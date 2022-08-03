West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, August 3, carried out a major reshuffle of her cabinet as nine people including Babul Supriyo, former BJP central minister, were sworn in. This cabinet reshuffle, the first since the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive term last year, came when the party is facing a crisis over the arrest of senior minister Partha Chatterjee by the ED over the school jobs scam.