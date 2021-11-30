Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - December 1, 2021
UPDATED : Dec 01 2021, 00:00 ISTAries Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - December 1, 2021
- 2 /13
Aries | Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent.| Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand.| Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini| You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.| Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract.| Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | You are feeling impatient or restless. You have lots of energy and feel the urge to accept challenges and meet deadlines. Communications or travel may be affected.| Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Changes at home possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one’s health cautioned. Your work will be appreciated, but you are a bit too exacting for your friends today.| Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people’s false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.| Lucky Colour: Mangenta | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You know that change is in the air, but you’re not quite sure how to deal with it. You’re forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through.| Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Home and family matters will come into focus –renovation, gardening, or simply doing up your home will interest you. Cash flow seems adequate, so if you want to go on a spending spree – why not?| Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Social life active. Keep your mind on your work and stay away from situations that could ruin your reputation. A move or property investment will be well worth your while.| Lucky Colour: Claret-red | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within.| Lucky Colour: Teal | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Countries that have shut borders due to Omicron scare | In Pics
UPDATED : Nov 30 2021, 18:53 IST
Omicron | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Pandemic | borders | Lockdown | travel permission |
A new mutated Covid-19 variant is rapidly spreading across the world that has forced many countries to close their borders to visitors. The new variant was discovered when many countries were reopening their borders to foreign visitors in the latest step to restart international travel, having largely shut its borders in March 2020 for the fight against the nearly two-year-old coronavirus pandemic. Omicron was first detected in South Africa and later has been identified in at least 12 other countries.
- 1 /12
Countries that have shut borders due to Omicron scare | In Pics
- 2 /12
Israel imposed some strictest curbs and shut its borders just four weeks after reopening. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /12
Tourists from South Africa will be banned entering into Seychelles. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /12
In a bid to combat the heavily mutated coronavirus, the Philippines has temporarily suspended entry even for the fully vaccinated foreigners. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /12
Canada imposed ban on tourists from seven African countries amid rising concerns of Omicron strain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /12
Japan closed its borders to foreign travelers from around the world amid the rising Omicron scare. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /12
United States imposed travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries. However, American citizens and lawful permanent residents are exempted from the ban. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /12
Bangladesh imposed complete travel ban from South Africa. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /12
Saudi Arabia suspended all flights coming from South Africa and its neighbouring countries. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /12
Sri Lankan government announced that travellers coming from African nations will be required to undergo a mandatory quarantine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /12
Italy has banned entry to the tourists who have been to South Africa, Swaziland, Lesotho, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Credit: AP Photo
- 12 /12
Tourists and people without permanent residency who have recent travel history to the seven African countries would be barred from entering or transiting in Singapore. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | 10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms
UPDATED : Nov 30 2021, 14:43 IST
Twitter | Social media | Alphabet Inc | Satya Nadella | Sundar Pichai | Parag Agrawal | Business News |
As Parag Agrawal has been named the CEO of social media giant Twitter, here's a look at the other top Indian-origin CEOs who helmed some of the world's biggest companies.
- 1 /11
In Pics | 10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global companies
- 2 /11
Parag Agrawal has been named the new CEO of microblogging giant, Twitter, post the exit of the founder Jack Dorsey. He ascends to one of the most powerful roles in the social media universe that is currently facing criticism from different political forces around the world. An IIT Mumbai and Stanford University alumnus, Parag, will receive an annual salary of $1 million, in addition to bonuses, restricted stock units and performance-based stock units. Credit: Linkedin
- 3 /11
In January 2020, Indian-born technology executive Arvind Krishna was named Chief Executive Officer of American IT giant IBM. Krishna, had joined IBM in 1990 and has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a PhD. in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 4 /11
In February 2018, Vasant (Vas) Narasimhan was made CEO of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis. Credit: Twitter/@DCATvci
- 5 /11
In August 2015, Sundar Pichai was named CEO of Tech giant Google, becoming only the third chief executive of the company after former CEO Eric Schmidt and co-founder Larry Page. Four years later, Pichai was elevated as the CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet. Credit: Reuters File Photo
- 6 /11
In February 2014, Microsoft named Satya Nadella as their CEO. Credit: Reuters File Photo
- 7 /11
In December 2007, Indian American business executive Shantanu Narayen was appointed as chief executive officer (CEO) of Adobe Inc. Narayen holds a degree in Electronics Engineering from Osmania University in India, a masters degree in Computer Science from Bowling Green State University and an MBA from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 8 /11
Ajay Banga served as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mastercard from July 2010 until December 31, 2020. Credit: Reuters File Photo
- 9 /11
Ashok Vermuri, an IIM Ahmedabad alumni, served as the CEO of Igate and Conduent Inc from 2013-2019. Credit: Linkedin/Ashok Vemuri
- 10 /11
Indian-born American businesswoman Indira Nooyi served as the PepsiCo CEO from 2006-2018. Credit: AFP File Photo
- 11 /11
Rajeev Suri held the position of President and CEO of Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks for than a decade. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, Nov 30: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Nov 30 2021, 06:22 ISTWorld news | Table Tennis | Australia | Lionel Messi | Ballon d'Or | Bolivia |
- 1 /6
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi poses after being awarded the the Ballon d'Or award during the 2021 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
Bolivian President Luis Arce is pictured during a demonstration in support of the government, in La Paz. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Sun Yingsha of China plays the ball against Hina Hayata and Mima Ito of Japan during the women's doubles final during the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals at George R. Brown Convention Center. Credit: USA Today Sports
- 4 /6
US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (R) talks to reporters after leaving the Senate Chamber at the Capitol. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Travellers arrive at the international terminal at Sydney Airport, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /6
Sarah Ransome departs the court on the first day of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 30, 2021
UPDATED : Nov 30 2021, 00:01 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Zodiac | Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 30, 2021
- 2 /13
Aries | You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.| Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally| Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don’t let anyone take you for granted.| Lucky Colour: Velvet-black | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | A relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks.| Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. | Lucky Colour: Saffron| Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves. | Lucky Colour: Pearl| Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Much can be gained by being patient and exercising restraint at the domestic level. Ego clashes must be avoided. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. | Lucky Colour: Cream| Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time. A good phase to put your point of view across. Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems.| Lucky Colour: Saffron| Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Circumstances likely to test your will-power and self-confidence. Learn to cope, using tact and diplomacy rather than being aggressive. Do not get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans.| Lucky Colour: Bronze| Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.| Lucky Colour: Honey| Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Overwork and stress can affect health. A good day to unwind and communicate with friends. Cash slow. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel.| Lucky Colour: Gold| Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Partnerships or contacts from abroad may pan out. Travel plans need care. A lucky phase on the whole. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.| Lucky Colour: Blue green| Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay