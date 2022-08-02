Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 3, 2022
Aries | The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers | Colour: Chrome | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers | Colour: Green | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options | Colour: Honey | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door| Colour: Lemon | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect | Colour: Peach | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You need to calm your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be fine| Colour: White | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You are irritable today and surprise others with a temper tantrum. Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home | Colour: Gold | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You are intelligent and discerning but sometimes it is good to listen to your heart and not your head. Patience on your part is very important – Rome was not built in a day nor is romance | Colour: Blue | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule, and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through. Loved ones may need support | Colour: Grey | Numbers: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Relationships will come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help improve your working routine| Colour: Ivory | Number: 7 |Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Events today will give you a reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network| Colour: Amber | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love | Colour: Mango | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Rare facts about Prince of Tollywood Mahesh Babu
From starting out his career as a child actor to emerging as one of the superstars, Mahesh Babu has come a long way in showbiz. While his choice of films has remained interesting, he also makes sure to serve up fan favourites every now and then. Here we list some of the rare facts about the Prince of Tollywood Mahesh Babu his every super fan should know.
Mahesh Babu began his career as a child actor appearing in Telugu movies from 1988-1990. He starred in movies like 'Mugguru Kodukulu', 'Gudachari 117', 'Koduku Diddina Kapuram' and 'Anna Thammudu'. Credit: Special arrangement
Mahesh Babu is a great devotee of Tirupati Balaji and makes sure to visit Tirupati whenever he gets time. It was also reported that a good chunk of the amount goes from his side to the temple every month. Credit: Special arrangement
While celebs are known for their luxurious lifestyle, Mahesh Babu is one of the stars who maintain equanimity at all times. Movie's success or failure never affected his lifestyle and remains modest till date. Credit: Instagram/urstrulymahesh
Mahesh Babu was once a chain smoker and used to smoke whole packets a day. After knowing that his fans are getting inspired by this, he decided to quit smoking. Credit: Instagram/urstrulymahesh
Inspired by his film 'Srimanthudu', Mahesh Babu adopted two villages - Siddhapuram in Telangana and Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh vowed to work for its development. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Mahesh Babu is one of the actors whose movies have been remade in other languages. While he follows a mantra of not to star in any of the remakes as he wants his style to be unique and feels in remakes the movie loses its freshness. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Mahesh Babu has a policy of taking his family on a vacation as soon he finishes his movies. He is a complete family man and loves to spend majority of the time with his family and exploring new places. Credit: Instagram/urstrulymahesh
Not many know that Mahesh Babu has sponsored over 1,000 children's heart surgeries in association with Andhra Hospitals. Also, he maintains a strict rule of donating 30% of his earnings to philanthropic deeds. Credit: Instagram/urstrulymahesh
Mahesh Babu is the second Tollywood star to get a wax statue carved by Madame Tussauds Singapore. Credit: Instagram/urstrulymahesh
French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walks on a 950 meters long slackline, 50 meters over Geneva Lake between the right and left banks of the city of Geneva during an event part of the Swiss National Day. Credit: AFP Photo
Gold medallist Australia's Matthew Glaetzer celebrates after winning in the men's 1000m time trial final cycling event on day four of the Commonwealth Games, at the Lee Valley VeloPark in east London. Credit: AFP Photo
Supporters of Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr, take part in a mourning ritual amid the Shiite Ashura commemoration period as they occupy Iraq's parliament in the capital Baghdad's high-security Green Zone while protesting a rival political bloc's nomination for prime minister. Credit: AFP Photo
England's Abbie Wood (3L), South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker (C) and Australia's Jenna Strauch compete in the women's 200m breaststroke heats swimming event at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England. Credit: AFP Photo
A man collects plastics in the water filled with garbages and oily wastes in Banda Aceh port. Credit: AFP Photo
The largest fire in California this year is forcing thousands of people to evacuate as it destroys homes and rips through the state's dry terrain, whipped up by strong winds and lightning storms. The McKinney Fire was zero percent contained, CalFire said, spreading more than 51,000 acres near the city of Yreka. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman wearing a costume protects herself from the sun with an umbrella in the Zhujiajiao ancient water town in Shanghai. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 2, 2022
Aries | Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying | Lucky Colour: Ginger | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Don't spend money that you really don't have. Spend time with that special someone today. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long broken friendship | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected | Lucky Colour: Ochre | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Teamwork gets the job done. Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Your boss is generous with his praise, and not all your colleagues are happy. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A day to feel positive. A reunion with a loved one possible. You will host a party or a party will be held in your honour. Be careful not to show your temper when dealing with the boss | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Dogs and cats get wearable fans to beat Japan's scorching summer
Amid Japan's blistering summer, a Tokyo clothing maker has teamed up with veterinarians to create a wearable fan for pets, hoping to attract the anxious owners of dogs - or cats - that can't shed their fur coats.
Amid the scorching summer heat in Japan, a Tokyo clothing maker has joined hands with veterinarians and has come up with a unique idea to keep pets cool. Credit: Reuters Photo
They have come up with a wearable fan for pets that will provide much-needed relief from the scorching heat. Credit: Reuters Photo
The device consists of a battery-operated, 80-gram (3-ounce) fan that is attached to a mesh outfit and blows air around an animal's body. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rei Uzawa, president of maternity clothing maker Sweet Mommy, says she was motivated to create it after seeing her own pet chihuahua exhausted every time it was taken out for a walk in the scorching summer heat. Credit: Reuters Photo
The device debuted in early July and Sweet Mommy has received around 100 orders for the product, Uzawa said. It comes in five different sizes and is priced at 9,900 yen ($74). Credit: Reuters Photo