their hand painted in tricolour pose for photographs during rehearsal, ahead of the 75th Independence Day function in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics: Best snacks to munch on India's 75th Independence Day
UPDATED : Aug 14 2021, 14:39 IST
Independence Day |
Savour the taste of freedom this Independence Day with these yummy tricolour snacks suggested by 'Life- Artisanal' founder Bharti Sanghi.
In Pics: Best snacks to munch on India's 75th Independence Day
Tri colour samosa: A perfect snack for kids and adults alike. Credit: Special Arrangement
Tricolour Cutlet: A great tea time snack that tastes best with mint chutney. Credit: Special Arrangement
Tiranga Dhokla: An instant snack made using Semolina, Gram flour and Spinach puree. It tastes better with coconut chutney. Credit: Special Arrangement
Tiranga Barfi: Made with an outstanding combination of Badam, Anjeer and Pista. Credit: Special Arrangement
Coloured Puchkas: One can satiate their golgappa cravings with these coloured puchkas. Credit: Special Arrangement
Independence Day 2021 | 5 interesting desserts to try out on this Independence Day
UPDATED : Aug 14 2021, 15:05 IST
Independence Day | Independence Day celebration | desserts | I-Day | Recipes |
Soak in the celebratory fervour with these delicious and toothsome desserts by the Star Anise Patisserie founder, Anees Khan.
In Pics | 5 Interesting desserts to try out on I-Day
Chai Masala Macaron: Macarons are perfect tea time dessert for the ones with a sweet tooth. Indian’s favourite time of the day is tea time. So we gave it a different twist and created a Chai Masala Macaron for a blissful ‘Chai’ time. Credit: Special Arrangement
Biscoff Cheesecake: Combining two flavours, of smooth textured cheese and spicy deep caramel brings a buttery taste to the taste buds. Rich creamy baked cheesecake with added goodness of Biscoff. Topped with a smooth layer of Biscoff spread and biscuits and crumbly biscuit crust as the base, it's not less than a heavenly feeling to your tongue. Credit: Special Arrangement
Chocolate Caramel Pot: Chocolate and Caramel have been one of the best combinations in the history of chocolate desserts. It goes perfect for your sweet, salty and gooey craving, and definitely a heavenly experience for the ones with a sweet tooth. Credit: Special Arrangement
Flourless Almond Chocolate Cake (Gluten-free): Almond has always been a savior for snacks cravings, giving it a whole new taste and look with chocolate, would be a pleasant experience. This almond cake is flourless which is free from gluten, so one can have it without any guilt and at any time. Credit: Special Arrangement
Tri Color Rasmalai Praline cake: A delicate Indian dessert consisting of small and flat Paneer cakes soaking in flavourful sweetened and thickened milk(Rasmalai), it always brings water to your mouth, so we made it a little bit more desirable by combining it in a textured Tri Colour Cake. Now that's a perfect combination to celebrate this Independence Day. Credit: Special Arrangement