A new mutated Covid-19 variant is rapidly spreading across the world that has forced many countries to close their borders to visitors. The new variant was discovered when many countries were reopening their borders to foreign visitors in the latest step to restart international travel, having largely shut its borders in March 2020 for the fight against the nearly two-year-old coronavirus pandemic. Omicron was first detected in South Africa and later has been identified in at least 12 other countries.